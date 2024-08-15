tomeng

Revisiting Hyundai: Strategic Growth and Market Outperformance

Back in July 2023, I wrote about Hyundai Motor Company's (OTCPK:HYMTF) move to buy Boston Dynamics. I dug into how blending AI with advanced robotics could be a game-changer. This analysis was for Seeking Alpha's Best AI Ideas investment competition. The goal was to see how AI—like Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing—could boost the abilities of Boston Dynamics' robots, Atlas and Spot.

I enjoyed the research and got a glimpse of a fast-approaching future by looking at these developments in terms of who might use them—not just the military but emergency services, logistics, healthcare, and home use. Plus, I took a peek at Hyundai's market positioning and financials, and I saw this as an undervalued, low-risk stock. And so I put out a "Buy" recommendation back when the share price was $42.21

I wanted to go back to Hyundai today to see how the company is doing and how its shares have moved. Since making my recommendation, Hyundai shares are up 43.35%, for a total return of 53.27%.

That's way ahead of the S&P 500's (SP500) 19.76% gain in the same time.

And when you look at the data for Hyundai compared to its peers, their strong price return really pops. This is especially true when you stack it up against the negative or barely positive returns from big names like Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

Hyundai's strong market performance shows they're hitting the mark with strategies that align with market trends and what investors want. These are among the key topics that analyst Doron Levin pointed out in late March. They included but weren't limited to, Hyundai's success from key moves like their market share strategy, recruiting European talent, evolving the Santa Fe SUV, and a superior focus and strategies within safety and tech.

Overall, this shows Hyundai's strategy appears to be solid and backs up my investment call from last year. In this update, I'll share my take on Hyundai's current market position and what might be next for its growth.

Record Revenue, Profit, and Strong Global Sales

Hyundai Motor Company hit a new high in Q2 2024 with record revenue, up 6.6% year-over-year to KRW45.02 trillion. This boost came from better sales and favorable currency rates. Hyundai's operating profit also edged up 0.7% to KRW4.28 trillion, marking their best quarterly operating profit yet with a 9.5% margin. Net profit, including non-controlling interest, jumped 24.7%, reaching KRW4.17 trillion.

Hyundai sold 1,057,168 cars worldwide in the second quarter. That's about the same as last year. But, if you omit China, global sales went up by 2.2% thanks to strong numbers in North America. Sales outside of Korea rose by 2%, hitting 871,431 units. New models like the Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, and sales of the updated 2024 Genesis GV80 helped push those numbers higher; the luxury SUV under the Genesis marque hit record numbers in the first half of the year, a 40% increase from last year, with a redesign and new coupe iteration that appealed to younger buyers who wanted style.

The GV80's quick rise is thanks to its combination of high performance, tech, and luxury, and it has found its footing, particularly in the U.S., where the numbers increased by 22% year-over-year. The GV80's performance shows how Hyundai is now taking market share in the world of luxury SUVs, and that points to it continuing to grow in the future.

Hyundai also had a solid run with its EVs, selling 192,242 units, including models such as hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. Although overall sales of EVs were up just 0.2 percent, hybrid sales jumped 26.4 percent to 122,421 units. This bump in hybrid sales balanced out a dip in electric vehicle sales, showing Hyundai's strong game in the hybrid market thanks to popular models like the Tucson Hybrid and Santa Fe PHEV. The Tucson PHEV even saw a crazy 950% sales boost, showing people really love hybrids in Hyundai's lineup.

Despite the industry's focus on "electrification," more buyers are opting for hybrids than fully electric vehicles (EVs) for some good reasons.

1. Cost and affordability: Hybrids are almost always less expensive than fully electric cars. Although they are pricier than regular internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to buy initially, hybrids have lower purchase prices than EVs. Often, EVs are far more expensive over the life of the car due to factors such as faster depreciation, higher insurance, and possibly the need to replace the battery. Hybrids are much more financially balanced over time.

Hyundai also announced a quarterly dividend of KRW2,000, up 33.3 percent from last year. This ties in with their plan to keep shareholders happy, aiming for a payout ratio of 25 percent or more of its consolidated net profit, plus canceling 1 percent of its treasury stock each year.

2. Range anxiety and charging infrastructure: EVs suffer from "range anxiety"—the feeling that you could be stranded without charge before reaching a station. Charging infrastructure is not as widespread or convenient as gas stations. Hybrids overcome range anxiety because, in addition to the electric motor, they have a gas engine. They can run on either power source and switch between them as needed. No worrying about running out of power or planning to make it to the next charging station.

3. Practicality and Familiarity: To many, hybrids are more practical and familiar. They have the fuel efficiency of electric driving in the city, but still the long-range benefits of gas for road trips. They are a great choice for the driver not quite ready to make the full switch to electric, but whose carbon footprint and fuel usage can still be reduced.

And looking at Hyundai's income statement highlights some trends (see above). Revenues have been climbing steadily, showing momentum. But costs have also risen. So, while they're selling more, it's costing them more to do it. Luckily, profit margins have stayed between 20% and 21%, so they're managing costs well, but they're not seeing bigger gains.

Growth & Valuation

Year-over-year and forward-looking growth are solid (while not covered in terms of grade/ rating) YoY revenue growth at 10.65% beats the sector's 2.10% by a wide margin. That's a 407.66% difference. But, a slight dip from the 5-year average (-4.06%) hints at some challenges or a slowdown. Still, forward-looking revenue growth stays above the sector median.

EBITDA growth is huge, but the drop compared to the 5-year average (-30.51% YoY and -25.13% FWD) points to a slowdown. This might be due to cost pressures or hitting the limits of margin expansion. EBIT growth also looks strong. Forward-looking EBIT growth is still much higher than the sector median, but it's down 50.58% from the 5-year average. EPS (Diluted) growth strengthens the company's position with a YoY figure at 33.92%, way above the sector median of 5.32%. Free Cash Flow and Operating Cash Flow show a mixed picture. Forward-looking Free Cash Flow per share growth rate (20.44%) is much higher than the sector median. CAPEX growth at 76.11% YoY outpaces the sector, suggesting heavy investment in the future, maybe in infrastructure, tech, or new markets. But aggressive CAPEX growth could strain cash flows and pressure margins if these investments don't deliver.

Further research (see chart below) reveals that Hyundai's blended P/E ratio of 1.61x is much lower than the fair value ratio of 15.00x and a normal P/E of 2.95x, suggesting that the market is undervaluing the company relative to its usual performance. Moreover, Hyundai's EPS yield of 62.05% indicates that the company's earnings have substantially outperformed the share price.

Where the 9.18% earnings growth numbers might appear puny, the steady growth in that sector, in my view, is a sign of stability in the auto market. For Hyundai and for the market, this is a reflection of a growth trajectory that isn't lining up with Hyundai's actual financial health and growth path.

This translates into a solid opportunity for those willing to go against the market's pessimism—as long as Hyundai keeps growing and manages its debt correctly.

Risks & Headwinds

It's worth noting that Hyundai did hit some bumps in the second quarter of 2024. Vehicle sales didn't really move, declining by 0.2% from last year.

The dip came mostly from a big decline in domestic sales. Sales in Korea slid 9.6%, from 205,503 units in Q2 2023 to 185,737 in Q2 2024. This drop signals trouble at home and might cause issues for Hyundai down the road.

Adding to the challenges, recent headlines of South Korean EV fires have raised safety concerns and have the potential to drive consumer sentiment away and increase regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, the plunging U.S. auto market is creating valuation pressure. Inventory is high, and incentives are rising, which may spill over into the softening of vehicle prices, possibly affecting Hyundai's pricing and profit margins in a key, large market.

Cars with the Most and Least Inventory in August (Car Edge)

Automakers and dealers are bumping up incentives to attract buyers because demand is slowing down. These deals, like low-interest financing and cash-back offers, are up 53% from last year. This is especially true for brands like Hyundai, which has plenty of inventory.

For Hyundai, this could be a tough spot. They've been growing in the U.S., but offering more deals could hurt their pricing and profits. Inventory levels are up for popular models like the Tucson and Elantra, so they might need to keep these aggressive deals going to move cars.

As more 2024 models hit the lot and inventories grow, prices will likely keep dropping. This could give buyers more bargaining power and put more pressure on automaker margins.

Rating

This was a tough call, but despite all the good news, I am giving Hyundai stock a "hold" rating (for new investors). It's a stock that's done very well and has been rewarding its existing patient investors, who deserve much praise. But with slowing domestic sales and margin pressures, it was safer to hold back from getting overly excited. The company certainly deserved strong consideration for a "buy" rating, but for now, existing investors can hold their ground after this nice run, and if things do turn around again shortly, a rating upgrade might be back in order soon.

