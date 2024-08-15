Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been a big fan of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC). Over the years, the company has boasted impressive combined ratios and returns on equity, while steadily increasing book value per share. Along with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL), a name I previously covered, it's been one of my top ideas in the insurance sector and a name that I've added to on the dips. With the company's shares up 26% since my initial write-up, outperforming the S&P500's return of 9%, I think the company's latest results have shown that things are improving for the small-cap insurance company and is one of the reasons I continue to be bullish today. At a bargain basement multiple, I think IGIC represents one of the best values in the insurance sector and is fundamentally undervalued and underfollowed.

IGIC At A Glance

With a market cap of just $700 million, IGIC is a relatively small insurer. Annually, the company does less than a half billion in gross written premiums. Despite being a relatively small insurer, IGIC's portfolio is actually quite diversified. In fact, its largest exposure is in the United Kingdom, which represents only 22% of gross written premiums. It also has a global presence with operations in Asia, the Middle East, North America, South America, Africa, and the rest of Europe.

Investor Presentation

Even by end market and customer type, IGIC is exceptionally well diversified. With specialty insurance solutions for energy, property, general aviation, construction and engineering, marine cargo, and ports and terminal businesses, the company's underwriting expertise is expansive, underwriting everything from providing business service interruption insurance as a result of political violence all the way to more conventional property insurance by providing custom insurance solutions to cover cargo for damages and physical loss while it's being transported.

What I like about this model is that even though a couple of these business lines or geographies might be higher risk, IGIC balances that out through diversification. And it's not just business mix and geography. Even in its product, broker distribution, facility, and short vs. long-tail risks, IGIC takes the same approach through broad diversification to provide earnings stability.

Much like Kinsale diversifies its E&S exposure across thousands of small and medium-sized businesses it writes premiums to, IGIC too mitigates its risk in a similar fashion. Because most conventional insurance companies don't have insurance for things like political violence and business service interruption insurance, IGIC charges premiums large enough to more than compensate it for the risk it takes on. Doing that thousands of times over several policies has led to a ten-year combined ratio average of 86.8%, one of the best records you'll find in the insurance market.

Recent Results

When looking at the most recent quarterly results from the company, IGIC saw earnings clock in at $0.74, which represented a beat of 10 cents compared to analyst estimates.

On gross written premiums, the company reported a figure of $205.6 million, which was up 8.5% year over year, or 6.1% for the first half of the year. Net premiums earned were also moderately higher, up 2.9% year over year.

Company Filings

Overall, it seems that the reinsurance continues to be looking strong. As is typical on the company's conference call, no questions were taken by analysts, so commentary and specifics were fairly limited. That said, the call had an upbeat tone noting that the company is continuing to see "healthy conditions across much of the portfolio" with "opportunities to enhance our distribution capabilities that will ultimately generate additional value."

However, management also acknowledged that there are areas that are becoming increasingly challenging. While short-tail and reinsurance are the strongest part of the business, the long-tail is experiencing some headwinds. In particular, there is competition for market share which has put pressure on industry pricing.

Given the new operating environment, management has decided to favor profitable and disciplined underwriting, rather than taking on excess risk by trying to price competitively. On the company's conference call, CEO Waleed Jabsheh commented the following:

This is a little more disappointing than I would have expected, but to be clear, it's not that the business and the opportunities aren't there, it's that the underlying profitability of the business isn't meeting our requirements. This goes back to the point I made a moment ago on the increasing competitive pressures. If the profitability doesn't meet our requirements, we simply won't write it, it's as simple as that. We said in last quarter's call that we expect gross premium growth would be in the high single-digits to low double-digits for the year, but I think it's now more likely to be mid to possibly high single-digits.

While a more competitive pricing environment is outside the company's control, it's good to see management remaining disciplined. Given that written premiums have actually increased despite this, I'd suggest that the company look like it is at least maintaining its market share without sacrificing taking excess risk. When the CEO of a company says, "We are not a top line company, our focus is on the profitability of the business and creating value," you know that this isn't a company concerned with just optics or writing premium for the sake of growth.

Another area that's been challenging is certain claims, such as natural disasters like an earthquake in Taiwan, and flooding in the UAE and Oman, in addition to offshore energy losses that have a negative effect on the company's business performance.

These two factors have been a damper on guidance. On the company's quarterly earnings call in Q1'24, management commented that they foresee gross premium growth in the high single-digits to low double-digits for the year, but that's now to me "more likely to be mid to possibly high single-digits."

Why I'm still bullish

Despite the revision downwards, I'm still quite bullish on the company for a few reasons: 1) IGIC is likely to generate outsized ROEs relative to peers, 2) the company continues to compound book value per share, and 3) return of capital has become increasingly more shareholder-friendly.

On ROE, IGIC generates one of the best ROEs in the industry. During Q2'24, the company reported a core operating ROE of 23.2%, slightly below the first half of 2024 ROE of 26.0%. This is all the more impressive considering that average equity (denominator) increased nearly 30% on a year-over-year basis. Compared to many of the Canadian and U.S. insurance companies I've looked at with ROEs in the 15-17% range, IGIC looks like it can sustain an above-average ROE, even if its current ROE were to come down on the pressure of a more challenging operating environment.

Regarding compounding book value per share, I think IGIC can continue compounding over the long run. When looking at the company's book value per share growth over the last decade, the company has compounded its book value at a 6.8% CAGR. Two quarters into 2024, the company has grown its book value by 7.3%, even before the special dividend of $0.50 in cash. Given management's focus on disciplined underwriting, they should continue to make money regardless of the economic environment. So, while growth may slow down in the near term, a return to single-digit book value growth per year isn't a dealbreaker for the investment thesis. As I'll talk about in the valuation section, IGIC is being valued like a no-growth company.

Investor Presentation

Finally, when it comes to the return of capital to shareholders, IGIC has paid more dividends and has started to buy back shares aggressively. On dividends, the company just upped the quarterly dividend from 1 cent per share to 2.5 cents per share and also paid a $0.50 special cash dividend in April. On share buybacks, the company bought back about 650k shares during the quarter (average price of $13.81) bringing the full year amount to nearly 1 million (average price of $13.59). With only 2.8 million shares remaining under the 7.5 million common share repurchase authorization, I think it's likely that the Board will approve a larger repurchase authorization in Q4'24 when the fiscal year ends at the annual meeting.

With larger dividends and more share repurchases, I think capital allocation is becoming increasingly shareholder-friendly at IGIC. Share repurchases also make a ton of sense for the company, considering how undervalued shares are at current levels, as I'll discuss in the next section.

Valuation

IGIC continues to be undiscovered and underfollowed by the market. There's currently only one analyst covering the stock, who has a $19.00 price target on the stock. His target suggests about 16% upside from current levels including the dividend.

Seeking Alpha

In my view, this price target vastly understates the true upside here. At the current valuation of 6.3x earnings, this is only 0.3 turns higher than where I reviewed it back in February. With other insurance peers trading at double this valuation, companies like iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG:CA), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC:CA), and Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF:CA), I find IGIC to be one of the cheapest insurance companies around.

So even with shares increasing about 67% over the past twelve months, I see substantial upside as high as 100%. At a minimum, for an above-average ROE insurer, 1.2x book value is simply too cheap when peers trade for 1.6x and higher (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

While there are risks in terms of geography, and some areas of the business that can be riskier (ports, Middle East exposure, business interruption lines), I these risks are more than baked into the valuation. Keep in mind too that these economies' growth rates are also higher, so the company should be able to grow above the rate of a U.S.-listed and U.S.-based peer. At the same time, with more than half of earned premiums being generated from North America and Europe, this is a risk that's been largely overstated by most investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I continue to be bullish on IGIC with the company being one of the best values in small-cap insurance. With another great quarter with higher book value and 23% ROEs, I think the company seems well positioned to navigate recent challenges, including competitive pricing pressures and natural disaster claims, the company's robust diversification strategy and disciplined underwriting approach continue to drive strong financial results. IGIC's impressive ROE, steady book value growth, and shareholder-friendly capital allocation practices underscore that management is taking all the right steps to generate shareholder value. With the stock trading at a significant discount compared to industry peers, I think IGIC remains a compelling buy. As the market begins to recognize and catch on to the company's potential, I believe there is considerable upside, making IGIC an undervalued gem worth adding to one's investment portfolio.