Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Q2 2024 Review

Key takeaways

Emerging market debt offers income, diversification and total return potential Emerging markets local bonds, in our view, offer an attractive opportunity to invest in a high-yielding asset class with low correlation to both US stocks and bonds and potentially high total returns.

Emerging market debt has the potential to provide high income Nominal and real interest rates in emerging markets have remained elevated while inflation has generally continued to fall. Emerging market income is attractive, in our view, and individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.

Favorable outlook for emerging market local debt Robust income, healthy growth and interest rate differentials compared to developed markets suggest to us a rich opportunity set. We expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates later this year, which we believe should provide a tailwind to emerging markets.



Manager perspective and outlook

Global economic growth broadened in the second quarter, with some divergence. US economic resilience continued, though down from a higher level. Eurozone growth improved from a lower base and some emerging countries (such as India), in our view, really shined.

Select developed market central banks, including the European Central Bank, made their first interest rate cuts, as disinflation resumed after a first quarter setback. The Fed and the Bank of England remained on hold, but signaled easing in the second half.

Disinflation continued in emerging markets, though slower and more varied across countries. Central banks in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe continued to ease policy rates, while Asian central banks remained on hold. Elections may be pivotal market drivers this year, with approximately 76 nations holding elections in 2024. While most have had limited effect thus far, we have been starting to see implications of policy uncertainty in certain countries. The US dollar remained rangebound, ending the quarter up 1.4%. We think the dollar could begin to weaken this year if and when the Fed begins cutting rates. Overall, we maintain a constructive outlook for emerging markets. Robust income and attractive interest rate differentials versus developed markets, in our view, offer income generation, while individual country dynamics offer compelling total return opportunities.

Portfolio positioning

We decreased the fund’s overall foreign currency exposure during the quarter, primarily by decreasing allocations in the Euro, Polish Zloty and South Korean Won. We decreased the fund’s duration positioning, primarily by reducing exposure in the Czech Republic, China and Romania.

In line with our expectations, global economic growth has remained resilient while disinflation has generally continued. In emerging markets, central banks generally continued to cut rates in the second quarter, but largely maintained a bias toward restrictive monetary policy. Going forward, we believe the beginning of the Fed easing cycle is approaching and expect that emerging market central banks will be able to focus more on the domestic dynamics driving their monetary policies, after their focus on external shocks in the first half of 2024.

With US inflation data moderating and the labor market softening, market expectations have been building for a Fed rate cut in September. We still expect two Fed rate cuts this year, which should, in our view, be tailwinds to emerging markets whose economies have been enjoying solid growth and low(er) inflation. In addition, we anticipate the US dollar could start to weaken if and when the Fed begins cutting interest rates.

Overall, we expect a favorable environment for emerging markets local debt in the second half of 2024. Varying inflation and growth dynamics across different economies create, in our view, interesting opportunities. In certain countries, political (judicial independence in Mexico) and fiscal (Brazil) developments have been redirecting the attention of market participants beyond economic fundamentals, which has been keeping monetary policy normalization relatively gradual. Going forward, we expect greater variation in interest rates due to domestic policies rather than foreign exchange rates. We believe exchange rates will be more influenced by the US dollar trajectory.

We believe attractive income, healthy economic growth and favorable interest rate differentials compared to developed markets present a promising outlook for emerging markets local debt in the second half of the year. Additionally, we believe the unique local narratives within emerging markets contribute to a diverse and potentially lucrative opportunity set.

Portfolio characteristics*

Effective duration (years) 5.10 Weighted avg. effective maturity (years) 6.07 30-day SEC yield (Class A shares) 6.46 30-day SEC unsubsidized yield (Class A shares) 6.14 Click to enlarge

Quality breakdown (% total) AAA 4.2 AA 4.2 A 20.7 BBB 41.2 BB 20.0 B 1.0 Not rated 1.7 Cash and Cash equivalent 7.4 Derivatives & FX -0.5 Click to enlarge

Investment categories (% total) Emerging Market Debt 85.5 Emerging Market Sovereign Bonds 84.0 Emerging Market Corporate Bonds 1.5 Non-US Debt 2.4 Non-US Sovereign Bonds 2.4 Cash & Cash Equivalent 7.4 Derivatives & FX -0.5 Other 5.1 Click to enlarge

Top countries (% of total net assets)

Performance highlights

The fund’s Class A shares at net asset value (NAV) underperformed its benchmark for the quarter. The fund’s foreign currency exposure and interest rate positioning detracted from relative return. The top contributors to relative return were positioning in the Turkish Lira and Chilean Peso, along with interest rate positioning in Colombia. The largest detractors from relative return were positioning in the Brazilian Real and interest rate positioning in Brazil and Mexico.

Contributors to performance

Positioning in the Turkish Lira

Positioning in the Chilean Peso

Interest rate positioning in Colombia

Detractors from performance

Positioning in the Brazilian Real

Interest rate positioning in Brazil

Interest rate positioning in Mexico

Top/bottom rates relative returns

bps Colombia 12 Egypt 12 China -11 Mexico -25 Brazil -29 Click to enlarge

Top/bottom FX rates relative returns

bps TRY 20 CLP 13 ZAR 7 COP -18 MXN -20 BRL -29 Click to enlarge

Standardized performance (%) as of June 30, 2024

Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since inception Class A shares (OEMAX) inception: 06/30/10 NAV -2.67 -5.02 -1.09 -2.36 -1.16 -0.12 1.08 Max. Load 4.25% -6.79 -9.05 -5.32 -3.76 -2.01 -0.54 0.77 Class R6 shares (OEMIX) inception: 09/28/12 NAV -2.62 -4.90 -0.84 -2.04 -0.82 0.22 0.09 Class Y shares (OEMYX) inception: 06/30/10 NAV -2.43 -4.72 -0.65 -2.11 -0.89 0.15 1.36 JP Morgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index -3.71 -1.63 0.67 -3.27 -1.29 -0.87 - Total return ranking vs. Morningstar Emerging-Markets Local-Currency Bond category (Class A shares at NAV) - - 90% (61 of 73) 46% (38 of 71) 50% (43 of 69) 20% (12 of 59) - Click to enlarge

Expense ratios per the current prospectus: Class A**: Net: 1.24%, Total: 1.50%; Class R6**: Net: 0.99%, Total: 1.11%; Class Y**: Net: 0.99%, Total: 1.26%. Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee comparable future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Visit Country Splash for the most recent month-end performance. Performance figures reflect reinvested distributions and changes in net asset value (NAV). Investment return and principal value will vary so that you may have a gain or a loss when you sell shares. Returns less than one year are cumulative; all others are annualized. As the result of a reorganization on May 24, 2019, the returns of the fund for periods on or prior to May 24, 2019 reflect performance of the Oppenheimer predecessor fund. Share class returns will differ from the predecessor fund due to a change in expenses and sales charges. Index source: RIMES Technologies Corp. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed in the past, returns would have been lower. Performance shown at NAV does not include the applicable front-end sales charge, which would have reduced the performance. Class Y and R6 shares have no sales charge; therefore performance is at NAV. Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. Class R6 shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details. For more information, including prospectus and factsheet, please visit Invesco.com/OEMAX Not a Deposit Not FDIC Insured Not Guaranteed by the Bank May Lose Value Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency Click to enlarge

