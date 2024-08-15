MarioGuti

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is a piece I've covered multiple times now, and with Q2 results out, there's more to update. In my original coverage, I dubbed Arbor the "High-King of mREITs" for its ability to produce yield and growth over a long period of time. In my follow-ups, such as my review of Q1, I've taken a more cautious approach, amid higher interest rates, the stress this has created for their borrowers, and the concentrated maturities of their bridge loans for this year.

In short, I started from a Buy rating and adjusted to a Hold, which I am maintaining for now, but I believe that the situation is showing signs of improvement, and Arbor may well become a low-risk Buy again in the near future.

Q2 Results

The good news is that Arbor once again reported a profitable quarter, enough to maintain their dividend, with GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share and distributable earnings of $0.45 per share, the latter being key to the quarterly dividend, which is currently $0.43. With payout ratios as low as 67% over the last couple of years, this is the tightest it's been, evidence of the credit stress I've mentioned before.

Q2 2024 Form 10-Q

One contributor was a decline in net interest income from the prior-year quarter by over $20M.

Q2 2024 Form 10-Q

Yet, their diverse cash flows helped to provide a bit more consistency from their non-interest income, the biggest portion being their servicing revenues that come from their complementary Agency segment.

Q2 2024 Form 10-Q

The other drag on earnings was, therefore, increased expenses, mainly the uptick provisions for credit losses compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Q2 2024 Form 10-Q

Arbor also worked on its balance sheet, unwinding the entirety of CLO 15 and repaying all of its principal. During their earnings call, CEO Ivan Kaufman spoke to the company's record on repaying its CLOs:

Second, certain misinformation has been spread about the redemption of one of our CLOs. We have been a top issuer of CLOs for over 20 years, never once losing a single dollar of principle for our investors even through the historic financial crisis. We are experts in managing these vehicles and have issued and repaid many vehicles returning all invested capital to our bondholders.

This was in response to accusations by short reports, namely those of Viceroy Research, that have been ongoing since last fall (which I first discussed back in December).

They also reported that over $730M of loans were successfully modified during the quarter, and $490M were refinanced off of their book and into new Agency loans. As these accounted for about a tenth of their loans at the end of Q1, that was no small accomplishment.

Q1 and Q2 Forms 10-Q

The effect of all this work is that the cash balance shrank, mitigated by loan repayments exceeding originations, as Arbor has been keen on maintaining its liquidity. The loan book is also somewhat smaller now.

Loan Book (Q2 2024 Form 10-Q)

Over the last six months, the balances for their mezzanine and preferred structures have grown, evidence of restructuring for non-performing loans. Still, most of the bridge loans, which were the lion's share of the concern, appear to have been extended, with the weighted average maturity of the portfolio being kicked into 2025.

Q1 and Q2 Forms 10-Q

Finally, I'll note how the company's self-rating of their multifamily's credit quality changed, as there were some mixed signals. The balance in Pass/Watch shrank as Special Mention grew, not a good sign. The lower categories, Substandard and Doubtful, shrank altogether, which is an improvement.

Future Outlook

Rate cuts will be key. These will not only make the floating-rate bridge loans easier for the borrowers to repay; it will speed the process of refinancing into their Agency business, both with Arbor's loan and from elsewhere. This will improve the book and the cash flow Arbor earns from servicing.

Having said that, Kaufman shared his updated view on the turning point:

I believe that with this rate moved down, I think you'll see the market change a little bit. So perhaps the third quarter may be a little bit tough, but we're seeing a little bit of easing and if rates remain in this level, I believe there'll be a lot of liquidity to return to a multifamily sector and a lot of trades being done. So I'm hopeful and optimistic that perhaps the second quarter was the peak, little leakage into third, but we're definitely seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Kaufman is referencing the movement of the 10Y Treasury yields.

10Y Treasury Yield 1Y History (Seeking Alpha)

As most of their Agency mortgages are 10-year loans, this recent drop in the 10Y's rate, even though the Fed itself has not initiated cuts, makes refinancing at attractive, fixed rates easier than in late 2023 or during the spring as some of these bridge loans were maturing.

This is where the risk and reward lies with ABR. It's the interplay among the Fed's cut policy, the pricing of Treasury Notes, and how that affects what's acceptable for a ten-year mortgage. Arbor bought itself time with some of these modifications and extensions. These are the favorable changes that will need to occur in that time.

Author's Original Valuation

Returning again to my original valuation, it was a variant of a Discounted Cash Flow model, substituting the dividend per share for free cash flow (as the dividend is the idea with a REIT). Based on the growth assumptions (not unusual for their history) I determined a fair value to be about $24 per share.

That is to say; it's a fair value for someone who wants to price in a 10% discount rate for the return provided by the dividend. It's not a price target, and the real value is expected to be from the dividend.

Despite this discount, I continue to rate Arbor a Hold because the stress is not over, and Arbor needs to do more than buy time; it needs to make it to the other side. Higher-than-expected delinquencies are the one potential foil to the assumptions in this valuation.

Conclusion

Arbor continues to pay its dividends and remain profitable, albeit with some blood, sweat, and tears. Where many short reports used language such as "the end is near," the company remains afloat after several months. Its loans were originated with contingency plans that rescued some of these investments and/or provided another year of time. It's a testament to the team's adaptiveness, that they have been able to restructure these loans, sometimes even finding new sponsors. Q2 could have easily been worse.

Yet, these moves are finite resources, ones that Arbor cannot utilize forever. We now wait to see if the interest rate situation reverses sufficiently and soon enough that Arbor's loans can be repaid and refinanced into its Agency business. Such a turning point could cue a new age for the company, and it makes ABR enticing. Until there is more confirmation, however, I think a bit more caution is warranted.