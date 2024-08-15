Nicholas Smith

Sometimes, it is enough to release a "not too bad" report to have investors cheer. This is the case with Deere's Q3 earnings. Deere (NYSE:DE) was trading near its 52-week lows as the market was pricing in the bad news coming from its peers, mainly AGCO (AGCO) and CNH Industrial (CNH).

After all, as I showed in detail in one of my past analyses on Deere, the business is cyclical, and it is strictly related to farmer net income and corn prices. Since corn is quickly going down, so is farmer income, and this puts pressure on John Deere's sales and margins.

At the same time, I have been rather bullish on Deere thanks to several main macro trends: the greater need for agricultural output due to population and living standards increase; arable land scarcity, and labor scarcity. Deere's technology and precision ag solutions offer an answer to these needs, and I see the company headed towards a series of stronger cycles during the next decade.

Moreover, as Deere's fleets are renewed, the company will open up a new revenue stream made up of software and hardware services, just like Caterpillar (CAT) does.

And yet, Deere's shares are trading up 5% after earnings. Why is that?

Take a look at the company's press release and see for yourself if this can be judged a good quarter (emphasis added):

Deere & Company reported net income of $1.734 billion for the third quarter ended July 28, 2024, or $6.29 per share, compared with net income of $2.978 billion, or $10.20 per share, for the quarter ended July 30, 2023. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $5.855 billion, or $21.04 per share, compared with $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, for the same period last year. Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 17 percent, to $13.152 billion, for the third quarter of 2024 and decreased 11 percent, to $40.572 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $11.387 billion for the quarter and $35.484 billion for nine months, compared with $14.284 billion and $41.765 billion last year, respectively.

The YoY comparison shows a declining company, with its quarterly net income almost cut in half and its EPS down over 38%. However, analysts were so worried that Deere managed to beat both revenue and EPS estimates, as Seeking Alpha shows us in this table it just released.

Net sales came in $600 million over consensus, and EPS reported a strong $0.65 beat. But what matters even more is the FY2024 guidance. We have seen John Deere lower it quarter after quarter and, given what its other peers had recently done, many were expecting John Deere to lower it once again this time.

So, let's take a look more in detail at John Deere's report and see how to assess its earnings, to then share some thoughts on what to do as investors.

Deere's Q3 2024 Earnings Review

Let's start with some visuals of the data we have already mentioned. Sales are down 17% to $13.15 billion, with industrial net sales down 20%. Net income plunged 42% and EPS is down 38%.

DE Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation

Deere has three main industrial segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry.

The first one makes up around 44% of industrial sales. This segment was down 25% QoQ to $5.1 billion, with the negative impact of $847 million coming from volume/mix. Pricing was still positive - and this is good news - but contributed only $177 million, which is not enough to offset weaker sales. The outlook for this segment remained unchanged: net sales should be down 20-25% and the operating margin should move down from 26.1% to 20.5-21.5%. This was welcomed as good news because there was no further deterioration of margins. I have often said that as long as Deere is able to report an operating margin above 20% for this division, we are before a great result, especially during the softening of the cycle.

Small ag and turf saw its sales down 18% to $3.1 billion and again, we have negative volume/mix of $280 million partially offset by $63 million coming from price. The outlook was unchanged here too: net sales will be down 20-25% and the operating margin will compress from 17% to the range between 13.5% and 14.5%.

Construction and forestry reported net sales down by 13% to $3.2 billion, with volume and mix having a negative impact of $223 million. Moreover, price was weak here too and was negative by $37 million. The outlook here was worse. In Q2, the company guided for net sales down between 5-10% and a 120 bps operating margin compression to 17%. Now net sales are expected to be down 10 to 15% with a 15% operating margin (down 320 bps). This was the worst part of the report. True, the whole segment is weakening because many governments have already funded huge infrastructure projects and the time of massive equipment purchases is slowly fading away. But being construction and forestry a smaller segment, investors don't look worried.

To sum things up, here is the visualization of the whole outlook of the company: volumes will be sharply down, and price realization will offset the negative impact only to a small degree.

DE Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release

In this environment, dealer inventories are building up: 2wd tractors in the U.S. and Canada are up another percentage point to 31% of TTM retail sales. Combines are now at 22%. However, a year ago, the company reported $9.35 billion under the "inventories" item of its balance sheet. This year, it is down to $7.7 billion. So, this shows effective inventory management and clearance.

Now, while investors are cheering because the net income outlook is the same, there is a forecast change that Deere reported. Take a look at what it released at the end of Q2: net operating cash flow was expected to be above $7 billion.

DE Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Take a look at the new forecast at the end of Q3: net operating cash flow is almost a billion lower and should come in above $6 billion.

DE Q3 2024 Earnings Presentation

This means two things: lower volumes clearly reduce the contribution margin of the company. Moreover, pricing might be weaker in Q4 as Deere tries to clear its inventories.

It is never pleasing to see a company's operating cash flow go down. Dividend investors don't like this at all. However, Deere's dividend is quite safe: the payout ratio is very conservative and currently stands around 16.7%.

Deere reported that its capex will be around $1.8 billion. So this leads to at least $4.2 billion of free cash flow. The FCF yield will then be 4.3%, which is good.

Deere's Valuation After Q3

I'll give it away from the start of the paragraph: Deere is a long-term buy. Why? The report wasn't great and actually showed the company's net sales and cash flow generation are suffering. However, we are talking about the absolute leader in the industry that is still able to pull off a $4+ billion in FCF year during a time when farmers are tightening spending. FY2024 might not be the trough and FY2025 might actually be weak. But surely, it will benefit from easier comparables and any uptick determined by new demand will turn investors more bullish as they position themselves for the next peak of the cycle.

However, I am not in Deere to swing trade it from trough to peak. I am in for the long term because of the macrotrends I have talked about at the beginning.

Currently, Deere trades at a TTM PE just above 10. This is deceiving because the price is forward-looking and investors know Deere's earnings are declining. The fwd multiple is 14, with estimates of FY2024 EPS around $25.15. Actually, given this last report, I believe Deere will probably come above this estimate by at least $0.50. This means the company could be a bit cheaper than currently forecasted.

Moreover, analysts expect FY2025 to be weaker with EPS down 2% YoY to $24.62. I don't know if this will be proven true, but the very weak environment all across the globe leaves me thinking it will be enough for just one region to see a bit stronger demand to make Deere's earnings quite different. Think, for example, what could happen if the war in Ukraine ends (and I hope that it will by 2025). Demand for new farming equipment will be great. South America is also showing new strength, and this could quickly extend to tractors and combines.

Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades show that Deere's picture can't be far worse than this. At the same time, while growth, momentum, and revisions are bad, Deere keeps one grade steady: an A+ in profitability.

Seeking Alpha

In my portfolio, I consider this the most important metric for my holdings, followed by growth. In fact, if a company is highly profitable, its multiples will quickly compress. And this can be quickened by growth. While I am not expecting Deere to grow double digits soon, I am confident with my holding because Deere is still highly profitable (recall the 20+% operating margin we saw above).

The valuation isn't demanding and is below the market average. The FCF yield is also healthy and shows the company is able to return cash to its shareholders without any need to leverage its balance sheet. As a result, I consider this earnings report a sign that Deere might be consolidating its trough and could be preparing for the next cycle, which could kick in during FY2025.