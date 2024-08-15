DNO ASA (DTNOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 1:32 PM ETDNO ASA (DTNOF) Stock, DTNOY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jostein Lovas - Head, Communication
Chris Spencer - MD
Haakon Sandborg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Øyvind Hagen - Arctic Securities
Teodor Sveen-Nilsen - SpareBank 1 Markets
Nikolas Stefanou - Renaissance Capital
Sander Solheim Nilsen - Fearnley Securities

Jostein Lovas

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to DNO's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on this very pleasant day in August. My name is Jostein Lovas, and I'm Communication Manager here at DNO.

The plan for today's call is to start with a brief presentation, which will begin by DNO's Managing Director, Chris Spencer; and our CFO, Haakon Sandborg. After the presentation, we will open up for questions in the Q&A session.

Please note that the Q&A session is for investors and analysts, and any media requests will be dealt with separately. During the presentation, all other participants in this call will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, let's start the presentation. I will hand over to Chris.

Chris Spencer

Thank you very much Jostein and once again welcome to everyone joining this call this afternoon here in Oslo.

Let me just start by explaining the picture that you are looking at. In DNO, we had a wonderful milestone during the quarter, actually, on the 20th of June. In 2004, some 20 years ago, the Tawke PSC first edition, and I will call it that, was signed in -- and is from that that DNO has built the tremendous business that we have down in Kurdistan.

It was a wonderful occasion. I had the privilege of being down in the region and we had some wonderful events and also together with our partners in the Kurdistan regional government and the Ministry

Recommended For You

About DTNOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DTNOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News