Honeywell: Recent Correction Is A Buying Opportunity

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Honeywell stock price corrected post earnings due to reduced EPS guidance from slower short-cycle business recovery, but I believe it's temporary.
  • Medium to long-term prospects look good with a healthy backlog, easing supply chain constraints and demand in aerospace and energy solutions.
  • Margins impacted by slow short-cycle business recovery, but cost-saving initiatives and potential recovery in the Industrial Automation segment should improve performance.

Honeywell sign and building at its headquarters in New Jersey.

JHVEPhoto

Honeywell Investment Thesis

Honeywell International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HON) stock price has seen some correction post last quarter earnings as it reduced EPS guidance due to a slower than expected pace of recovery of the short-cycle business, impacting margin mix. However, I believe

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
3.13K Followers
We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Ashish S.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HON
--
HON:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News