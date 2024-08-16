Your Retirement, Sponsored By Growing Dividends

Nopphon Pattanasri/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

When I plan my vacations, I take a quick look at the weather forecast if I am looking to do outdoor activities. Sure, I can’t play paintball if there is a thunderstorm in the forecast, so my plans always have the flexibility to switch things around. But I don’t obsess over the changing forecasts every minute of the day and stress myself over the developments. Weather patterns are inherently variable and seasonal, so I focus on maintaining flexibility in my plans rather than letting the forecast dictate my experience. This approach allows me to adapt and enjoy my time, regardless of unexpected weather events.

Lately, many articles about investments seem to emphasize the potential actions and decisions of the Federal Reserve. There is a constant theme of speculation about whether and when the Fed will cut rates. While I understand the importance of these decisions, I am tired of the excessive obsession and interpretation of every word and facial expression of the Fed Chair at the post-meet press conference.

The FOMC meets regularly, usually eight times a year. This isn’t a pandemic-era practice. This has been the case for a very long time. Typically, after each meeting, the Fed releases an official statement summarizing its decisions and economic outlook, and the chairperson often holds a press conference to provide further insights. This is a regularly occurring event and my financial future shouldn’t be drastically impacted by these decisions. This is why I maintain a balanced portfolio that is well-positioned in high and low interest environments, bull and bear markets, and high and low inflation conditions.

The July Fed meeting is over, and the media has begun its projections and speculations for September. Meanwhile, I plan to sit back and enjoy what is left of the summer, sponsored by my portfolio, which is designed to generate reliable income, regardless of what the Fed chooses to do in September. Let’s now review my top picks.

Pick #1: EPD – Yield 7.3%

Formed in 1968, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of hydrocarbons, namely natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. EPD owns and operates a vast infrastructure network comprising over 50,000 miles (ca. 80,467 km) of pipelines; over 300 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

EPD reported its second-quarter earnings on July 30. Q2 is traditionally EPD’s weakest quarter in terms of commodity volumes. But as export demand remains strong, the firm handled a near-record 12.6 million barrels per day of crude oil and 2.2 million barrels a day of marine terminal volumes. It also had record natural gas processing and NGL (natural gas liquids) pipeline and fractionation volumes.

The partnership reported a solid 10.5% improvement in the total GOM (Gross Operating Margin), driven by a 19.5% YoY improvement in the GOM for the NGL segment and a 23.1% YoY improvement in the GOM for its Natural Gas segment. For Q2, EPD reported adj. EBITDA of $2.4 billion, an increase from $2.2 billion during Q2 2023. In addition, the partnership generated $1.8 billion in DCF (Distributable Cash Flow), covering its distribution at 1.6x. YTD, the company has retained $1.5 billion of DCF.

We note that EPD already announced a 5% YoY distribution raise a few weeks ago, making 2024 its 26th year of consecutive distribution raises. In addition, EPD reported the repurchase of 1.4 million common units ($40 million) during Q2. This essentially brings the total to $1 billion of unit buybacks, reflecting 50% of its authorized capacity. In total, the firm delivered $54.4 billion in capital return to shareholders since its IPO, while its current market cap stands at $64 billion.

EPD ended Q2 with a healthy balance sheet, with $3.4 billion in liquidity comprising its available credit capacity and unrestricted cash ($0.40 billion). The partnership’s total debt outstanding is $30.6 billion,

with a weighted average term of ~18 years,

a weighted average cost of debt of 4.7%,

approximately 95% of the debt carries fixed rates.

The partnership’s quality balance sheet is the reason it was recently able to issue new senior notes to raise $2.5 billion at a terrific 4.95% ($1.1 billion, maturing Feb 2035) and 5.55% ($1.4 billion, maturing Feb 2055) coupon in the current interest rate environment. The proceeds will be primarily used to redeem the $1.15 billion principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes due 2025 at their maturity in February 2025 and for growth capital investments.

EPD’s leverage ratio stood at 3.0x, among the best levels in the industry, and the firm is well-positioned to support its growth initiatives. Speaking of growth, EPD projects growth capex to be:

within the $3.50 — $3.75 billion range for FY 2024,

has guided the range to support its planned projects for FY 2025 to be $3.25 to $3.75 billion, and

FY 2026 to be $2.0 to $2.5 billion.

EPD has $6.7 billion of projects under construction that are expected to be fully contracted before going live, providing excellent visibility into the company’s future earnings and cash flow growth. Source.

EPD Q2 Investor Presentation

EPD’s year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA and DCF, along with a significantly higher total GOM despite comparatively lower year-over-year crude oil and natural gas prices, demonstrates that the midstream operator's business is insulated from commodity price fluctuations. EPD continues to deliver solid performance, driven by strong export demand for commodities, fee-based contracts, and a healthy balance sheet. With this 7.3% yielding MLP in your portfolio, you can remain calm amidst market noise and benefit from steadily growing distributions.

Pick #2: NNN – Yield 5.1%

Formed in 1986, NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) operates a geographically diversified portfolio of 3,548 Triple-Net-Leased properties in 49 states, with 375 national and regional retail tenants across 35 lines of trade. The REIT’s top 20 tenants represent 47.8% of its annual base rent. Source.

Q2 Investor Presentation

NNN reported its second-quarter earnings on August 1, surpassing Wall Street estimates and demonstrating continued operational consistency. The REIT’s occupancy stood at 99.3%, continuing its 20-year streak of maintaining occupancy levels above 96.4% YoY. NNN reported 7% higher revenues, and 5% higher FFO (Funds From Operations) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), respectively.

As a result of its strong quarterly performance, the REIT has raised its FY 2024 guidance for core FFO to $3.27 — $3.33 compared to the prior guidance between $3.25 — $3.31. At the midpoint of the core FFO guidance, the REIT’s annualized dividend enjoys a 70% payout ratio.

NNN has had a busy quarter in terms of acquisitions and dispositions. The REIT sold 14 properties during Q2 for $67.3 million, generating $17.6 million in gains, which it plans to reinvest into new acquisitions. In addition, the REIT acquired 16 properties for $110.5 million at an initial cash cap rate of 7.9%. Notably, management mentioned that their target disposition cap rate is around 100 bps lower than the deployment into new acquisitions, indicating a lucrative strategy to grow Net Operating Income through the M&A process. NNN’s new acquisitions have an average lease duration of 16 years and present attractive prospects for relating business relationships for the years ahead.

On the conference call, NNN management mentioned that they have tackled all lease maturities for FY 2024, achieving an 85% renewal rate. FY 2025 lease expirations only represent 4.5% of the portfolio's annual base rent, and management expressed no concerns about managing them given the makeup of the tenants and the assets. NNN typically establishes 10-20 year initial lease terms structured as direct sale-leaseback and long-duration NNN leases, which are more landlord-friendly. The REIT currently has a 10-year weighted average remaining lease term. Source.

NNN Q2 Investor Presentation

NNN continues to project a $400-500 million acquisition guidance for FY 2025, and has no debt maturities until Q4 2025. The REIT maintains a BBB+ rated balance sheet and ended Q2 at a strong liquidity position, with $1.19 billion of availability on the bank credit line.

Earlier in July, NNN delivered a 2.7% YoY quarterly dividend raise to $0.58/share, representing a 5.1% annualized yield. This raise marks the 35th year of consecutive payment raises from the REIT.

NNN brings a highly diversified portfolio of real estate assets, actively managed by an experienced team of experts and with a proven track record of delivering excellence through uncertain times for over 40 years. The company continues to fire on all cylinders and remains well-positioned to deliver growing dividends to shareholders in the years ahead.

Conclusion

I’d like to think that I am a health-conscious person. If I have a very large meal for lunch, I make sure my dinner is light and healthy. It is important for me to have some balance in the total calories consumed to maintain my weight and general well-being.

Similarly, I like balance with my investments. With NNN, I am well-positioned to benefit from rate cuts and capitalize on steady rent collections from credit-worthy tenants across America. EPD, with its industry-leading balance sheet, will continue to provide generous returns whether rates remain elevated or experience moderate cuts, thanks to its long-term fee-based contracts with quality producers and consumers of hydrocarbons. With a diversified portfolio of balanced investments, the financial goals of our Investing Group are met no matter the changes that come in the economy. If those changes are more permanent, my portfolio has the flexibility to evolve to adapt, funded by all the recurring cash flows I receive. This is the value proposition of the Income Method, and the benefit of income investing.