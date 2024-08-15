Baidu: China's AI And Robotaxi Leader Is In The Discount Bin

Aug. 15, 2024 10:01 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock, BAIDF Stock1 Comment
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • Baidu has been punished far too harshly.
  • Little to no value is being assigned to AI and robotaxis here.
  • While waiting, investors get downside protection from a massive cash pile.

Baidu Headquarters

V2images

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has long been a tale of two halves. On the one hand, you have a challenged search business likely headed for near-term disappointments in next week's earnings. But then there's the basket of high-growth options, starting with artificial intelligence (or 'AI'), where Baidu

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
5.04K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIDU
--
BAIDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News