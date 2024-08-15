Justin Paget

The Federal Reserve's efforts to substantially increase interest rates over the last several years caused a major reset for valuations in the REIT industry. This was a logical reaction as increased financing costs can reduce returns and increase the hurdle rate for real estate assets, as investments such as bonds become more attractive at the higher yields. W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is a diversified REIT with a stellar track record that has come under major fire from investors for surprising the market by divesting its Office exposure and lowering its dividend as a result. While the rationale for such decisions was sound, investors have punished the stock, creating an opportunity for long-term investors to lock in a fantastic entry price into the equity.

WPC boasts an ABR of $1.29B, with 64% coming from North America, 35% from Europe, and 1% outside of that. 23.1% of the portfolio is to investment-grade tenants and the top 10 tenants account for 19.5% of ABR. 64% of the portfolio is Industrial/Warehouse, which have higher growth rates, and 21% is retail, with 15% outside of those areas. All the properties within the company's Office Sale Program have been sold, except for one final asset, which is under a binding contract and scheduled to close in December. WPC has generated total gross proceeds of just under $800MM at a blended cap rate in the high single-digits, speaking to the relative quality of the Office portfolio, relative to the immense distress in the sector that undeniably exists. Total company-wide dispositions were over $1B in the first half of the year, with $152MM in Q2, including the last of the Marriott operating hotels that were marked for sale.

On July 30, WPC reported AFFO per share of $1.17 for Q2. Contractual same-store rent growth for Q2 was 2.9% YoY including leases with CPI-linked rent escalations still tracking in the mid-3% range, along with fixed rent escalations increasing by a little more than 2%. For FY 2024, WPC expects contractual same-store rent growth to average around 2.8%. Comprehensive same-store rent growth was negative 40bps YoY, mainly due to the restructuring of Hellweg leases, and a lease rejection of a Prima Wawona lease. WPC is dealing with a few minor issues, which are reducing its growth rates in the near term, but the long-term picture looks bright. The company's watch list consists of roughly 5% of ABR, and rent collections total just over 99% for both Q2 and the first half of the year. Q2 re-leasing activity generated an overall rent recapture of 116% and added 6.5 years of incremental weighted average lease term on 50 bps of ABR, mainly due to positive re-leasing spreads across industrial and retail assets. WPC's overall weighted average lease term on the portfolio ended the quarter at 12 years, which is one of the longest in the net lease sector, and occupancy was solid at 98.8%.

WPC is investing in properties with going-in cash cap rates in the 7s, and sometimes in the 8s, usually with CPI or fixed rate increases built into the leases, which creates unlevered IRRs above 9%. YTD, the company has invested $641MM at an initial weighted average cash cap rate of 7.7% and an average yield of just over 9%. Roughly 60% of the first half investment volume has rent bumps tied to inflation, with the average cap set at around 4.5%. The other 40% had fixed rent bumps, averaging roughly 3% annually. WPC's current investment acquisition pipeline is around $200MM, half of which is expected to close within the next two months. Unfortunately, two larger transactions that the company was pursuing worth around $300MM, fell out of the near-term pipeline, as some issues came up during due diligence. Sellers seem to be trying to time the market a bit with the prospect of rate cuts happening soon, but I'd expect activity to pick up robustly over the next 12-18 months, as rates stabilize hopefully at a lower level.

In May, the company completed a $650MM Eurobond issuance with a coupon rate of 4.25%. In June, WPC issued $400MM of U.S. dollar bonds at a 5.375% coupon. WPC has an equity stake worth approximately $400MM in Lineage, Inc. (LINE) which recently priced its IPO. This position will likely be monetized over the next several years, adding to the company's robust liquidity position. Since the end of the first quarter, WPC has repaid $1B in maturing bonds and has no further debt maturities in 2024, with only $61MM in mortgage debt coming due in H2. WPC ended the quarter with liquidity of $3.2B, including a virtually undrawn revolver with $2B of availability and over $1B in cash. The weighted average interest rate was 3.1% for Q2 and is expected to average in the low-to-mid 3% range over the rest of the year after the more expensive refinancings, Debt-to-growth assets was 41.7% and net debt-to-EBITDA was 5.4x. WPC's liquidity should help the company easily weather the $690MM in bond and mortgage debt maturing in 2025 as well, without having too much of an impact.

WPC is not a popular stock as management alienated a lot of shareholders with the abrupt Office sale strategy, along with the dividend cut. The 2024 stock market has been one dominated by AI and large-cap Tech, until just recently as the prospects for potential rate cuts have taken center stage. This could be a good environment for real estate stocks such as WPC to catch a bid on the prospects of reduced financing costs and lower cap rate valuations.

The company lowered its full-year investment volume expectation to fall between $1.25B-$1.75B and lowered its AFFO guidance range by $0.02 at the midpoint to between $4.63 per share and $4.73 per share. At a recent price of $56.88, WPC trades at just 12.15x the midpoint of 2024 AFFO. With an annual dividend of $3.64, WPC's dividend yield is a very healthy 6.4%. While growth isn't likely to be robust in the near term, AFFO should grow by mid-single-digit, with the dividend likely following suit. A 4% AFFO growth rate doesn't seem unrealistic when nearly 3% is already built in contractually, which would get you to about a 10.4% shareholder yield, which is quite attractive. It's important to note that WPC's portfolio is dominated by industrial and retail properties, and no longer has the overhang of Office, but the valuation hasn't really improved, which is where there is opportunity. I think AFFO could be close to $5.00 per share in 2026, so a 14 multiple would put WPC at a price of $70, which is just around the YTD high, so it is quite conservative. This is just under 25% higher than the current share price, combined with the 6.4% dividend, puts annualized returns in the low-to-mid double digits, which, I believe, will be quite a bit better than the overall market.