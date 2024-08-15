Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:11 AM ET

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
August 15, 2024, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Jacobs - CEO
John Bittner - Interim CFO
Brian Tucker - President and COO
Anna Delgado - IR

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital
Jim Rollyson - Raymond James
Tate Sullivan - the Maxim Group
Selman Akyol - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Quarter 2 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Anna Delgado. Please begin.

Anna Delgado

Thank you, Luke, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Finally, the company can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Natural Gas Services Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These and other risks are described in yesterday's earnings press release and in our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, Form 8-Ks and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These documents can be found in the Investors section of our website located at www.ngsgi.com. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying

Recommended For You

About NGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGS

Trending Analysis

Trending News