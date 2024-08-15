China's Key Growth Indicators Continue To Present A Case For Further Policy Easing

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Data came in generally in line or slightly weaker than forecasts, as weak confidence continued to depress investment and consumption.
  • New home prices fell by -0.65% MoM in July, compared to a -0.67% MoM drop in June.
  • It is increasingly looking like the property market will continue to need more policy support to establish a bottom.

By Lynn Song

Property prices continued to decline in July as the bottom remains elusive

The National Bureau of Statistics published the 70-city housing prices for July, which showed home prices continued to decline at around the same

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
