In the past year and months, I have increased my coverage of airport stocks and while airport stocks have the potential to offer less volatile investment opportunities in comparison with airline stocks, we don't see a lot of coverage. What I like about airport stocks is that they can lean on long-term demand trends for air travel and are, to a lesser extent, exposed to competition. For an airport, it also does not matter whether a passenger flies on Airline A or Airline B. That is not to say that airport stocks are completely insulated, because they can still be affected by regional and global cooldowns.

In this report, I will be adding Japan Airport Terminal Co. (OTCPK:JAIRF) to my coverage. Since this is the first time I cover the company, I will briefly discuss the business, provide a discussion of the most recent results, the outlook, and an assessment on the stock price target and rating.

What Does Japan Airport Terminal Do?

Japan Airport Terminal operates in three segments, namely facilities management which includes construction, management and operation of passenger terminals, real estate rental, and operation of parking lots. The second segment is merchandise sales which includes the operation of retail stores and wholesale and the third segment is food and beverages which includes the operation of restaurants and catering services for in-flight meals.

The main driver of revenues is Haneda Airport (Tokyo International Airport). The airport processed 80 million passengers in FY2023, making it the second-busiest airport in Asia after Dubai International Airport. The airport has a capacity of 90 million passengers and expansions could further push up the capacity. The company is currently working on expanding Terminal 1, which should offer an additional 6 gates for airplanes. Expansions like those could further increase the capacity of the airport. The company also has exposure to smaller airports such as Narita with 27.4 million passengers, Kansai with 19.1 million passengers, and Chubu Centrair with 3.2 million passengers in FY23. The company also has exposure to the New Ulaanbaatar Airport in Mongolia and the airport of Palau.

Haneda Airport is definitely the gem of Japan Airport Terminal and that is not only because it is the biggest airport in the portfolio, but also because it is the airport for which the company provides the facilities management effectively making the operator of the airport from which it derives over 40% of its revenues and 60% of its operating income in FY23.

Japan Airport Terminal Earnings Surge

Japan Airport Terminal

In FY23 revenues rose 92.5% to ¥217.5 billion with a 45% increase in facilities management revenues, a surge of nearly 170% in merchandise sales, and 74% higher sales in food and beverage. This led to a ¥40.1 billion swing to the operating income and made Japan Airport Terminal profitable again. Results also exceeded expectations of the company.

That we saw a strong improvement in results is not surprising as passenger numbers at Haneda grew 34% which was slightly below expectations. At Narita, passenger numbers doubled and at Kansa and Chubu Centrair the passenger numbers nearly tripled. We also saw international traffic improving, with FY23 international flights being 74% recovered.

What Does Japan Airport Terminal Expect For FY24 And Beyond?

Japan Airport Terminal

For FY24, Japan Airport Terminal expects passenger numbers to grow by 8.6% at Haneda to 87.13 million or 96% of its capacity while Narita will grow by 10%, Kansai by 13.2% and Chubu Centrair will grow by 72.4%. What we do see is that revenues are expected to grow in all segments with a total growth of ¥36.2 billion, but operating income is set to decline due to continued investments in services and the cost for expansion of Terminal 1. At Haneda it is expected that international flights will be 84% recovered compared to pre-pandemic and by FY25, the company will be 97% recovered on domestic and international passenger numbers.

The company also provided an outline for FY25, with revenues of ¥270 billion and operating income of ¥34 billion. Compared to earlier outlines that provide a ¥10 billion downward revision on revenues but a ¥4 billion upward revision on operating income. So, there is growth ahead, but we also see that the continued investment in services and expansion is increasing the cost basis and will lead to lower operating profit in FY24.

The Aerospace Forum

For FY24, Japan Airport Terminal expects a lower profit. However, the company will continue reducing debt at best or at worst refinance the existing debt, which bolsters the valuation. Furthermore, the Haneda Airport will continue to recover to pre-pandemic volumes in the years ahead and expand. Putting it simply, higher passenger numbers and more flight movements are good for airports. By the time Haneda has recovered to pre-pandemic volumes, we will see the extension towards Terminal 1 being operational, allowing for further growth. I believe that as an entry point to Tokyo, Japan Airport Terminal with Haneda Airport in its operator portfolio deserves to trade at a premium compared to peers as it has done for years and that would indicate an upside of 31% with a $48.19 price target and a buy rating.

This is based on EV/EBITDA valuation with EBITDA growing by 17.4% by 2026 with 5.5% compounded annual growth and free cash flow growing almost 85% with a 22.5% growth rate. Furthermore, my calculation model uses the current balance sheet, share repurchases, dividends, and any expected changes in debt.

What Are The Risks For Japan Airport Terminal Stock?

Potential risks for Japan Airport Terminal stock include cost overruns on its budgets for the expansion of Terminal 1 and delays to that expansion. Furthermore, while not anticipated, international traffic to and from Tokyo could recover at a slower pace. Any global or regional economic slowdown could affect the growth trajectory of the company and would pose a pressure on the stock price target and rating.

What Is The Best Way To Buy Japan Airport Terminal Stock?

Japan Airport Terminal stock has two tickers that trade OTC, namely JAIRF and JTTRY. The former has little to no volume and the latter, which represents half an ordinary share, has higher volumes, but the volume is just several hundred pieces. Therefore, I would recommend anyone interested in buying the stock to do so directly at the Tokyo Exchange where it trades under ISIN JP3699400002 with a daily volume of hundreds of thousands of traded units per day.

Conclusion: Japan Airport Terminal Is An Attractive Stock

I believe that Japan Airport Terminal is a compelling buy at this point. The company is still not fully recovered to pre-pandemic volumes which I consider to be safe growth or regrowth opportunity that will also drive earnings if we strip off the expansion of Terminal 1 and additional investment made to bolster the service level as the company regrows the passenger numbers and capacity.

