We rated AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) a buyback in May 2023. It has not only kept up with, but also slightly outperformed the broader market since then.

Back in May 2023, it lagged the broader reinsurance sector. That played a part in our persisting with a buy rating for this company (we also had this as a buyback in July 2022). Our confidence in this reinsurance business was justified and this time around AXS leads the pack, with the majority of the outperformance versus its peers happening this year.

The Q1-2023 results showed AXS repositioning its underwriting business, and the reaction from the major brokers was less than optimistic. The winding down of its property and catastrophe reinsurance segments (resulting in falling premiums), did not stop AXS from beating the Q1 net income estimates back then. Of course, its peers like Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) did even better due to the positive tailwinds for the segment that AXS was exiting. Our protagonist had its eye on the long term by moving away from the volatility that came with the non-specialty services. AXS was aiming for consistency in earnings and with the analysts modeling a 15% return on equity, this stock was a bargain.

The stock was close to $56 back then and is around $74 today. Do we still think it is a bargain? Let's find out.

First Half 2024

AXS is growing its specialty business fast enough to offset the mainline reinsurance area where it is stepping out. Overall revenues were up over 5% year over year.

The company had a banner first half and hit it out of the park on all relevant metrics.

Net income available to common shareholders of $592 million, or $6.93 per diluted common share, and operating income of $470 million, or $5.50 per diluted common share • Annualized return on average common equity ("ROACE") of 24.1% and annualized operating ROACE of 19.1% • Improvement of 0.4 points in the combined ratio to 90.8% • Book value per diluted common share of $59.29, an increase of $5.23, or 9.7%, compared to December 31, 2023.

The non-GAAP EPS beat by 33 cents in Q2, even though revenues came in slightly light against expectations.

Outlook

Obviously, with an insurance company, there is a high degree of variability in the earnings. These tend to be very lumpy and the company trades at low P/E ratios. But to the extent AXS can, it is working in changing that. Below are the 100-year probable maximum losses. See their evolution over time as AXS has said "nein" to the riskier segments.

Their baseline underwriting has improved and the return on common equity has been exceptional in 2024. The picture only shows until Q1-2024 below, but Q2-2024 was fantastic as well as we saw earlier.

Another way to visualize this is to see the percentage of property & catastrophe categories over time. We think this will decline further over the next 3 years, and we will likely see a sub-15% ratio in the future.

For a company that is delivering such a metric, the multiples don't exactly look expensive. The stock still trades under 7X earnings.

Of course, those earnings can be a goose egg in a really bad year for insurance and the risk can come from multiple directions, not just property and catastrophe. So the other metric would be the price to tangible book value and that is not the stellar bargain it once was.

But with the kind of return on equity it is dishing out, we would be hard-pressed to call that metric a "sell" either.

So that is the good stuff and AXS apparently can do no wrong here. But what is the real risk? Well, there are two major risks and investors should understand them. The first is that for all those gorgeous numbers you saw, keep in mind that AXS is not really making money on insurance. You probably spilled your coffee on that remark, so let us explain. Below is the net income for Q2-2024 for AXS. We did not screenshot the whole statement as there is a lot of noise there.

AXS Q2-2024 Press Release

Ok, so on that same statement, if you look at net investment income, it is about $191 million.

AXS Q2-2024 Press Release

It is not unusual for investment income to make the bulk of the returns, but it is unusual that at this stage of the underwriting cycle when premiums are so high, investment income is so dominant. That investment income is highly dependent on interest rates. With a weighted average maturity of 3 years, you better hang on tight if we enter the ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) era once again.

AXS Presentation

The other big risk is of course that premiums are peaking, in all areas of insurance and reinsurance. We have gone through several years of double-digit increases and customers are pushing back. Low-quality capital is also flush and ready to underwrite at a loss to pick up investment income.

Verdict

AXS has done a great job transitioning away from the catastrophe sector. The performance has been excellent. The stock does not look particularly expensive here and can deliver returns, especially if interest cuts are modest. But at 1.3X tangible book, you need a good deal of things to go right to make money over the long run. AXS is middling among the 3 we follow though you could argue that it deserves the highest multiple as its risk levels are the lowest.

But based on all the information we have, we think this is not the best entry point. We are moving our rating to a "Hold" and will look for opportunities down the line.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited DEP SHS PFD E

We have covered these preferred shares previously and even traded them successfully during the regional bank malaise. Back then, these were unfairly punished down to $19.68 in March 2023. AXS and by extension AXS.PR.E, have zero exposure to regional bank issues. AXS.PR.E also needs to trade better than its actual credit rating of BBB. The rationale is that the credit rating was set for AXS.PR.E when it had far more risk of extreme losses. We think both AXS.PR.E and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. DPSHS RP PFD F (RNR.PR.F) from RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) should trade at about the same yield. RNR.PR.F yields 5.8% while AXS.PR.E yields 6.2%. So by that logic, maybe AXS.PR.E is slightly undervalued. That said, this is not a great setup here either. We rate this as a hold as well.

