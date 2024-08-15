Two Harbors Investment Preferreds: Defining The Opportunity In Declining Interest Rates

JamesBrey

Not a day goes by without another article anecdotally describing the experiences of investors and financial advisors concluding that interest rates are finally declining and now might be the time to transfer reserves from money markets to lock in high yields still available from bonds. Yesterday's report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Producer Price Index increased an innocuous 0.1% in July and that immediately set tongues wagging about how large a cut the Fed would make at the September meeting. The PPI report was followed by this morning's equally benign Consumer Price Index report revealing that CPI increased 0.2% in July and 2.9% over the last 12 months. The response is clear in today's Target Rate Probabilities report from CME Group.

Investors have been wrong/disappointed all year long about when the Fed would finally act, and they may be wrong again, but that shouldn't prevent us from strategizing about how we want to position our fixed income investments. For two decades we have relied on discounted preferred equities to juice our portfolio yields, and today we will examine what opportunities and risks might exist in the purchase of the preferreds of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

The Preferreds

Dane Bowler recently produced a thorough review of TWO's operations and its various lines of business. TWO appears financially strong enough to meet the obligations of its three preferred issues. We thought the recent steep declines in interest rates provided sufficient reason to reexamine which of Series A (NYSE:TWO.PR.A), Series B (NYSE:TWO.PR.B), or Series C (NYSE:TWO.PR.C) was most opportunistic or at risk with consideration to market pricing and various interest rate scenarios.

The Test

Our exercise is structured to measure the likely results of a $10,000 purchase of each preferred at the 08/10/2024 closing price. We estimate results for 3 scenarios:

* No change in interest rates over the next two years.

* 200 basis point reduction in Fed Funds rate over the next two years.

* 300 basis point reduction in Fed Funds rate over the next three years.

The test anticipates a 10-year hold, and the floating rate dividends are adjusted to mirror changes in the Fed Funds rate (which should be reflected in SOFR). The capital gain to par anticipates that each issue's market price will approximate $25.00 in each scenario because even at par each issue produces a yield of more than 300 BP over current 10Y T-Notes. Markets will evolve with the passage of time, and our test will as well, but these are our current results.

Because it currently trades at the steepest discount to par, TWO.PR.B eeks out a win under all three scenarios. It also benefits in the declining interest rate scenarios because it doesn't convert to a floating rate until 07/27/2027. That late conversion date locks in an 8.44% yield against today's $22.59 share price for nearly three years. TWO.PR.C, with a 01/27/2025 conversion to a floating rate, is the first to benefit from the now much higher floating rate but also the first to suffer dividend cuts in rapidly declining rate scenarios. TWO.PR.A, with 04/27/2027 conversion to a floating rate, in the 300 BP decline scenario might actually see its dividend fall below its current coupon rate.

The assumption that each issue will at some point trade at par isn't forecasting that $25.00 pricing will be permanent. If, for example, the US economy begins to falter, the Fed may feel compelled to pick up the pace and extent of rate cuts. If we see a 300 BP decline in the next 12 months, the TWO.PR.C might underperform the B and A series as the earlier floating conversion would be a negative in that scenario. It might not inspire the confidence necessary to maintain a $25 market price even if its yield was superior to the credit-risk free 10Y T-Note.

Currently, the consensus estimates call for about 75 basis points of cuts by TWO-C's conversion date would still be a 10% yield on conversion and could result in the company redeeming it at par.

Act now, but remain vigilant

We have been wrong often enough in predicting the direction of interest rates that we have sworn off forecasting. Yield disparities existing today are so compelling, however, that we feel the opportunities will perform regardless of what actually transpires.

Underwrite issuers, make selections and take positions. Never take your eyes off the ball.