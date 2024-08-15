Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nangeng Zhang - Chairman and CEO
James Cheng - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright
Shuang Sun - Guosheng Securities
Bill Papanastasiou - Stifle

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in the listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Please note that this event is being recorded.

Now, I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. [Gwen Lauber] (ph), Investor Relations Director of the company. Please go ahead, Gwen.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our earnings conference call. Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang and our CFO, Mr. Jin Cheng or James. In addition, Mr. Leo Wang, Head of Capital Markets and Ms. Xi Zhang, IR Manager, will be available during the question-and-answer session. Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the company and performance highlights for the quarter. Mr. Cheng will then provide details on the company's operating and financial results for the period before we open the call up for your questions.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to our outlook for the company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the company. These statements speak only as of the date hereof and the company assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in today's press release, call or webcast, except as

