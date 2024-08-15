Daniel Grizelj

The pharmaceutical industry is currently one of haves and have nots, with those stocks like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) benefitting greatly from GLP-1 inhibitors, while many others currently trade at fair or bargain-basement valuations.

This brings me to Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), which I last covered in April, highlighting its pipeline and balance sheet improvements. The stock has given a virtually flat -0.26% total returns since my last piece, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen by 4%, as the market still does not appear to appreciate the progress VTRS has made over the past 12 months on multiple fronts including balance sheet improvements.

In this article, I revisit VTRS including its most recent quarter's performance, and discuss why it remains a good choice for income and value investors in this still frothy market, so let's get started!

Why Bargain-Priced Viatris Could Deliver Strong Returns

Viatris is a global pharmaceutical company that operates in 165 countries, and produces drugs that reach over 1 billion patients annually. It carries a well-rounded portfolio of branded drugs including 20 iconic brands from Pfizer (PFE) and Mylan, generics, and biosimilars, and has been divesting non-core assets to focus on its core strengths and growth areas. Over the trailing 12 months, VTRS generated $15.2 billion in total revenue.

VTRS recently reported a strong Q2 2024, marking its 5th consecutive quarter of operational revenue growth at 2% YoY and total revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting the company's resilience amidst economic volatility over the past 2 years. Adjusted EBITDA also grew by $2% YoY to $1.2 billion. Also encouraging, adjusted EPS grew by 3% YoY to $0.69, and VTRS achieved free cash flow of $426 million in the quarter.

Operational revenue (excludes divestitures) grew for both the Branded and Generics segment. This was driven by strong growth in Greater China and expansion of the portfolio to Emerging Markets and JANZ (Japan, Australia, and New Zealand). Meanwhile, Generics saw strong growth in developed markets and growth in complex products.

Investor Presentation

Management is guiding for 2% operational revenue growth this year, and stable adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. This includes raised guidance for new product revenue of $550 million at the midpoint of the range, as a result of strong uptake of generic launches and additional new products.

Importantly, VTRS continues to pay down the debt its carried since spinning off from Pfizer and merging with Mylan. This includes debt paydown of $800 million during Q2 alone, and it expects to have in excess of $3 billion available for deployment in the second half of this year.

VTRS has repaid $7.4 billion in debt since 2021, which represents most of the $8.4 billion in free cash flow generated over the same timeframe. As shown below, this puts VTRS well on its path to achieve a much safer debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x by the end of this year, supporting its BBB and BBB- credit ratings from Fitch and S&P.

Investor Presentation

At the same time, VTRS is balancing capital returns and reinvestment into the business. This includes $350 million worth of business development, $288 million towards dividends and $250 million toward share buybacks, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Importantly for income investors, VTRS currently yields 4.2% and the dividend is very well-covered by a 17% payout ratio. While VTRS hasn't grown its dividend since formation, that has more to do with its prioritization of paying down debt. I would expect for shareholder returns in the form of dividend growth and share buybacks to accelerate after it gets leverage down to a safer 2 to 2.5x range.

In the meantime, investors get paid to wait while the stock currently trades at $11.40 with a very low forward PE of 4.3x. At the current valuation, VTRS is priced as a perpetually declining business, but that doesn't appear to be the case considering the aforementioned guidance and analyst expectations for 2% to 4% annual EPS growth over the next 2 years.

With a 4.2% dividend yield, a conservative expectation for 2% annual EPS, potential for future share buybacks along with a potential rerating to a higher valuation, I believe VTRS could deliver market beating returns from the current bargain price.

Risks to the thesis include potential for increased competition from the generics space, which could compress pricing and margins. In addition, higher-for-longer interest rates could result in higher cost of debt for VTRS, considering its balance sheet is still a work in progress toward deleveraging. In addition, macroeconomic pressures could result in weaker consumer demand for its new and existing drugs.

Investor Takeaway

Viatris remains a bargain-basement opportunity for income and value investors, especially in a market environment where many stocks are trading at elevated valuations. VTRS has shown consistent operational revenue growth, strengthened its balance sheet by significantly reducing debt, and offers a well-covered 4.2% dividend yield.

The company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its portfolio through divestiture of non-core assets and invest in growth areas, along with potential for future dividend increases and share buybacks, position it well for market-beating returns. As such, I continue to rate VTRS as a 'Buy' for income and potentially strong total returns.