Progyny’s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q2 results were less than stellar, as the stock sold off significantly after lowering their full-year revenue guidance.

Currently, Progyny is down over 40% YTD and down nearly 30% since my last article.

I believe the company’s long-term thesis is still on track, and I’ll discuss the data presented from the company’s recent Investor Day, which may calm some anxious Progyny shareholders.

I haven’t given up on the company yet, but I’m downgrading my rating to a "hold" as management’s continued lack of visibility on the business gives me pause.

Forecasting Comes Under Scrutiny

Despite the increase in revenue and net income this quarter, which I’ll discuss in more detail below, the reason for the huge drop in stock price after the company’s Q2 2024 earnings release was because of a decline in user utilization levels.

The company provided this graphic in their most recent earnings release, which shows the expected drop in quarterly ART cycles per utilizer:

Unfortunately, management couldn’t provide great explanations for this variability. The company’s CEO, Pete Anevski, gave a few reasons as to why this might be occurring: “There are a number of factors that could be causing this such as higher clinical success rates which will result in fewer treatments per utilizer, different treatment paths based on the members’ medical need or different timing of the treatment journey based on the member’s preference.”

But when pressed by analysts in the Q&A section of the call, Anevski went on to say, “And so as we sit here now, we don’t know exactly what may be driving that. We also don’t know whether or not it will persist.” By “that” in the statement above, he’s referring to utilization variability.

The management team lacked a lot of details on the call and I believe analysts felt similar to me given the line of questioning and the number of consecutive quarters with issues (which I mentioned in my prior article).

Anevski did state the company was going to try to get additional information to improve their modeling and guidance in the future and likely provide wider ranges to account for more variability, which will hopefully lead to less significant revisions by the company.

Due to this decline in utilization (0.95 to 0.96 utilization estimates for 2024 compared to 0.99 utilization rates in 2023) management is expecting revenue in the range of $1.165 to $1.2 billion. The previous guidance was $1.23 to $1.27 billion, reflecting 13% to 17% growth for the full year.

This poor level of visibility into utilization level is concerning as well as the number of consecutive quarters with issues, albeit, some issues, such as the Alabama court ruling, were out of Progyny’s control.

While I am worried management can’t provide reliable forecasts to investors, I do believe there are tailwinds in the company’s favor, which I’ll discuss next.

Big Picture

Now that I've covered the company’s lackluster Q2 2024 results, I’d like to focus on the big picture and discuss Progyny’s success over the last few years and where the company hopes to go in the future.

Since Progyny became a public company back in 2019, the company has significantly grown their number of clients, which in turn has increased the number of covered lives as well as the number of ART (assisted reproductive technologies) cycles.

As you can see above, this growth in client count has led to increased revenues and a higher EBITDA margin. Management thinks the company still has a larger TAM and is currently projecting revenue of greater than $2.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of at least $500 million by 2028.

Progyny currently believes they have an addressable market of roughly 8,000 employers and 106 million covered lives:

Management also believes they also have opportunities with state and local governments, universities, and with global populations.

As noted above, the company has a revenue target of $2.4 billion by 2028. To get to this figure, the company would need a CAGR of 20% as you can see below:

To get there, management noted the company will need to grow covered lives to 11.5 million, have new products contribute 8%-10% of annual revenue and continue to maintain a high retention rate.

Currently, Progyny has a revenue retention rate of 99% and annual spend growth for current clients is at 20%.

This graphic summarizes how Progyny looks to grow the business to get to 11.5 million covered lives:

The company has recently rolled out products for pregnancy and postpartum, as well as menopause. The success of these new roll-outs will certainly help the company maintain their high retention rate and hopefully attract new clientele.

Additionally, earlier this year, Progyny acquired a Germany-based fertility benefits company, Apryl. The company is hoping this acquisition will grow their number of covered lives internationally.

I do believe Progyny’s services are needed in today’s society as individuals are waiting longer to have children. One in five couples struggle with infertility, and 20% of women in child-bearing age have two or more chronic health conditions. This has led to an increased use of assisted reproductive technologies, as ART use is up 10% since 2010.

I’m still a big believer in Progyny's services, and I see the value the company provides to employers and the individuals receiving Progyny’s services. However, in this political climate, Progyny’s stock becomes much more volatile, as seen with the Alabama court ruling.

The Harris-Walz ticket is now one that adamantly supports fertility services such as IVF (in vitro fertilization) since Walz’s two children were conceived with the help of IVF procedures. Former president Trump has expressed support for IVF; however, I would be more concerned for Progyny’s ability to grow covered lives nationwide in some red states if the former president were to be reelected.

Financials

For Q2 2024, revenue came in at roughly $304 million, which is an increase of 9% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Fertility benefits services revenue accounted for nearly $194 million, which is an increase of 12% compared to roughly $173 million which was reported in Q2, 2023. Pharmacy benefits services revenue accounted for roughly $110 million, which is an increase of over 3% compared to $106 million which was reported in the second quarter of 2023.

The company has managed to improve their gross profit margin as well, as you can see below:

Progyny was able to increase their net income on both a quarterly and YTD basis compared to 2023.

The company still has a wonderful balance sheet, as the company has no long-term debt as of June 30, 2024. The company’s cash balance did decline compared to their cash balance as of December 31, 2023. Much of the decline in cash came from Progyny repurchasing shares. During the quarter, the company purchased 5,593,128 shares for just under $160 million.

On a quarterly basis, you can see the company’s total shares outstanding is coming down:

I am happy to see management reduce their shares outstanding, and do hope the company can continue to reduce their percentage of stock-based compensation to revenue. The company provided this graphic in their Investor Day presentation, so I’m hopeful shareholder dilution will become less of an issue:

Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Despite the drop in the stock’s price, Progyny is still considered expensive by many metrics. However, the company’s price to sales ratio (which I think is a good way to value Progyny) has declined compared to my prior review and as you can see from the graphic below, the company's forward P/S is at its lowest value this year.

I have updated my reverse discounted cash flow model using the latest cash flow figures for the company. I kept the discounted rate of 10% and a terminal rate of 3%. If you look at analysts’ revenue growth estimates, most are expecting Progyny to return to double-digit revenue growth in the years to come:

Sticking with a 10% growth rate, which, I believe, is conservative, I come to an estimated intrinsic value of over $46 a share:

Author analysis

Conclusion

This drop in revenue guidance and more notably, the lack of visibility surrounding the quarterly ART cycles per user is concerning. Management did not have great explanations for the drop in user rates, nor did they provide an estimate as to how long utilization rates would remain at these levels.

As the Alabama court ruling illustrated, Progyny is becoming a stock that is susceptible to political events. If Trump were to be reelected, I could easily see Progyny’s stock declining further, given the uncertainty surrounding fertility benefits at the state level.

I do believe in the services Progyny provides and think more than likely these services will be demanded further by employees in the years to come. I also think given Progyny’s current revenue growth estimates, it seems like the stock might be more of a bargain compared to how it was priced earlier in the year.

However, given the consecutive quarters of misses and the uncertainty surrounding the presidential election, I’m not planning to add to my position until I get another quarterly report and I see how the presidential election unfolds.