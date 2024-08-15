Iryna Tolmachova/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Summary

As Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) gears up to release its fiscal Q3 earnings on August 27th, 2024, there's a lot of anticipation-and a bit of anxiety-among investors. BMO is expected to report $6bn in revenue for the quarter, and a lot of attention will also be on the bottom line. With Canada's economy teetering on the edge of a recession, everyone's eager to see how BMO is handling the pressures of rising interest rates and potential loan defaults. The upcoming earnings will be a reality check, showing whether BMO's strategy is holding up in these tricky times. As you can see below, over the last 90 days there's been numerous downward revisions to EPS estimates.

Seeking Alpha

Key areas to watch will be how much the bank is making on loans versus what it's paying on deposits, how much it's setting aside for potential bad loans, and what it expects for the rest of the year. The market's response will hinge on whether BMO can reassure investors that it's not just weathering the storm but finding ways to keep growing despite the challenges.

BMO has struggled year-to-date. Shares have fallen -13% at the time of writing, while the U.S. Financial has enjoyed strong gains +15%. The juxtaposition highlights the ongoing risks in Canada's economy and BMO's margin compression.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to the Bank of Montreal, the potential benefits of a steepening yield curve might sound like finance jargon, but they can have real and tangible impacts on the bank's performance, especially in today's challenging economic climate. Currently, Canada is walking a tightrope, teetering on the edge of a recession. This delicate situation introduces near-term risks that could influence how BMO and its stock perform.

Canada's Real GDP QoQ has been very close to indicating a recession, although technically, it has not happened yet. There needs to be two consecutive quarters of negative real GDP growth.

Data by YCharts

1. Widening Net Interest Margin: A Silver Lining

At the heart of any bank's profitability is the net interest margin (NIM), which is the difference between what the bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits. If the recession does eventually hit, we could see the yield curve steepen as markets anticipate central banks lowering short-term rates to stimulate the economy while long-term rates remain elevated due to inflation concerns. When the yield curve steepens-meaning long-term interest rates rise faster than short-term rates-BMO has the opportunity to earn more on its loans without a proportionate increase in its cost of borrowing. In simpler terms, the bank can charge more interest on the money it lends out while not having to pay much more for the money it borrows.

NII is a key driver for overall net income margins. As of Q2 end, BMO's profit margins remain low compared to the rest of Canada's big banks.

Data by YCharts

This widening margin could be crucial for BMO, especially as Canada flirts with a recession. If the economy slows down, every extra dollar earned on loans could help BMO cushion against potential downturns in other areas of its business. However, if the economic situation worsens, the bank could face pressure from rising defaults, which could eat into these benefits. Across most of the big banks in Canada, valuations remain low relative to the broader S&P 500. The chart below summarizes forward P/E ratios for Canada's big banks, which are much lower compared to the S&P 500's (SP500) historical average of 15-20x forward earnings. This implies investors see much more risk investing in Canada.

Data by YCharts

2. 5% Dividend: A Recession-Ready Safety Net

BMO's 5% dividend is more than just a payout; it's a buffer for investors, especially with a possible recession on the horizon. When the economy takes a hit, and stock prices get shaky, a solid dividend like BMO's can offer some stability. It gives investors a steady income even if the stock itself faces pressure. Plus, a reliable dividend can help cushion the blow to your portfolio, making the wait for better economic times a little easier. In uncertain times, that 5% yield becomes a key reason to stick with BMO, providing some peace of mind when other parts of the market might not. BMO's yield is consistent with other Canadian Banks, even with a lower P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion: A Complicated Outlook

The potential for the Bank of Montreal to benefit from a steepening yield curve is real, but it's complicated by the current economic climate. Canada's economy is in a precarious position, and while a steepening yield curve could enhance BMO's profitability, the near-term risks are substantial. The bank could see improved net interest margins, higher loan demand, and better returns on equity, but these positives could be tempered by the broader economic challenges facing Canada.

For investors, the key will be to monitor how BMO navigates these risks while positioning itself to capitalize on the opportunities that a steepening yield curve might bring. In the end, BMO's ability to balance these factors will determine whether its stock truly benefits in the coming months.