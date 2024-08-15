Lee Walters

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) reported the company's fiscal Q2 results on the 15th of August before market opening. Comparable store sales came below expectations by a notable margin, understandably sending the stock down -9% to the results. In addition, Dillard's failed to adapt costs well into the market environment, pushing profitability down concerningly.

In my previous article on the stock, "Dillard's: Healthy Cash Flows In A Slow Industry," I initiated Dillard's at a Hold rating as the company's poorly growing, but healthy cash flow profile was fairly reflected by the market valuation. Since the article was published on the 31st of December, as comparable sales have fallen further than expected, the stock has now lost -12% of its value compared to the S&P 500's (SP500) return of 16%.

Dillard's Shows Weak Comparable Sales, Poor Profitability in Q2

Dillard's Q2 report came with poor financials. Revenues came in at $1490 million, down -4.9% year-on-year as comparable store sales declined -5%. The EPS came in at $4.59, down $3.39 year-on-year. Both metrics missed Wall Street analysts' consensus estimates - revenues by $40 million and EPS by $1.42.

After Dillard's posted an improving -2% comparable sales growth in Q1 amid weaker consumer spending, a similar improved performance was expected to carry onto the second quarter, making the miss a notably bad performance. Dillard's CEO William Dillard related the weak sales to continued challenges in consumer sentiment, seemingly affecting men's apparel the most, while cosmetics performed the best.

Peers, notably Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and Nordstrom (JWN), haven't yet reported their respective Q2 results and are only scheduled to report in late August, providing no clear benchmark yet to compare the weak Dillard's sales performance to.

More worryingly in Q2 in my opinion, Dillard's wasn't able to adapt to weakening consumer spending by reducing costs - SG&A increased $32.0 million into $433.6 million despite lower sales as labor costs continued increasing. On top, a gross margin of 37.6%, down 1.2 percentage points, pushed net income down worryingly low into $74.5 million compared to $131.5 million a year ago, weakening the net income margin by 3.4 percentage points to just 5.0%. The earnings level still provides room for healthy cash flows but at a considerably worse level.

The company told in the Q2 press release to be working on reducing costs to adapt to weaker market conditions, but the scale of savings wasn't mentioned. With a notable sales miss, weakening profitability, and no clear communications of improving market conditions, Dillard's outlook in upcoming quarters has become increasingly cloudy. The planned cost reductions, made to align with the sales performance, seem to suggest that the weakness is internally expected to carry onto upcoming quarters as well.

Worrying Performance Against Peers Preceding Q2

While weakness in consumer sentiment inevitably weakens spending in Dillard's locations, the company's recent performance hasn't been great against peers even before Q2. In the first quarter, Dillard's comparable sales growth of -2% trailed Macy's -0.3% total comparable sales decline and Nordstrom's +3.8% comparable growth, while still outperforming the poorly performing Kohl's -4.4% comparable decline.

In FY2023, Dillard's -4% comparable growth still outperformed Macy's -6.0% total comparable growth, Kohl's -4.7% comparable growth, and Nordstrom's -5.4% sales growth in the fiscal year. The recent performance has already shown a notable tick downwards from slight outperformance in FY2023, potentially also making the Q2 result a notable shift to underperformance against the soon-reporting peers.

The recently weak quarterly sales could still just be short-term turbulence and smooth out over the longer term, but investors should still take the weakening comparable sales for Dillard's as a very negative sign.

Updated Valuation: DDS Comes at a Fair Margin of Safety

I updated my discounted cash flow (DCF) model, now estimating a -4.5% sales decline in FY2024 and just a 1.2% recovery in FY2025 from higher consumer spending. Afterward, I again estimate stagnant revenues.

With the increased costs and lower estimated sales, I now estimate the EBIT margin to fall back to 10.0% in a couple of years compared to a 10.5% estimate previously. Dillard's cash flow conversion outlook has remained good, with only maintenance capital expenditures needed.

For better explanations of the financial estimates, I refer to my initial article on Dillard's.

The estimates put Dillard's fair value estimate at $465.19, 31% above the stock price at the time of writing - even though the weakness has lowered my estimates, the stock could have some upside from earnings stabilization. I still believe that a margin of safety is reasonable with the current comparable sales performance, though.

The fair value estimate is up from $453.07 previously due to a lower WACC and lower outstanding shares, countered by slightly weaker financial estimates.

Dillard's has a forward EV/EBITDA of 6.7, above Macy's 4.7 and slightly above Nordstrom's 6.6, but slightly below Kohl's 7.4 - compared to peers, the valuation seems fair.

A weighted average cost of capital of 8.04% is used in the DCF model, down from 9.35% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I now update my interest rate estimate on Dillard's to 7%, the lower bound of the company's unsecured notes' interest rate. I continue estimating a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 10%.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.92% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.01. With a liquidity premium of 0.25%, the cost of equity stands at 8.32% and the WACC at 8.04%.

Takeaway

Dillard's, Inc.'s Q2 came with unexpectedly weak sales as consumer spending remains pressured, but also potentially showing concerning signs of Dillard's company-specific traffic, with peers even outperforming the company at the start of the year. Profitability came in light, driven by higher payroll costs that weren't yet adapted to the lower sales outlook - after Q2, Dillard's upcoming quarters' outlook is increasingly cloudy, especially before peers report their comparable Q2 sales. The stock's valuation now comes at a fair margin of safety, trading quite in line with peers' valuations. As such, I remain with a Hold rating for Dillard's.