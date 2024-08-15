Juanmonino

I am giving Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) a Sell rating even though the stock is trading under liquidation value. This is mostly because members of the Bridgford family beneficially own, in the aggregate, approximately 80% of the company's outstanding stock. While the company has been in operation for over 90 years, which is quite impressive, having this heavy a concentration of ownership could become an impediment to change. Selling off parts of a family legacy can be extremely difficult. Without the pressure of an ample number of shareholders from diverse business backgrounds to answer to, the likelihood such events would take place if it were to the benefit of maximizing shareholder's value is lessened. This takes some of the wind out of BRID's margin of safety as their margins begin to fall.

The other major reason I am placing a sell rating on the company is that BRID's second-largest customer is Dollar General (DG). DG has been experiencing a post-pandemic decline in things like operating income and net income while experiencing a rapid growth in long-term debt, including much larger current debt payments than DG has ever had to make before. If DG continues to see downturns in its business, this may very well lead to decreased purchases from its suppliers. For obvious reasons, this would have further negative effects on BRID's already worsening margins.

About Bridgford Foods Corporation

Since 1932, BRID has manufactured and sold food in the United States. It sells its products under two categories, frozen foods and snack foods. Some of the company's biggest selling products (and biggest input costs) are its various flour-based dough and bread products, as well as its dried sausage and jerky products. The company is headquartered out of Dallas, Texas but operates facilities in Chicago, Illinois, and Anaheim, California as well. Brid is run as a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

Bridgford Foods Corporation's Business Results

2023 Consolidated Net Sales

BRID saw its year-over-year consolidated net sales decrease by 5.4% in 2023. When broken down by segment, BRID actually saw a 2.5% increase in sales for their frozen foods segment but saw a 7.5% decrease in their snack foods business segment. This $1.38 million increase in frozen food sales and $15.65 million decrease in snack food sales led to a total $14.26 million decrease in net sales for BRID from $265.9 million in 2022 to $251.64 million in 2023.

BRID's 2023 Statement Of Operations (BRID's 2023 10-K)

2024 Consolidated Net Sales

Fast-forward to BRID's 2nd quarter 10-Q of 2024, and you can see the company's year-over-year net consolidated sales for the first six months of 2024 decreased a whopping 14.8%. The company's frozen foods segment again saw an 8.4% increase in net sales, while its snack foods segment saw a painful 21.1% decrease. These disappointing numbers for BRID's first two quarters of 2024 have led the company from making $117.13 million worth of sales in the first six months of 2023 to $102.16 million worth of sales in 2024.

BRID's 2024 Q2 Statement Of Operations (BRID's 2024 Q2 10-Q)

2023 Operating Income

BRID's operating income fell off an enormous cliff in 2023, but upon closer inspection, these numbers aren't as bad as they first appear. The company saw a $57.75 million gain from the sale of property in 2022 and a loss of $161,000 in 2023. When subtracting property sales figures from BRID's operating income to see their income specifically related to the company's primary operation of selling food, we can see the company's operating income shrank just 29.8% from $6.83 million to $4.79 million from 2022 to 2023. When the differences between the company's one-time sales of properties, plants, and equipment are considered, then BRID's year-over-year operating income decreases by 92.8% from $64.57 million in 2022 to $4.63 million in 2023. This is a stark difference that I did want to highlight, since $57.75 million of the company's operating income from 2022 was from the sale of property and not from their normal day-to-day business operations.

2024 Operating Income

So far in 2024, BRID has posted a 237.3% decrease in operating income from a $1.63 million gain in the first six months of 2023 to a loss of $2.24 million in the first six months of 2024. So far this year, gains and losses from the sale of properties, plants, or equipment make up a fairly insignificant portion of these income figures.

Net Income for 2023 and 2024

These sales and operating income figures came together to give BRID a net income decrease of 92.3% in year-over-year net income, from $45.1 million in 2022 to $3.47 million in 2023. The first half of 2024 brought BRID a 188.8% decrease in year-over-year net income from a $1.08 million gain to a loss of $960,000. So far, the company's sales problems have been steadily increasing as consumers begin to pull back on some of their spending. For me to place a buy rating on BRID, I would have to see some indication that the decreases in the company's sales have bottomed out or were actively beginning to see some sort of sustained trajectory upward.

Bridgford Foods Corporation's Debt

The one good thing about BRID's 2024 is that the company has finally paid off most of its long-term outstanding debt. In 2021, the company had $36 million in long-term debt, which for BRID is rather unusual. Today, BRID's total long-term debt is just $2.34 million. As of the company's most recent 10-Q BRID's total debt sits at $3.4 million, down $430,000 from their 2023 10-K debt of $3.83 million. The company's $13.79 million in cash and cash equivalents could pay off this debt 3.6 times over. This should help vastly improve BRID's profitably should the company see demand pick back up in the future.

Bridgford Foods Corporation's Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I ran BRID's financial information through a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model so we can get a better idea of what BRID is worth based on the company's expected future earnings versus its expected future expenses. We discount these figures to account for the time it takes for the business to achieve these levered cash flows. For BRID's 2024 revenues, I assumed a 5.9% decrease in revenues as this is currently what the company's TTM average revenue growth trend is showing. Afterward, I have the company's revenues increasing by 7.9% until 2033 and then tapering off to a 2.0% perpetual growth rate.

Discounted Cash Flow For BRID (Leland Roach)

I have BRID's tax rate set at 24%, which is somewhere between the 26.6% and 22.7% that the company has paid during times of profitability since 2019. I put BRID's EBIT rate at 1.7% as this was their average EBIT rate from 2019 to 2023. Then, I set the company's capital expenditure spending rate at 1.6% of revenues, which is BRID's average capital expenditure rate from 2021 through 2024's TTM average. D&A expenses were added back in at $6.6 million a year, which is BRID's latest D&A expense.

I put BRID's working capital increases as a percentage of its revenue at 10% to incorporate any working capital cost increases that would be associated with the company's future revenue growth. Lastly, the company's WACC was assumed at a 10% discount rate. This accounts for the higher risk you would be assuming investing in BRID versus the risk you would be taking if you just put your cash into an S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the course of someone's investing lifetime.

Both BRID's debt and cash balances are then added back into the company's cash flow values and then, as you can see, we are left with a value of $4.15 a share. That's a 54% downside from BRID's current share price of $9.11. While the company may very well see its share price increase once the company returns to profitability, BRID's current margins do not appear to generate enough cash to justify an investor holding on to the stock indefinitely.

Bridgford Foods Corporation's Asset Value

Looking at BRID's asset value over the company's liabilities can give us another look at how much money the company could generate if it were to be sold off piece by piece. Analyzing what BRID would look like if it underwent a theoretical liquidation can give us a better picture of how much of a margin of safety the company has. This allows us to see how much capital it could theoretically free up to deal with any number of adverse events that could arise for any number of reasons during the normal course of running a business.

Theoretical Liquidation Assessment For BRID (Leland Roach)

As you can see, I took all of BRID's assets except for the company's refundable income taxes and prepaid expenses and other current assets, then added them up. I purposely excluded the company's refundable income taxes because you can't exactly liquidate a tax refund. I excluded BRID's prepaid expenses and other current assets because again, pre-paid expenses are something you can't generally sell off. It is hard to say what proportion of this segment is prepaid expenses and what is considered other current assets. Once these assets are added together, we come up with a figure of $158.80 million.

Afterward, I subtracted BRID's $35.82 million in total liabilities from our company's asset figure to come up with approximately $122.99 million worth of value in the company's assets over the company's liabilities should the company sell off its business. If we divide this number by BRID's 9.08 million shares, we get a liquidation value of $13.55 per share. This is a 48.7% upside from the $9.11 a share the company's stock is currently trading at.

Since it is common knowledge that you have to typically pay taxes on the things that you sell, I have also put BRID through a liquidation assessment. It factors in a 21% tax rate to account for the capital gains and selling and administrative expenses that would likely accompany the sale of all or part of the business. BRID's post-tax liquidation value comes out to $97.16 million, which works out to be $10.70 a share or a 17.5% increase from the company's current share price of $9.11.

Bridgford Foods Corporation's Liquidation Value Versus Its Stock Price

Despite BRID having a liquidation value much greater than the current stock price, I am uncertain that management would be willing to sell off parts of the business to improve margins or as a way to return capital to investors. The company has been around since 1932 and the members of the Bridgford family own approximately 80% of the company's outstanding stock.

While the company's long business history is a testament to the company's resilience, its stock price history suggests that BRID doesn't really offer a lot as a company that excites investors. The company's stock price history on this Seeking Alpha chart goes back to 1994 and since then, the stock price has risen well above the low $9.00 mark the company is currently at before again falling into the $6.00 and $7.00 a share range. I'm rather certain BRID will survive as a company well into the distant future, but, I'm not sure if the company has bottomed out at its current stock price. This stock has had downward slumps in the past that have lasted for years and without some sort of positive news on their financial reports that would indicate a business turn around I would stay away from this stock.

BRID's Stock Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Dollar General

BRID's second-largest customer is Dollar General, which has been experiencing a post-pandemic decline. While the company's revenues have still been growing, the company's operating income has been declining since 2021 from $3.56 billion to $2.45 billion in 2024. DG's net income earnings have also declined from $2.66 billion in 2021 down to $1.66 billion in 2024. DG made up 16.3% of BRID's revenues and 20.5% of BRID's receivables in 2023.

If Dollar General's business continues to recede from their COVID-19 era booms, then I would expect BRID's business to be dragged down with it. If DG's businesses do well, then the tables will turn and BRID will likely see an increase in their sales. I cannot guess what DG's future business plans look like. I, personally, believe that expanding your business as fast as DG has is incredibly risky and could oversaturate the markets their target consumers are in. Living in a rural area of Michigan, I see a DG on every single corner in the middle of nowhere. My small town of 8,000 people has two DGs in it, along with several other dollar store competitors. We could be looking at another situation similar to Subway, where the company expanded too fast and oversaturated the markets in which it operated in. I am unable to predict the future, but until DG begins to expand its operating income again I would shy away from buying shares of BRID.

Conclusion

I am placing a Sell rating on BRID due in large part to the fact that the Bridgford family owns 80% of the company's aggregate outstanding stock. Change can be hard, and it's even harder when you are changing your family business and legacy. Any strategic changes BRID could make to unlock the true value potential this business could have for its shareholders are unlikely to happen because non-family member shareholders would remain an almost insignificant voting minority.

Dollar General made up 16.3% of BRID's revenues and 20.5% of BRID's receivables in 2023. With DG seeing a continued contraction in profitability, BRID will likely have difficulty generating the amount of operating income it was able to produce over the last couple of years. BRID's stock price has in the past fallen below $9.00 a share while the company's operating and net income figures were better than today's figures, and I am not entirely sure if or how much more the stock price could fall.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.