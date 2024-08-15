Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karl Fredrik Staubo - CEO
Eduardo Maranhao - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank
Ben Nolan - Stifel
Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers
Liam Burke - B. Riley Financial
Alexander Bidwell - Webber Research Advisory

Operator

Welcome to the Golar LNG Limited Q2 2024 Presentation. After the slide presentation by CEO, Karl Fredrik Staubo and CFO, Eduardo Maranhao, there will be a question-and-answer session. Information on how to ask a question will be provided then. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. I will now pass you over to Karl Fredrik Staubo. Karl, please go ahead.

Karl Fredrik Staubo

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Golar’s Second Quarter 2024 Results. My name is Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO of Golar LNG, and I'm accompanied today by our CFO, Mr. Eduardo Maranhao, to present this quarter's results. Before we get into the presentation, please note the forward-looking statements on Slide 2. We started Slide 3 and the overview of Golar today. We have two existing FLNG assets, the Hilli, which is the world's first FLNG with a market-leading operational track record, and the Gimi about to commence a 20-year charter for BP offshore Senegal and Mauritania.

We are closing in on ordering our third FLNG, Mark II with an annual liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tons per annum. The Mark II FLNG will utilize the LNG carrier Fuji as its donor vessel for the FLNG conversion. Our financial investments include a 23.5% shareholding in Avenir LNG and a fully owned subsidiary Macaw Energies, which is a startup focused on onshore flare-to-LNG liquefaction. We're encouraged by the development in both of these companies. Avenir is a leading small-scale LNG shipping company and we see favorable supply-demand characteristics of

