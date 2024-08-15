Tara Moore/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In our view, there are really two stages of the typical investor's life.

Stage 1 is accumulation. This is when you're in your working years, building wealth via contributions to your investment account, along with capital appreciation. In this era, typically, you're looking for total returns.

Stage 2 is distribution. This is when you're no longer earning an income, and your relationship with your brokerage account flips from depositing to withdrawing. When you get to this point, it's common to switch from a total-returns oriented strategy to optimizing for yield and income.

This is a straightforward process - first, build your pot of wealth, then, use it to live off of.

Some try to bridge this gap with a 'dividend growth' strategy which blends the two, but it's clear that this is the most suboptimal solution for investors. Even with dividends fully re-invested, passive dividend growth underperforms a straightforward indexing approach in the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100, and produces only a barely higher yield on cost:

TradingView SPY (Seeking Alpha) VIG (Seeking Alpha)

It is within this context that we prefer to analyze NASDAQ:JEPQ, the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.

While some like the fund's underlying 'high quality' Nasdaq exposure and the sturdy 9.5% yield, we don't think the fund is particularly good at achieving capital appreciation or income due to its covered call strategy.

Thus, we struggle to see who this ETF is best serving.

Today, we'll break down JEPQ, its construction, and its performance, and explain why ultimately we think there are better options for almost all investors that are currently positioned in this fund.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

JEPQ's Construction

Let us be the first to say that we are not against using derivative strategies to produce income.

Our recent analyses of QDPL and SVOL should underscore this point.

Plus, over the years, we've written numerous articles that advocate a put selling approach to equity investing - capturing yield and reducing cost basis in great stocks over time.

That said, we have some issues with JEPQ's construction.

First - the good.

The fund, along with its older brother, JEPI, has done a relatively good job when it comes to implementing a covered call strategy on an index.

We've taken a number of shots at NVDY, TSLY, and QYLD in the past for doing things in an inflexible, regimented way that's mathematically likely to destroy shareholder capital over time. See here, here, and here.

As opposed to selling calls outright, JEPQ invests in structured notes that provide a similar performance profile but allow the fund a bit more flexibility when it comes to managing NAV and exposure:

JPMorgan JPMorgan

Plus, as the fund chooses to sell 'out of the money' calls by proxy, the ETF does retain some opportunities for capital appreciation overall.

So far, the fund hasn't been constrained much by the 'churn' mechanic we've described in high-vol and ATM-covered call funds, which is a key long-term risk:

The real issue with NVDY is that the fund pays out the option premiums it collects as "yield" whether selling the options was a profitable trade in the first place. In short, imagine that there was a fund that bought and sold a particular stock once every month. Let's say that the fund's trading strategy wins about 70% of the time, and every win makes about 2%. Not bad, right! Here's the problem. Let's imagine that the same fund pays out 2% of its assets, whether or not the monthly trade made any money. This is functionally what these high-yield ETFs are doing. Many investors are programmed to think that selling options = sustainable premiums, but many don't realize that each discrete option trade the fund makes has an associated P/L with it on an ongoing basis... This is very difficult to find if you're not looking for it, but essentially, it works out to a weakening level of buying power for the fund's NAV, month after month.

As a consequence of selling OTM calls on an index vs. ATM calls on an index or OTM calls in highly volatile stocks, JEPQ should probably avoid QYLD-style yield decay, which is a plus.

However, there are some bad bits here too.

Just because the fund hasn't doomed itself to long-term asset erosion doesn't mean that it's built perfectly.

Selling calls on something as volatile and high beta as the Nasdaq 100 should come with more opportunities to get stuffed on the yield.

The underlying trendiness of the index should cause more harm than good over time, which should dent total returns significantly.

All in all, we're happy with JEPQ's construction in the sense that it's more well put together than competing ETFs, but we're not thrilled that the fund has a consistent short-call exposure to a growth engine as powerful as the Nasdaq 100.

JEPQ's Performance

All right, enough chit-chat. Let's get down to why we don't think JEPQ is a good option for investors at any stage of their investing journey.

JEPQ For Total Returns

This should be a relatively quick section, but suffice it to say that when investors are in Stage 1, as we described earlier, JEPQ won't be a good option for total returns in almost any part of the market cycle.

First off, in bear / choppy markets, which are, in theory, the best possible market type for this fund, a covered call strategy hasn't provided that much protection for investors:

TradingView

The above sample, which is from the 2021-2023 bear market, isn't actually using JEPQ, as the fund was only launched in mid-2022. Thus, it's tough to make a perfect comparison, but using QYLD (which would have done even better than JEPQ throughout this period), the max drawdown was -23% vs. -31%, dividends included.

When the market switched around, JEPQ was obviously caught flat-footed, as Total returns since have lagged the underlying by a decent margin:

TradingView

This, obviously, is due to the call selling component of the fund.

It's probably fair to say that JEPQ will underperform QQQ over the long term, which isn't a surprise to anyone. Thus, it's probably not a good choice for Stage 1 folks.

JEPQ For Income

But what about Stage 2?

We can be honest here - most people aren't buying JEPQ for the returns they're buying it for the yield.

We can't tell you how many comments we've seen that say some version of the following:

"As long as the dividends keep rolling in, I don't care about anything else."

Or:

"Some of these authors don't get it - the cash keeps hitting my account every month and I'm happy,"

We can confirm - we do get it!

To a retiree, income - and not selling off principal - is the only thing that matters.

However, there seems to be some kind of misperception going on around how much upside JEPQ actually allows for.

If you take out the dividends, JEPQ is up roughly 2.5% since inception, which is obviously way behind the market and not very impressive at all, considering the run we've been on as of late:

TradingView

It's nice to think that your income is generated off of the back of the Nasdaq 100, but shouldn't your focus be on generating the highest amount of safe payout possible, especially because the market indices draw down considerably every so often?

Charlie Bilello / Money.com

In our view, then, for those focused on payouts and payouts alone, a fund like SVOL could be a much better choice.

With a yield of 16%+ generated off of the back of a non-destructive, repeatable short-vol strategy, backed up by U.S. treasury holdings, you could nearly double your income in retirement by making one simple switch.

Plus, the fund has done better through the ups and downs of the market than JEPQ has, since inception, when it comes to total returns:

TradingView

On a capital appreciation front, it's lagged a tiny bit, but remember, at this stage, you're looking for payouts, not growth:

TradingView

Changing gears a bit, if you're willing to accept a slight drop in income, from 9.5% to just under 6%, then QDPL is another interesting choice.

While the yield is lower, the fund doesn't cap your upside. Instead of owning 100% of the index with a functional price ceiling, QDPL owns 88% of the S&P 500 with no price ceiling, with the remainder of the yield generated from dividend futures.

This could be a good option for people who just retired and who still have a 20-year investing time horizon in front of them.

Each of these funds could offer a better option, depending on your situation, than JEPQ does, in our view.

Summary

Thus, overall, while we think JEPQ is far from the worst of the covered call lot, it seems as though for investors in both Stages 1 and 2 there are better options out there to suit your needs.

Thus, our 'Sell' rating on JEPQ.

Cheers!