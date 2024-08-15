Matteo Colombo

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has aged well, as the stock has outperformed the broader U.S. stock market since the end of last August. Today, I want to update my thesis, especially in light of the recent quarterly earnings report.

I think that LRCX is still a solid investment opportunity. The company delivered a strong fiscal Q4 report recently, demonstrating not only robust revenue growth but also solid operating leverage. The balance sheet is a fortress, positioning the company well to invest in growth and innovation further. Secular trends are also favorable, as the semiconductor industry is thriving in the current digital revolution. My valuation analysis suggests that there is still decent upside potential left. All in all, I reiterate my “Buy” rating for LRCX stock.

Recent developments

Lam Research released its latest quarterly earnings on July 31, confidently surpassing consensus estimates both from revenue and EPS perspectives. Revenue grew by a massive 20.7% YoY, and the adjusted EPS expanded from $5.98 to $8.14.

Seeking Alpha

The EPS expansion quality was high because LRCX demonstrated strong operating leverage in fiscal Q4. The operating margin expanded from 27.1% to 30.3% on a YoY basis. The R&D spending is still robust at around 13% of the total quarterly revenue. The company generated around $490 million in free cash flow [FCF] during fiscal Q4, which contributed to its financial position. The balance sheet is healthy with around $5.9 billion in cash as of the latest reporting date, notably higher compared to the total debt. Liquidity ratios are in excellent shape and total leverage is immaterial relative to the company's above a $100 billion market cap. This means that LRCX's financial flexibility is strong, which is a bullish sign for any company.

Seeking Alpha

It is also crucial to mention that strong revenue growth and EPS expansion in fiscal Q4 was driven by both systems and customer support-related revenue. Strength in both revenue streams is a bullish sign to me, indicating that the business mix is robust and there is no overreliance on a single revenue stream.

Seeking Alpha

The management also provided its guidance for the first fiscal quarter of FY 2025, and the guidance was in line with consensus estimates. FQ1 revenue is expected to be $4.05 billion, which will be around 16% higher on a YoY basis. That said, revenue growth is expected to be robust, and this is another bullish sign.

Seeking Alpha

I think that LRCX delivered strong earnings and guidance. From the longer-term perspective, I am also optimistic. The company's closest competitors is Applied Materials (AMAT), which is larger from the market cap perspective. But what I like more in LRCX is that it is much more efficient from the FCF margin perspective. To me as a long-term perspective, FCF is the most important metric.

Seeking Alpha

I think that this efficiency indicates that LRCX is well-positioned to compete with AMAT, which is a larger company. Another point that makes me optimistic about LRCX is its robust and diverse mix of products. Lam's products are in various processes and applications across three major fabrication phases: Deposition, Etch, and Clean.

LRCX's latest 10-K report

Having a diverse portfolio of products decreases product concentration risks and provides cost efficiencies for the business. It also means the company has a vast base of intangible assets and patents, making it legally protected, which improves its moat.

Valuation update

The stock rallied by 27% over the last twelve months, notably outperforming the broader market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a very low “D-” valuation rating, meaning the stock is substantially overvalued. Indeed, current multiples are substantially higher than the sector median and historical averages. On the other hand, when I wrote my initial analysis, LRCX had an even worse valuation rating.

Seeking Alpha

Therefore, it is highly likely not sufficient to look at ratios. Instead, I better have to simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. In the below table, I outline how I arrived at a 12.31% discount rate for LRCX using the CAPM approach.

Author's calculations

I have revenue consensus estimates for the next five fiscal years, projecting a solid double-digit CAGR. For the years beyond, I incorporate a 12.3% revenue CAGR. I use a 21.5% TTM FCF ex-SBC margin for the base year and expect it to expand by 25 basis points yearly. I am confident in the company's ability to expand the metric due to its overall stellar profitability and the fact that the current FCF margin is notably higher compared to the last five years' average.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF calculations, the company's fair value is nearly $119 billion. That said, the current stock price has about 8% upside potential. This looks quite attractive, in my opinion.

Risks update

The company generates 90% of its revenue outside the United States. Lam's heavy reliance on international markets exposes it to high foreign exchange risks and varying economic conditions across geographies. Unfavorable foreign exchange rate fluctuations will undermine the company's profitability. Extensive international exposure also means that the company's operations are vulnerable to risks linked with potential sudden shifts in global trade regulations and rules. This risk is more elevated nowadays, amid geopolitical tension between the U.S. and China. It is vital to mention because almost 40% of the company's total revenue are generated in China.

Seeking Alpha

We are in mid-August today; it is crucial to emphasize historically unfavorable seasonality trends in this part of a calendar year for LRCX. August and September are historically the weakest months from the stock's performance perspective. That said, it is highly likely that there will be a short-term pullback in LRCX.

TrendSpider

The semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the condition of the broader economic environment. Therefore, Lam is vulnerable to common macroeconomic risks, such as a sudden sharp dip in semiconductor demand or a decline in the number of machine orders for semiconductors. It is also worth mentioning that there is a significant customer concentration risk, as LRCX is dependent on a limited group of major customers.

Bottom line

To conclude, LRCX is still a “Buy.” Latest quarterly earnings are solid, and the company's fortress balance sheet positions LRCX well to capitalize on favorable secular trends. Moreover, the valuation is still attractive.