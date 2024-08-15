The Stock Market Rallies As Sellers Vanish, For Now

jax10289/iStock via Getty Images

Liquidity in the equity market has vanished over the past few trading sessions, which is concerning. At the beginning of August, the top of the book in the S&P 500 futures thinned out dramatically while the bid/ask spread widened. This is not unusual during sharp market pullbacks. However, what seems unusual is that it has not returned, given the equity market rally. Additionally, volume levels have been meager.

The August option expiration is also this Friday, and that could be one of the mechanical factors driving a market higher during a time when sellers appear to be absent, given low volume levels.

The Top of The Book Has Vanished

The data from the CME shows that the top of the book has thinned out, meaning fewer contracts are available to buy or sell. This can cause the market to become more erratic, taking less volume to move the market around. Additionally, wider spreads typically occur as volatility picks up, suggesting that the market is apt to more significant and wider price swings.

As an illustrative example, when the top of the book has ample liquidity and spreads are normal, the S&P 500 futures might have 10,000 contracts on the bid and offer, with a bid and offer spread of $10. When liquidity is thin, there might be 5,000 contracts on the bid and offer with a spread of $20. That means buying 11,000 contracts would take moving the market more than what is typical when liquidity is thin.

CME

Low Volume

Additionally, we have seen volume levels in the S&P 500 futures decline dramatically. The volume levels have also dropped significantly since Aug. 5. The volume levels on Aug. 13, 14, and 15, were equal to those seen on the half-day of trading on July 3.

The move higher in the S&P 500 over that time could be due to an absence of sellers in the marketplace, as supported by the broader spreads, thinner top of the book, and low volume levels.

TradingView

August OPEX

Additionally, this week is an option expiration week. That's also at play because a large number of puts are losing value in the S&P 500. As the value of those puts decays, market makers are forced to unwind the hedges they have against those put positions. Therefore, as time goes by and prices increase, the value of the put options declines. This forces market makers to buy back S&P 500 future positions.

In this case, the significant magnet level and the next likely level of resistance for the S&P 500 from an option standpoint would be around 5,600. Therefore, that level could be where the S&P 500 may pause its rally. Additionally, once we get past option expiration on Friday, the forced buying that has taken place may vanish as well.

Bloomberg

Again, this doesn't mean stocks can't rally further, but it can explain why we have seen such a big move off the lows, which may suggest that the rally is more mechanical.

No Changes

The underlying fundamentals driving the market initially lower have not changed in the past week. The yield curve is still positioned to continue steepening, especially following a CPI report that came in lighter than expected on the headline year-over-year at 2.9% vs. estimates of 3.0%. Additionally, despite falling slightly this week, jobless claims continue to have an upward trend.

Bloomberg

The Japanese yen carry trade remains precarious, even given a mild rebound. What ultimately caused the USDJPY to plunge was the contracting interest rate differentials, and those spreads continue to contract.

TradingView

The violent rally in the stock market seems more of a mechanical bounce and not something likely to be sustainable. If we should liquidity and volume begin to return to the market and spreads begin to narrow again, it would suggest the worst is behind us. But for now, the evidence does not suggest that.