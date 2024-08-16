PM Images

Introduction

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been a long core holding within my portfolio and one of my strongest performers thanks to higher for longer interest rates. But with these expected to decline soon, their share price has seen a pullback from its recent highs.

Despite this, I think the share price could fall further, entering into a buy zone over the next few months. In this article I discuss the company's latest earnings, performance over the past year, and what price I think investors should consider adding.

Previous Thesis

When I last covered Capital Southwest back in May, the stock was trading closer their 52-week high, sitting at $26.11 during that time. Since then, however, rate cuts and recession talks have caused a pullback in the sector, one I have been mentioning for the past year.

The BDC is down a little over 8% in comparison to the S&P index which is up a little over 2%. In the summary you can see I stated a pullback in price may be expected in the next 4-6 months due to potential rate cuts. Can't say I told you so, but I told you so.

Seeking Alpha

I discussed the company's strong performance during the macro environment, which led to a P/NAV ratio of 1.57x and an even higher P/B ratio of 1.61x. In my opinion, the price was just too rich for investors to add to, and I argued more attractive opportunities would present themselves soon.

I touched on their then Q4 earnings that saw the BDC beat estimates on both their top and bottom lines. Net investment income grew 18.26% from $2.30 to $2.72 and beat estimates by $0.23. This was reflected in their outperformance vs some peers, in which CSWC's price was up nearly 49% at the time.

Strong Growth YoY

Capital Southwest, despite the challenging economic backdrop that has seen slower transactions, has continued to impressively perform and grow its portfolio. Net investment income during their latest quarter came in at pre-tax at $0.69. This was up $0.01 from the prior quarter and $0.02 from a year ago.

This was a strong start to their fiscal year 2025 earnings season. Total investment income of $51.4 million increased roughly 27% from $40.4 million to $51.4 million, driven by higher interest income and new investments.

In the chart below you can see CSWC's portfolio value growth over the past two years. Each year the company managed to grow its portfolio value by double-digits, impressive all things considered.

Q1’25 Q1’24 Q1’23 Portfolio fair value $1.3B ^11% $1.11B ^28% $865M # of companies 117 ^31.46% 89 ^18.67% 75 Click to enlarge

During the quarter, management made new investments in 3 new companies and 11 existing ones worth $108.1 million. This was slightly lower than Q1 in the prior year that saw new commitments worth $111.9 million. But as the year goes on, I expect transactions to pick up in anticipation of lower interest rates and lower yields.

$47.3 million of capital was invested in first-lien, senior-secured loans while management also committed $2 million towards equity. CSWC's equity portfolio consisted of 69 investments valuing $133 million, or 9% of their total portfolio value.

Some BDCs take equity stakes in investments as an additional way to provide value to shareholders. Over the past year management has received $5.6 million in cash distributions from their equity portfolio. This equates to $0.13 in pre-tax net investment income.

Something else Capital Southwest has been doing over the past year is taking a more defensive posture with increased exposure to first-lien loans. This increased to 88.9% from 87.2% year-over-year. For comparison purposes, this is how CSWC stacks up compared to some of their internally-managed peers:

Main Street Capital (MAIN) 68%

Hercules Capital (HTGC) 93%

Trinity Capital (TRIN) 74%

This puts CSWC in a better position to navigate downturns if portfolio companies become distressed, since first-lien loan lenders are the ones who get paid first. A downturn like a recession would still provide risks to portfolio companies, but being in first-lien loans puts CSWC in a stronger position financially.

Preparing For A Recession?

Speaking of downturns, Capital Southwest's management team has been building up its cash position in the past year. During the recent quarter their cash position, nearly doubled from Q1'24. At quarter's end, CSWC had $485 million in cash, significantly higher than the $225 million they had in the first quarter of FY24.

Either way, this sets CSWC up nicely in case we do see a recession and borrowers become distressed. It also gives them flexibility in case investment activity picks up later this year, which I expect due to lower rates. Their balance sheet also supports this with a debt-to-equity below management's targeted range of 0.8x - 0.95x. This stood at 0.75x.

Their maturities are also well-laddered, with no debt maturing until January & October 2026. These had weighted-average interest rates of 4.50% and 3.375% respectively. So, from a balance sheet standpoint, Capital Southwest is well-prepared for further volatility should it happen in the coming months.

CSWC investor presentation

Strong Dividend Coverage

The BDC also recently announced an additional 1.8% increase to their base dividend to $0.58. Not including the supplemental of $0.06, this gives CSWC strong coverage of 119%. Including it, it was still solid at 108%. For comparison purposes, Trinity Capital & Main Street Capital had dividend coverage of 104% and 105% respectively.

Author chart

Additionally, CSWC also had $0.50 in undistributable taxable income. This increased from $0.34 in the year prior so if their net investment income becomes impacted by lower interest rates or a downturn, I suspect the BDC would eliminate the supplemental, but its base dividend would remain secure. A great strategy by management to reward shareholders but remain financially prepared in case of unsuspected volatility.

Still Overvalued

Although Capital Southwest's share price has come down recently, they still trade at a P/NAV of 1.44x and well-above their average discount. This is significantly higher to other top-tier, larger BDCs like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL). Both have P/NAV ratios of 1.05x and 1.09x, respectively.

A better entry price may present itself in the coming months, in my opinion, especially if we see more than one rate cut this year. In the chart below, you can see CSWC is still trading at a premium well-above its peer group.

cefdata

I like Capital Southwest near or below $20 where the stock last traded in October of 2023. And if recession fears continue to pick up, I can see the stock heading back down to this level as investors look to defensive stocks for safety.

Risks & Conclusion

A risk to consider when investing in BDCs is a rise in PIK income and non-performing loans, or non-accruals. In the latest quarter, these ticked up slightly year-over-year from 1.7% to 1.9%. 92.5% of their total portfolio loans were rated either 1 or 2, with 1 being the highest and 4 being the lowest.

This is still solid and a testament to CSWC's portfolio strength, but this did decrease year-ovter-year from 96% in Q1'24. And this is something investors looking to start a position should be aware of going forward. Especially if there's a recession looming.

CSWC investor presentation

Capital Southwest has been the top performer amongst its peers as a result of their strong growth year-over-year and internally-managed structure, rewarding shareholders with strong dividends. Additionally, their portfolio value increased double-digits the past two years, a testament to their management team.

However, with anticipated lower interest rates and recession threats, the share price has already started to pullback, down more than 8% since May. Moreover, if we get more rate cuts than expected, I think the share price could see a further drop, giving investors a more attractive entry point. As of now, I continue to rate Capital Southwest a hold and would consider upgrading them to a buy on an additional 15% - 20% price drop.