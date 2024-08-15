Invesco Rising Dividends Fund Q2 2024 Review

champc/iStock via Getty Images

Key takeaways

The fund underperformed its benchmark Stock selection and an underweight allocation in communication services detracted the most from relative results.

Dual focus on free cash flows and healthy balance sheets The fund is balanced across sectors and industries, with a focus on long-term growth areas and companies with sustainable free cash flow and healthy balance sheets, which results in an overall quality bias and defensive characteristics.

Renewed interest in dividend- paying stocks In an environment characterized by high uncertainty and the possibility of more muted or even negative returns, we believe investors will place greater emphasis on companies with stable dividends.



Manager perspective and outlook

Equity market performance diverged in the second quarter. While stocks related to Artificial Intelligence drove several equity indexes to all-time highs, other market segments declined.

Stubbornly high inflation sent stocks broadly lower in April amid worries the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer. However, in May and June, stocks rallied in response to signs of cooling inflation.

Corporate earnings were generally positive with most S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) constituents beating expectations. As expected, the Fed’s June meeting produced no change to the federal funds rate, and meeting minutes suggested the committee anticipates just one rate cut in 2024. Though the market appears to be at a crossroads as investors seemingly try to determine when the Fed will begin to reduce interest rates, the driving principles of our investment process remain rooted in a total return approach that seeks to deliver appreciation, income and preservation over a full market cycle. No matter the backdrop, we focus on companies generating attractive free cash flow and we analyze their drivers and ability to support future dividend growth, as well as balance sheet strength and flexibility. We continue to emphasize the growth and sustainability of a company's dividend because history leads us to believe companies with these characteristics can outperform over a full market cycle.

Portfolio positioning

Compared to the Russell 1000 Index, the fund is generally balanced across both sectors and industries, with exposure to areas benefiting from long-term secular growth tailwinds, including ecommerce, electric vehicles, cloud computing, industrial automation, medical technology and broadband. Importantly, our dual focus on companies generating sustainable levels of free cash flow and having healthy balance sheets gives the fund a quality bias and provides defensive characteristics that we believe should prove valuable if market volatility persists in 2024.

Notable Additions

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) was added to the fund due to improving fundamentals, including operating margins, and a commitment to a multiyear plan to reduce expenses in order to sustain profitable growth. Additionally, the internet search giant has been using AI internally for recommendation engines that suggest content for users, which has been driving better ad revenue and content generation for platforms such as YouTube.

Meta (META) was added to the fund during the quarter due to improving cost efficiencies and near-term benefits from generative AI, which has been improving the company’s recommendation and ranking engines, leading to better targeted ads and higher click through rates. We believe additional revenue opportunities also exist around improvements to content creation, business messaging and content moderation.

PNC Financial (PNC) was a new addition to the fund as we believe management is executing at a high level. Also, the bank has maintained a conservative approach to loan underwriting, which should serve it well if the economy slows and commercial real estate losses continue to climb.

Notable Sales

Accenture (ACN) is an IT services and consulting company that we removed from the fund due to deteriorating fundamentals; management reduced annual revenue guidance, pointing to weakness in shorter term discretionary projects, elongated sales cycles and re-prioritization of IT budgets.

Republic Services (RSG) was removed from the fund in favor of other stocks that we believe offer more upside as Republic Services historically is viewed as a defensive industrial company. Additionally, management didn’t raise forward looking guidance, which appeared to disappoint investors.

Honeywell (HON) manufactures industrial, aerospace and automation products. Despite its solid quarterly earnings, we exited the position due to slower-than-expected growth in key segments such as industrial automation as businesses are reducing spending amid growing economic uncertainty.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 8.01 6.70 Nvidia Corp (NVDA) 6.71 5.91 Apple Inc (AAPL) 4.56 6.19 JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) 2.41 1.18 Walmart Inc (WMT) 2.35 0.58 Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) 2.27 1.54 Broadcom Inc (avfgo) 2.27 1.39 Alphabet Inc (GOOG,GOOGL) 2.10 4.03 Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) 2.04 0.78 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) 2.02 0.95 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top industries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

Market performance was mixed during the quarter with information technology, communication services and utilities delivering gains while most other sectors were flat or negative. Materials, industrials and energy had the lowest returns for the quarter. In this environment, the fund underperformed the Russell 1000 Index.

Stock selection and an underweight allocation in the communication services sector detracted the most. Stock selection in the consumer discretionary and real estate sectors were also headwinds. Conversely, stock selection in the IT, consumer staples, financials and energy sectors contributed the most to relative performance.

Contributors to performance

Nvidia has continued to benefit from strong and growing demand for semiconductor chips, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. The chip maker also completed a stock split during the quarter, which drove the share price even higher.

Apple reported quarterly earnings that were in line with analysts’ estimates and provided forward looking guidance that was better than expected. iPhone results for the quarter were better than feared due to strong sales in China and services growth.

Microsoft was among the top contributors during the quarter. The stock rallied along with the rest of the “Magnificent Seven” (Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Tesla), a group of seven mega-cap technology-related stocks that have dominated index performance recently. Microsoft’s lead in AI-driven applications has helped to make it a clear beneficiary of the artificial intelligence revolution.

Detractors from performance

Walt Disney (DIS) reported underwhelming financial results. Management provided cautious commentary regarding traffic at its amusement parks and its cruise ship investments, which together in our view will be a near-term headwind to growth of operating income in the segment.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) reported better-than- expected first quarter results. However, we attribute the stock’s underperformance to management guidance that indicated a larger portion of earnings would occur in the second half of the year. This appeared to negatively affect investor sentiment because earnings were expected to be more evenly distributed throughout the year.

Lowe’s (LOW) share price declined after the company’s first quarter earnings report fell short of analysts’ expectations. The results showed a decline in diluted earnings-per- share, while total year-over-year sales also fell. The home improvement retailer did show improvements in its professional customer sales and other capabilities.

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Nvidia Corporation 36.74 1.85 Apple Inc. 22.99 0.80 Microsoft Corporation 6.42 0.48 Broadcom Inc. 21.53 0.40 Eli Lilly and Company 16.57 0.33 Click to enlarge

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Walt Disney Company -18.85 -0.36 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. -17.59 -0.28 Lowe's Companies, Inc. -13.05 -0.26 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) -13.01 -0.24 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) -18.55 -0.21 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:OARDX) inception: 04/30/80 NAV 2.04 12.34 17.25 9.01 12.69 9.90 12.11 Max. Load 5.5% -3.55 6.17 10.80 6.97 11.42 9.28 11.97 Class R6 shares (MUTF:OIRDX) inception: 02/28/12 NAV 2.15 12.55 17.65 9.37 13.09 10.33 11.22 Class Y shares (MUTF:OYRDX) inception: 12/16/96 NAV 2.13 12.50 17.55 9.28 12.96 10.17 8.44 Russell 1000 Index ('USD') 3.57 14.24 23.88 8.74 14.61 12.51 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Large Blend category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 76% (1118 of 1417) 40% (546 of 1304) 67% (822 of 1197) 82% (734 of 893) - Click to enlarge