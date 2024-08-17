ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCQX:JRNGF) disappointed the market with its Q2 earnings release. A -$0.04 EPS miss and dour guidance for the full year and continuing a pattern of missteps and a series of unfortunate “Lemony Snicket” style events for Q2. We covered the company back in March with a buy rating. Time has not been kind to that call, as the stock price has declined about 20% since.

In this article, we will review Q-2, and try to assess the company's investibility at its current level. Analysts rank the company as an Overweight with EPS expectations of $0.08 for Q-3. Price targets range from $3.00-$6.00 with an average of $5.25. Any figure above represents a substantial uplift from current prices, so let's have a look to see what went wrong in Q-2, and more importantly, what might go right in Q-3 to put the company back on track.

The thesis for Journey

Journey is a hybrid company, participating or planning to participate on both sides of the energy equation-upstream E&P and direct consumer electricity provider, with a twist. The twist is that they are using some of their gas to power the power plants.

On the oil and gas side, it focuses on conventional, oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey’s strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods. Currently, the short-term focus is on a recently announced JV with Spartan Delta Corp to drill a couple of wells in the Duvernay acreage.

Journey is also seeking to grow its power generation business. Journey currently produces approximately 4 MW of electricity and with the recently announced facility acquisitions is anticipating to expand its productive capacity to approximately 36 MW within the next year.

Q-2: A series of one-off unfortunate events

Things went pear-shaped repeatedly for Journey in Q-2, in what the company described as one-time events.

First, funds from $38 million of convertible debentures issued in early 2024 were reallocated. There were to not only term-out certain of its debt obligations, but also to increase the second half 2024 capital program adding planned that were originally scheduled to add 400-500 boe/d for in Herronton and Medicine Hat. Low prices have caused the Herronton and Medicine Hat programs to be deferred to 2025 to fund the working interest participation in two Duvernay wells in the JV with Spartan Delta, (OTCPK:DALXF). The good news, since the Duvernay wells are expected to come on-stream in late 2024, is that they will have a positive boost to 2024 exit rates. Overall annual sales volume guidance is reduced for 2024.

Capex for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.7 million, and focused on their power projects, injection projects in Matziwin and Medicine Hat, and decommissioning expenditures. Capital expenditures are expected to increase to $16.5 million in the third quarter, with increased capital for power projects ($7 million); the initiation of Duvernay drilling; facility debottlenecking in Cherhill; and expanding the polymer flood in Medicine Hat to new, unflooded areas.

In the second quarter of 2024, Journey had sales volumes of 11,235 BOEPD (55% oil and liquids), down from 12,400 BOEPD for the same period in 2023. Second quarter volumes were negatively impacted sequentially (approximately 500 BOEPD) by second quarter turnarounds, road bans, and a royalty divestment. Journey completed a 4.0 (2.9 net) well program in the Medicine Hat area during the first quarter of 2024 and all wells were on-production throughout the second quarter. These new wells helped mitigate the second quarter downtimes. No additional wells were drilled in the second quarter.

Turnarounds in four of Journey's main producing areas led to the bulk of the production impact -400 BOEPD in Q-2. Matziwin, Ante Creek, Carrot Creek, approximately saw $3 million in additional operating expenses charged. Internal tank coating issues led to extended downtime in Matziwin and Ante Creek. The company noted that these were unusual one-time expenses. Road conditions for the new Poplar Creek wells led to downtime in the quarter. The downtime was weighted heavily to oil wells. The company took an approximately $6 million hit in Adjusted Funds Flow for the quarter as a result.

In August, a third party well operator notified Journey that they were shutting in Journey volumes, which in turn had been going to a third-party processing from a third-party dispute on processing fees. This will hit their Stolberg production volumes to the tune of 200 BOEPD will be impacted by this closure for the duration of the curtailment.

Journey remains on track to achieve its exit rate guidance while meeting its 2024 debt repayments.

Duvernay Joint Venture

The JV with Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan") is planned to pursue the development of the Duvernay west shale basin. The initial working interest within the block is 37.5% Journey and 62.5% Spartan. The partners currently control 94 sections within the block. Two wells are planned to spud in the third quarter of 2024. Journey's share of these expenditures will be primarily funded through the convertible debenture financing, which closed in March. Initial capital expenditures for the joint venture are capped at gross amounts of $30 million and $100 million for 2024 and 2025 respectively. The cap on expenditures can be increased upon mutual agreement of both parties. The 2024 capital program is sufficient to drill, complete, equip and tie-in two wells on azimuth from a single pad.

Spartan Delta is a well-known operator with a recent acquisition in the Alberta, Deep Basin, targeting the Duvernay. This is a good move for Journey, as it retains an experienced operator in the basin and moves the project forward, while minimizing Journey's capital outlay.

Journey feels that with its debt pushed out until 2029, and with future revenues from its power business, they are in a solid position to fund the working interest portion of this development. Management disclosed the operations rationale for entering into this JV-

Journey believes it has found a quality partner in Spartan to help benefit from the economies of scale while minimizing the risk of single events on the Company's business plan. The Company's desire was to accomplish this without diluting the existing land position, while maximizing the net number on azimuth locations in the liquids window. Journey's working interest position in the joint lands is enough to support 60 net 2.5 mile on azimuth locations.

Expanding Journey's Power Business

Journey budgeted a lot of money-$11 mm, to finish the Gilbey power plant in 2024. With that accomplished, investors might think that a return was just around the corner. Regulatory and transmission approvals are holding this up for now, and for this reason, Journey's current guidance contains no power revenue from Gilby in 2024. Darn the luck.

In the same vein, another $6.3 million was budgeted for re-energizing the Mazeppa power project in 2024. Problems appear to be dogging this project as well, as the company noted.

Recent results of the Stage 2 cluster study were released at the end of June. Normally the cluster study would result in a payment due in July resulting in the projects moving to Phase 3. While awaiting final documentation on new legislation AESO has delayed the required payment to get to Phase 3 for new projects from July to the end of November. Journey has proactively reached out to the stakeholders involved to accelerate the required payment and move to Phase 3. These meetings are ongoing and Journey will provide further information as it becomes available.

Journey hopes to increase power sales to the Alberta electricity grid by over 350% when the Gilby and Mazeppa projects come on-line. Once this is achieved, Journey will be in a position to more than offset its corporate power usage with power sales to the power grid. With all this rolled up, the company expects funds flow from power sales to exceed $15 million per year based upon GLJ's pricing assumptions. First, though, Journey will spend another approximately $17 million in capital outlay to bring them to fruition. The hope is for significant contributions to cash flow in 2025.

Risks

A key risk for the company seems to be the adjacency of future revenues following the capital outlay. I have no idea about the regulatory scenario in Alberta, but the near term future of this business looks hazy at best. Journey has put a lot of eggs in this basket, and long term this bet should pay off, but who knows as to when.

Your takeaway

The company is trading at low EV/EBITDA (2.7X), and Flowing Barrel-$11.875K, multiples at its current price. The petroleum cash flow seems solid, and with the production from the two JV operated Duvernay wells, should be stable through year's end, and might see a nice bump in 2025 as we will discuss below.

On a positive note the analysts must be figuring the two power plants will begin generating in 2025 and throw off cash. If we add the $15 mm they expect in EBITDA to their 5-year average EBITDA of $55 mm, their EV multiple goes to 1.9X. To retain that 2.7X multiple, the share price would need to return to $2.90 per share, and hit the bottom of the analyst range.

Journey appears to be competitive with the cohort in the above comparison graph, so the low end appears feasible with increased cash flow.

How in the world is someone forecasting $6.00? If we take Spartan Delta Deep Basin Duvernay wells as an example, the two JV wells could have IP30's of ~2,000 BOEPD, each. If you add ~4,000 X their 37.5% working interest 1,500 BOEPD X their ~$15.00 netback, you can get a share price well into the mid $3's for Journey. So we can't get to $6.00-without adding possible higher gas prices from the draw on production from LNG's Canada's relentless demands as they ramp LNG shipments. Time will tell about that.

Journey seems like a fairly low-risk bet for investors with a bit of patience for all this fun with numbers to achieve escape velocity. Hanging out there also is a capital returns program through Normal Course Issuer Bid-NCIB approved by the board in August. Accordingly, Journey will retain its buy rating.

