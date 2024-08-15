AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Back in October, I wrote a bullish article on the Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT), arguing the fund was a good way for conservative investors to gain equity exposure.

So far, the HEQT ETF has been performing in line with my expectations, delivering a solid 18% in total returns since October (Figure 1). While critics may complain that the HEQT has underperformed the S&P 500 Index, this is to be expected as the HEQT ETF trades off upside returns in exchange for reduced volatility.

Figure 1 - HEQT has returned 18% since October (Seeking Alpha)

With the S&P 500 Index trading at an elevated 21.4x Fwd P/E, I believe now is a good time for conservative investors to switch to hedged equity funds like the HEQT that can protect them from serious drawdowns. I reiterate my buy rating on HEQT.

Brief Fund Overview

The goal of the Simplify Hedged Equity ETF is to provide large-cap equity exposure while limiting downside risks using put-spread collars (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - HEQT uses put-spread collars (simplify.us)

Put-spread collars are a popular option strategy that is commonly used to protect a portfolio's long exposure often at no upfront cost. For example, the HEQT ETF holds equity exposure via the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - HEQT portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

The HEQT ETF then owns a series of put-spreads (purchasing a 5% OTM put while simultaneously selling a 20% OTM put) with rolling expiry dates. These put-spreads protect the portfolio from drawdowns of between 5-20%. To fund the put-spreads, the HEQT ETF sells OTM call options on the underlying portfolio, limiting the portfolio's upside returns.

Rolling Expiries Are A Better Mouse Trap

The main difference between the HEQT ETF and the wildly popular JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund (JHEQX) with almost $20 billion in assets is HEQT's use of rolling expiries. HEQT's design addresses a weakness of the costless put-spread-collar strategy identified by Braun, Hoffstein, et al.

According to the researchers, there is a hidden 'timing luck' element to portfolio returns that depends on the quarterly rebalancing schedule chosen. From their historical data, identical portfolios rebalanced on a January-April-July-October ("JAJO") schedule outperformed a February-May-August-November ("FMAN") portfolio almost by a full percentage point (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Same strategy but varying outcomes depending on option schedule (cqfinstitute.org)

Furthermore, the differences between the rebalancing schedules are not consistent, i.e. sometimes December-March-June-September ("DMJS") outperforms, sometimes JAJO outperforms, and sometimes FMAN outperforms. To address this variability and minimize 'timing luck', HEQT diversifies into 3 collars, each spread one month apart. In contrast, the JHEQX fund mentioned above is based on a DMJS expiry schedule.

The net result of HEQT's differentiated strategy has been a significant outperformance of the HEQT ETF compared to JHEQX on a 1-year time horizon, returning 15.3% compared to 12.3% (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - HEQT has outperformed JHEQX on 1-year time frame (Seeking Alpha)

However, when measured since HEQT's inception, HEQT's performance has been roughly the same as JHEQX, with HEQT returning 20.2% in total returns since its inception compared to JHEQX's 20.0% (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - However, long-term since inception returns are similar (Seeking Alpha)

HEQT vs. HELO - Which One To Choose?

Regular readers of my articles should note that JPMorgan, the manager of the JHEQX fund, has recently launched the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO), which uses the same rolling expiries strategy of the HEQT ETF. I wrote about HELO here.

Comparing the funds, we should note that their costs are roughly similar, although HELO has roughly 6 times the assets of the HEQT ETF (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - HEQT vs. HELO and JHEQX fund structure (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing total returns since inception, both HEQT and HELO have outperformed JHEQX, returning 17.6% and 18.2% respectively since September 29, 2023 vs. 17.1% for JHEQX (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - HEQT vs. HELO and JHEQX, since September 29, 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

I should mention that in terms of long exposure, HEQT uses the low-cost IVV ETF, which holds all the stocks within the S&P 500 Index. In contrast, HELO holds a proprietary portfolio with 160 large-cap securities (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - HELO portfolio overview (am.jpmorgan.com)

While HELO's long portfolio has been outperforming in recent months, since it does not hold all the securities in the S&P 500 Index, there is a risk that HELO's portfolio could also underperform at a future date.

Overall, I believe both HEQT and HELO are solid alternative funds that improve upon the basic put-spread-collar strategy employed by the JHEQX fund.

Extended Market Valuations Warrant A Hedge

Speaking of alternatives, in recent months, I have become increasingly wary of market valuations, with the S&P 500 Index currently trading at 21.4x Fwd P/E. This is the highest valuation since the dot-com bubble in 2000 and the meme bubble in 2021 (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - S&P 500 Index valuations extended vs. history (yardeni.com)

While there is no hard rule that says equity markets have to correct when the forward P/E ratio gets above 20x, the market's margin of safety has clearly diminished and conservative investors should consider hedging their portfolio downside with a fund like HEQT.

Risks To HEQT

Although HEQT's put-spreads can protect investors against sharp drawdowns of 5-20% over a short period of time, there are two risks investors should keep in mind.

First, if markets were to experience large crashes, like the March 2020 COVID-19 crash, put-spread collars can only protect the downside up to its 20% sold put. For example, in early 2020, JHEQX suffered an 18.8% drawdown when the S&P 500 Index plunged by 35% (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - JHEQX historical NAV (Morningstar)

Alternatively, if market drawdowns are drawn out and protracted, put-spread collars may also fail to fully protect the portfolio. For example, during the 2022 bear market, JHEQX suffered a 14.4% drawdown compared to 27.5% for the S&P 500 Index.

However, in both instances, HEQT protected investors from the worst of the market drawdowns and allowed investors to sleep better at night.

Conclusion

Since my initiation article last October, the HEQT ETF has performed as expected, returning almost 18% while providing investors with a constant hedge. While HEQT has underperformed the S&P 500 Index, this is to be expected, as the fund trades off upside returns for downside protection.

HEQT's strategy is an improvement from the traditional costless put-spread-collar strategy, as it minimizes 'timing luck' in returns by diversifying over 3 put-spreads, each one month apart.

Looking ahead, with market valuations extended relative to history, I believe now may be a good time for conservative investors to add exposure to alternative funds like the HEQT that can protect investors against serious drawdowns. I reiterate my buy rating on HEQT.