Invesco Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Review

Key takeaways

The fund outperformed its benchmark Outperformance during the second quarter was primarily due to good stock selection in the materials, information technology and utilities sectors.

Fund activity took advantage of market volatility We took advantage of market volatility to add several new holdings to the fund, across various sectors. We completely sold two holdings and used the proceeds to fund investments we believe have more upside potential.

Longer term, small-cap value stocks appear attractive relative to S&P 500 stocks The price/earnings (P/E) multiple of the Russell 2000 Value Index is at a large historical discount compared to the P/E of the S&P 500 Index (Source: FactSet Research Systems, Inc.). We believe this valuation represents a compelling long-term investment opportunity.



Manager perspective and outlook

We use an intrinsic value approach to select investments for the fund. The portfolio is not constructed based on a short-term macroeconomic view. Instead, positioning is driven by bottom-up stock selection based on intrinsic value. We seek to create wealth by maintaining a long-term investment horizon and investing in companies that we believe are significantly undervalued on an absolute basis.

Given our focus on intrinsic value and long-term investment horizon, the fund was positioned with more economically sensitive stocks than its peers at quarter end.

Following the outperformance of large-cap over small-cap in recent years, we see greater long-term upside to intrinsic value in many small-cap stocks compared to large-cap stocks. At quarter end, the difference between the market price and the estimated intrinsic value of the fund’s holdings was very attractive, according to our estimation. Although there is no assurance that market value will ever reflect our estimate of the fund’s intrinsic value, we believe the gap between price and estimated intrinsic value indicates above-average, long- term capital appreciation potential.

Portfolio positioning

Investors’ short-term fears appeared to remain somewhat elevated during the quarter, and we continued to identify attractive long-term potential upside to intrinsic value across a diverse set of industries. At quarter end, the fund remained overweight in more economically sensitive stocks than its benchmark and peers.

Notable New Additions:

Globe Life (GL): The company provides insurance services such as whole and term life insurance, supplemental health policies and annuities to lower- and middle-income customers. Globe Life declined in April following news of an informal SEC investigation into allegations of unethical business practices. This gave us an opportunity to purchase the stock at a deep discount to intrinsic value. We believe the current controversy is overblown, and we expect the stock to recover.

Endava (DAVA): Endava is a UK-based technology consulting firm that provides a variety of IT services –including infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cloud-based software and payment services – to businesses worldwide. After robust IT spending during the pandemic, Endava has experienced slowing client demand more recently, leading to a decline in the stock price. However, we believe the long-term trend toward digitization is a strong tailwind, and we used this opportunity to purchase the stock at a significant discount.

EPAM Systems (EPAM): The company provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. Slowing demand has pressured the stock, and shares declined further after management significantly reduced its revenue guidance. This allowed us to purchase a cash generative business at an attractive valuation.

Notable Sales:

Select Medical (SEM): The company operates critical illness recovery and rehabilitation hospitals. We sold the fund’s position based on valuation and to fund investment opportunities that we believe have better upside to intrinsic value.

Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO): We sold the fund’s position in this semiconductor company because the stock price had appreciated. We used the proceeds to fund more attractive opportunities elsewhere.

Top issuers (% of total net assets)

Fund Index Coherent Corp (COHR) 3.71 0.00 Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) 3.19 0.00 Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) 2.71 0.00 Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) 2.56 0.00 NRG Energy Inc (NRG) 2.52 0.00 MasTec Inc (MTZ) 2.24 0.00 Vistra Corp (VST) 2.15 0.00 Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) 2.07 0.00 Globe Life Inc (GL) 1.99 0.00 MaxLinear Inc (MXL) 1.96 0.00 As of 06/30/24. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. Click to enlarge

Sector breakdown (% of total net assets)

Top industries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

The fund’s sector performance was mixed with energy, health care, industrials, financials and consumer staples detracting from the fund’s absolute return. The materials sector was the largest contributor to absolute return. Stock selection in materials, IT and utilities had the largest positive effect on relative return, while selection in financials and energy detracted.

Contributors to performance

Coherent: This laser company develops and manufactures optoelectronic components and devices used in the communications, electronics and industrial markets. It is benefiting from the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) as its optical transceivers are key enablers for networking of AI servers.

Vistra (VST): Shares of this large US power producer and retail energy provider rose due to a better outlook for long-term demand, driven by the build out of energy-intensive AI data centers. The company’s solid financial results also supported the stock price.

Carpenter Technology: This specialty metals manufacturer has products used in aerospace and defense, medical, transportation and electronics. The company has been experiencing substantial demand for its specialty alloys and high-performance materials across many of its end markets, particularly aerospace and defense.

Detractors from performance

Avantor (AVTR): This bioprocessing company serves the biopharma, health care, education, government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries. The stock has underperformed as an inventory destocking cycle across its customer base has lasted longer than expected, delaying the company’s return to revenue growth.

Molina Health Care (MOH): The stock of this leading provider of managed Medicaid programs in multiple states has underperformed due to apparent concerns about higher medical cost trends and possible regulatory risk linked to results of the upcoming US election.

New Fortress Energy (NFE): Shares of this natural gas infrastructure company fell during the quarter after management reported weaker- than-expected earnings.

Top detractors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Avantor, Inc. -17.09 -0.29 Molina Healthcare, Inc. -27.63 -0.28 New Fortress Energy Inc. -27.82 -0.25 Endava plc -22.40 -0.25 Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) -13.38 -0.25 Click to enlarge

Top contributors (%)

Issuer Return Contrib. to return Coherent Corp. 19.53 0.68 Vistra Corp. 23.75 0.67 Carpenter Technology Corporation 53.82 0.48 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) 32.70 0.43 NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) 15.67 0.37 Click to enlarge

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (MUTF:VSCAX) inception: 06/21/99 NAV 0.13 12.21 28.52 14.05 18.53 10.47 11.47 Max. Load 5.5% -5.36 6.05 21.47 11.91 17.19 9.84 11.22 Class R6 shares (MUTF:SMVSX) inception: 02/07/17 NAV 0.24 12.40 29.02 14.50 19.02 10.79 - Class Y shares (MUTF:VSMIX) inception: 08/12/05 NAV 0.20 12.35 28.80 14.33 18.83 10.74 11.43 Russell 2000 Value Index ('USD') -3.64 -0.85 10.90 -0.53 7.07 6.23 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Small Value category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 1% (5 of 482) 2% (6 of 450) 2% (6 of 424) 1% (4 of 332) - Click to enlarge