Deere's Q3 Earnings: When Bad News Is Good News

Summary

  • Deere's earnings report showed declining net income and EPS, but sales beat expectations and the dividend appears to be safe.
  • Despite weakening sales and cash flow, Deere remains a long-term buy due to industry leadership and potential for future demand uptick.
  • Deere's valuation is below market average, with a healthy FCF yield and strong profitability, positioning the company well for future cycles.
Sometimes, it is enough to release a "not too bad" report to have investors cheer. This is the case with Deere's Q3 earnings. Deere (NYSE:DE) was trading near its 52-week lows as the market was pricing in the

I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

