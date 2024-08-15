52 Maybe Buy And Hold Stocks From August Dogcatcher Research

Summary

  • Screening for mid to large-caps, high (>2%) dividends, attractive or neutral rated, >5yr dividend history, positive cash flow stocks as of 8/12/24 data from YCharts revealed 52 potential buy to hold candidates.
  • The resulting list targets investors who “want to simply focus on profitable stocks without the fuss and bother of anything but an annual review and rebalance”.
  • This inquiry will persist for months until a dozen or two truly qualified buy to hold qualifiers are determined from this ongoing search among large, well-established low-volatility and unsinkable companies.
  • Ten top-yield August YCharted, Mid-Large capitalized high-yield, maybe buy & hold dividend dogs, ranged 19.28% to 35.55% from KHC; VZ; PFE; TTE; NWN; ING; APLE; NEP; VIV; HMC.
  • $5k invested on August 12 in the top five high-yield, lowest priced, M-L Cap stocks showed 6.59% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all the top ten. Bigger (higher-priced) equities led these top ten August maybe buy & hold contenders by just over two thirds of a length.
Dog catches gold winged dollars

iridi

Foreword

This article concentrates on an August 12, 2024, list of 52 Buy & Hold contenders published below.

Yields for those maybe buy & hold 52 were all greater than 2.11% in early August.

The advantage of focusing

Get The 'Safer' Maybe Buy To Hold Dividend Dog Story

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, PFE, CSCO, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

