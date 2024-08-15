Data Thursday But Markets Unimpressed

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.57K Followers

Summary

  • A firm Q2 UK GDP appears to have given sterling a boost.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose for its fifth consecutive session, though Hong Kong and Taiwan were exceptions today.
  • The euro reached nearly $1.1045 yesterday, its best level since early January.

Abstract Digital Currency and Exchange Stock Chart Background for Cryptocurrency Technology Coin Market in Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Overview

An eerie calm hangs over the foreign exchange market on the anniversary of the end of the Bretton Woods agreement 53 years ago today. Narrow ranges are dominating. Strong Australian jobs data and a cautious Norwegian central bank have

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News