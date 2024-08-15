JHVEPhoto

Honeywell Investment Thesis

Honeywell International Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HON) stock price has seen some correction post last quarter earnings as it reduced EPS guidance due to a slower than expected pace of recovery of the short-cycle business, impacting margin mix. However, I believe it is a transient headwind and the stock is already pricing it after the recent correction.

The company's medium to long-term prospects look good given its healthy backlog, easing supply chain constraints (which should improve backlog conversion), good demand in commercial as well as defense aerospace end-market, megatrends like energy transition and automation helping end market demand, and a potential recovery in Industrial Automation segment given the increased order booking it is seeing.

While margin mix is getting impacted as short-cycle business, which has higher margins is recovering slower than expected, the company continues to execute well on cost-saving initiatives. I expect short-cycle business to start seeing a good recovery in the medium term as the interest rate cycle starts reversing, and some election-related uncertainty goes away after the November election. So, the margin performance should also improve next year.

The stock is trading at a lower than historical valuation and with some temporary headwind reverses in the coming quarters, it can see a good upside. I see risk-reward favorable at the current levels and have a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell Revenue Analysis and Outlook

Honeywell has seen good revenue growth over the last couple of years helped by price increases and good demand in Aerospace and energy solutions, which was partially offset by a slowdown in Industrial Automation. These dynamics continued in the second quarter of 2024 and resulted in revenue growth of 5% Y/Y and 4% Y/Y organically.

On a segment basis, the Aerospace Technologies segment's revenue increased by 16% Y/Y on a reported basis and also organically. This was due to an increase in demand and volumes because of growth in flight hours around the world, increased chipsets delivery, and supply chain improvements. The Building Automation segment's revenue increased by 4% Y/Y and 1% Y/Y organically due to good strength in long-cycle businesses and growth in services due to strength in data centers, healthcare, and energy. The Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment's revenue increased by 2% Y/Y and 3% Y/Y organically because of good demand for fluorine products in Advanced Materials, which was partially offset by continued difficult Y/Y comparisons in UOP. Lastly, the Industrial Automation segment's revenue decreased by 8% Y/Y on a reported basis and organically as a result of the slowdown in projects within the warehouse and workflow solutions.

Honeywell's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

When I last covered Honeywell, I talked about good long-term drivers and megatrends helping its long-cycle business while the completion of inventory destocking helped its short-cycle business. In addition, I also expected M&As to add to organic growth. In Q2, the company continued to see healthy orders in its long-cycle business. The company also announced the acquisition of CAES Systems in June and Air Products' liquified natural gas process technology and equipment business in July.

One area where the company did fall short was its short-cycle business where the recovery got delayed a bit. This resulted in stock prices correcting post-earnings. However, I believe it is just a temporary issue. Management did note a sequential improvement in short-cycle business with pockets of strength in Advanced Materials, Building Products, and Sensing and Safety Technologies. However, the overall pace of recovery is slower than what management earlier anticipated. I believe the upcoming interest rate cycle reversal and clarity post the presidential elections should help increase the short cycle demand and pave the way for a good recovery in this business towards the end of this year and in 2025.

Meanwhile, the long-cycle business continues to do well. The company reported 4% Y/Y growth in orders last quarter which was an improvement versus -1% Y/Y decline in Q1. The company's backlog was up 5% Y/Y to $32 billion which gives a good visibility around medium to long-term growth. Further, the supply chain constraints continue to ease which should enable a better backlog burn moving forward and help in revenue growth acceleration.

I expect the company to continue seeing good growth in its business in the medium term. In the Aerospace segment, the increasing flight hours, production ramp-up at The Boeing Company (BA) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSY), and sustained demand from the defense market due to rising geopolitical tensions are expected to help demand. In the Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment, the company is well-placed to capitalize on secular demand trends related to energy transition. While the trends in Automation businesses have been somewhat muted in recent years, they should eventually benefit from the recent reshoring trend and increased need for automation to reduce costs. Further management noted that Industrial Automation (IA) orders grew high-single digits in the last quarter, led by 20% Y/Y growth in warehouse and workflow solutions, driving an overall book-to-bill of 1.1x. The company's IA segment has been particularly weak in recent years driven by a decline in warehouse automation orders as e-commerce/ retail companies reduce capex in warehouses post-economic reopening. However, it appears that this headwind is now behind us given the strong orders seen last quarter. As we recover from the trough, this segment should return back to growth in the coming quarters helping overall sales growth.

Overall, I am positive about Honeywell's revenue growth prospects driven by solid backlog, healthy demand in Aerospace, benefits from megatrends like energy transition and automation, upcoming interest rate cycle reversal helping recovery in short cycle businesses, and benefits from M&As.

Honeywell Margin Analysis and Outlook

After falling during the Covid lockdown period, Honeywell's margins have recovered in recent years mainly benefiting from price increases, sales leverage, and productivity improvement, which was partially offset by the increase in labor costs due to labor shortages.

However, in the second quarter of 2024, unfavorable product mix due to slower recovery in the high margin short cycle businesses more than offset benefits from price and productivity increases. As a result, margins were down by 10 bps on a Y/Y basis.

On a segment basis, the Aerospace Technologies segment's margin declined by 60 bps Y/Y due to a low margin mix which was partially offset by an increase in prices. The Building Automation segment's margin declined by 60 bps Y/Y due to headwinds from product mix and cost inflation. The Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment's margin improved by 180 bps Y/Y because of an improvement in productivity. Lastly, the Industrial Automation segment's margins declined by 90 bps Y/Y because of volume deleverage.

Honeywell's Segment wise Profit Margins (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, the company's near-term margin outlook is mixed. While the company should benefit from operating leverage from increasing sales as well as cost-saving initiatives like headcount reduction and standardizing business models through the Honeywell Accelerator operating system, the delayed recovery of short-cycle business (which has higher margins) should negatively impact the mix.

However, as the short cycle business starts recovery in the medium term, this mix headwind should start to wane and the company's margins should start reflecting the benefit of cost saving and sales leverage. Further, while the CAES acquisition is expected to be margin dilutive in the near term, once Honeywell starts realizing integration synergies, its margins should also start improving in the medium to long term. So, while there are some near-term headwinds, I expect margin improvement to resume from FY2025 onwards.

Valuation and Rating

Honeywell is currently trading at 19.52x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $10.08 and 17.57x FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $11.20. This is a discount versus the company's 5-year historical P/E (FWD) of 22.86x. The company also has a forward dividend yield of 2.20%.

HON Consensus EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The stock was trading at ~$220 around mid-July but has seen a sharp correction post-earnings. I believe investors reacted to management reducing its EPS guidance to between $10.05 and $10.25, down from prior guidance of $10.15 to $10.45 despite raising its full-year sales outlook.

However, I believe this guidance reduction is primarily due to transient factors like delay in recovery of short-cycle business that has higher margins. As this business starts recovering from FY25 onwards, it should improve investor sentiments and help the company's P/E multiple re-rate to historical levels. Even without any significant re-rating, the company's high-single-digit/ low double-digit EPS growth (consensus estimates) coupled with ~2.20% dividend yield can take the total return from HON stock in the double-digit range. Hence, I continue to have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks