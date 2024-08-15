Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Colone - Global Head, Investor Relations
Joanne Crevoiserat - Chief Executive Officer
Scott Roe - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Todd Kahn - Chief Executive Officer & Brand President, Coach

Conference Call Participants

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Securities
Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo
Matt Boss - JPMorgan
Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI
Rick Patel - Raymond James
Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein
Mark Altschwager - Baird
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Tapestry Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Global Head of Investor Relations, Christina Colone.

Christina Colone

Good morning. Thank you for joining us.

With me today to discuss our fourth quarter and year-end results as well as our strategies and outlook are Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry's Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Roe, Tapestry's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, we must point out that this conference call will involve certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. This includes projections for our business in the current or future quarters or fiscal years. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our annual report on Form 10-K, the press release we issued this morning and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a complete list of risks and other important factors that could impact our future results and performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in our comments today

