52 Maybe Buy And Hold Stocks From August Dogcatcher Research

Foreword

This article concentrates on an August 12, 2024, list of 52 Buy & Hold contenders published below.

Yields for those maybe buy & hold 52 were all greater than 2.11% in early August.

The advantage of focusing on mid-to-large-cap stocks is that these companies tend to be less volatile and also tend to have more resources (e.g., strong management, access to credit, etc.) to maintain their dividend payments over the long-haul.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to this yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis, these high-dividend large -cap stocks are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are August 12 data for 52 dividend paying stocks, including 45 living-up to the dogcatcher ‘ideal’ in this multi-sourced collection.

The Ides of March 2020 plunge in the stock market took its toll on stocks almost four and one-half years ago. However, the sudden recovery in prices after the plunge by these fifty-two dividend stocks made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more remote for first-time investors.

August 2024 shows a glimmer of light from forty-five “ideal” mid-large-cap and high-yield stocks emerging as dogcatcher maybe buy & hold candidates. They are:

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top-Ten August Maybe Buy & Hold Stocks Might Net 19.28% to 35.55% Gains By 2025

Four of the top-gain high-dividend “maybe” B&H Stocks (tinted in the chart below) were also the top gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year targets. Thus, the top yield dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 40% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in each of the maybe B&H stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median-target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2024-25 data points. (However, one year target-prices by lone analysts were not counted.) The resulting ten probable best profit-generating maybe B&H large-cap stocks projected to August 2025, by that reckoning, were:

Honda Motor (HMC) netted $355.45 based on the median of target prices estimated by 3 analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Telefonica Brasil (VIV) netted $316.09 based on the median of target estimates from 8 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) netted $311.74 based on estimates from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% greater than the market as a whole.

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) netted $271.75 based on the median of target estimates from 7 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% greater than the market as a whole.

ING Group (ING) netted $246.46 based on the median of target estimates from 3 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 53% greater than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) netted $233.71 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 6 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% greater than the market as a whole.

TotalEnergies (TTE) netted $229.68 based on the median of target estimates from 9 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% under the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $216.01 based on the median of target prices estimated by 22 analysts, plus estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) netted $197.99 based on the median of target estimates from 26 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 59% under the market as a whole.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) netted $192.81 based on the median of target price estimates from 21 analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

The average net-gain in dividend and price was 25.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten maybe B&H stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The “dog” moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as “dogs.” More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, “underdogs.”

Top 50 Maybe Buy & Hold August Stock Picks By Broker Targets

This list of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or one broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component rather than the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 52 Maybe Buy & Hold August Stock Picks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The August Dogs of the Maybe Buy & Hold Collection

Top ten Maybe Buy and Hold Stocks selected 8/12/24 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

First and seventh places were secured by two utilities positions one and seven, NextEra Energy Partners [1] and Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) [7].

Then second and tenth place went to the two communication services members, Telefonica Brasil [2] and Verizon [10].

One financial services representative in the top ten, placed third, Ares Capital (ARCC) [3]. Then fourth place was secured by the Consumer Cyclical (Discretionary) representative, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGYY) [4].

Two real estate members placed fifth and seventh, EPR Properties (EPR) [5], and Apple Hospitality REIT [7].

Finally, a two consumer defensive (staples)sector members placed sixth and ninth, Altria Group (MO) [6] and Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLY) [9] to complete the top ten Dogs of the maybe buy and hold collection for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Maybe Buy to Hold Stocks Showed 14.24% to 31.44% Upsides To August 2025, With (31) One -4.58% Loser

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median-price target estimates provided a “market sentiment” gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 6.59% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top-Ten Maybe Buy To Hold Dividend Dogs To August 2025

Ten top maybe buy to hold stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top-ten maybe buy to hold stocks screened 8/12/24, showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield Maybe B&H Stocks (33) Delivering 15.64% Vs. (34) 16.75% Net Gains by All Ten by August 2025

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten maybe buy to hold candidates by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.59% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced maybe buy to hold top-yield stock, Telefonica Brasil, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 31.61%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield maybe buy to hold stocks for August 12 were: Enel SpA; Orkla ASA; Telefonica Brasil; Apple Hospitality, Mercedes-Benz Group with prices ranging from $6.99 to $15.63.

Five higher-priced top-yield maybe buy to hold stocks for August 12 were: Ares Capital; NextEra Energy Partners; EPR Properties; Altria Group; Verizon, whose prices ranged from $20.58 to $40.53.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' “basic method” for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of “market sentiment” gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the forty-five stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

In the current market advance, dividends from $1K invested in the forty-six stocks listed above met or exceeded their single share prices as of 8/12/24.

As we are near four and one half years past the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up some of those forty-five top yield mushy buy-to-hold stocks is now… unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your holdings.)

To learn which of these ideally priced opportunities are “safer” to buy (namely, which have ready cash to pay their dividends). Use the last bullet in the Summary above to navigate to my dividend dogcatcher follow-up article after August 19 under the SA Investing Groups tab.

Recent vs. Break-Even Top Ten Maybe Buy-To-Hold Stock Prices

Since all ten of the top-ten sub buy-to -hold stocks are priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following top chart shows the dollar and percentage shift required to create break-even pricing for all ten. Starting with the dollar and percent variants to all ten top dogs conforming to (but not exceeding) the dogcatcher ideal in the top chart, the recent prices are documented in the middle chart, and the break-even prices are revealed in the bottom chart.

The top chart is an indicator of how high the ideal stocks must arise to become equally priced. Which means barely conforming the standard of dividends from $1K invested exceeding the current single share price.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of “dividends” from any investment.

