KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vik Vijayvergiya - Director of Investor Relations
Ron Totton - President and Chief Executive Officer
Paul Holtz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen
Scott Searle - Roth Capital Partners
Michael Allen - Deutsche Bank
Aditya Dagaonkar - Northland Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the KORE Group Holdings' Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Vik Vijayvergiya, Vice-President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Vik.

Vik Vijayvergiya

Thank you, Kevin. On today's call, we will refer to the Second Quarter 2024 earnings presentation, which will be helpful to follow along with as well as the press release, filed this morning that details of the company's second quarter 2024 results. Both of these can be found on our Investor Relations page at ir.korewireless.com. Finally, a recording of the call will be available in the Investor section of the company's website later today. The company encourages you to review the Safe Harbor statements, risk factors and other disclaimers contained on this slide and today's press release, as well as in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this webcast.

The company also notes that it will be discussing non-GAAP financial information on this call. The company is providing that information as a supplement to information prepared in accordance

