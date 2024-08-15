Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It is time to revisit the world of REIT closed-end funds, focusing on one of the oldest in the segment. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) is a publicly traded asset manager that offers a lineup of investments including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and separately managed accounts. CNS also offers private asset management services for real estate and has a joint venture with Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), one of the largest owner-operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. CNS is one of the largest and most experienced asset managers in listed real estate, making their REIT funds a popular choice.

CNS manages a lineup of four REIT-focused closed-end funds listed below from oldest to newest.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty ( NYSE: RFI

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI).

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP ).

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY).

Each fund above offers a unique mix of assets, leverage, and distribution rate. The purpose of today’s discussion will center around RFI, the oldest fund in the lineup. We covered RFI several months ago, explaining why the fund had recently begun to outperform its leveraged counterparts. We also provided a detailed overview of the fund’s allocation, dividend, and long-term performance history. If you are unfamiliar with RFI, it might be helpful to reference this article for high-level details. Today, we will be focusing on explaining RFI’s expense structure and differentiated place in the CNS lineup.

However, before moving forward, we should understand the difference between each fund. The primary differentiator amongst funds in the lineup is leverage. RFI does not borrow while RQI, RNP, and RLTY are levered funds. The secondary differentiator lies in asset allocation. Each fund has a different split between REIT equity and fixed income which includes preferred stock. The split for each fund is listed in the table below.

REITer's Digest

RQI features an approximate 80/20 split between REIT equity and fixed income. Second, RNP features an approximate 50/50, equal weight split between REIT equity and fixed income. Third, RLTY is the newest fund in the lineup. The portfolio is a split between RQI and RNP with a 70/30 split between REIT equity and fixed income, respectively. Additionally, RLTY currently has more derivatives in the portfolio, but that is subject to change given the funds are actively managed.

Although the asset allocation changes over time, the funds’ prospectuses mandate approximate minimums and maximums. For example, RFI’s prospectus says that the fund will invest at least 75% of its assets in REIT equity.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 75% of its total assets in the equity securities of real estate companies. Up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in debt securities issued or guaranteed by real estate companies.

RFI is a mirror of RQI’s asset allocation, essentially copying the portfolio without leverage. RQI is the largest CNS-managed fund in terms of assets under management, dwarfing RFI with $2.4 billion and $400 million under management, respectively. A common question is the likelihood of RFI being merged with RQI to create efficiencies. While RFI is significantly smaller, it is also the oldest CNS closed end fund focusing on real estate. It is also the only REIT closed end fund managed by CNS without leverage. I think these two factors make a merger unlikely, given RFI has an independent value proposition.

Data by YCharts

In terms of distribution, RLTY is the leader of the pack with a yield of 8.71%. As the newest fund in the lineup, RLTY’s distribution rate was set considerably higher, possibly with the intention of avoiding special distributions or long-term changes. RFI, RQI, and RNP’s yields are much closer together, each within 25 basis points of 7.5%. Amongst the three classic funds from CNS, RFI is currently leading the pack offering a 7.75% yield, 19 basis points, and 33 basis points above RQI and RNP, respectively.

Expenses

As the only unlevered fund in the lineup, RFI’s expense structure is less complicated than competing closed-end funds. As with all funds, CEFs change a base management fee which is usually supplemented with an additional nominal administrative fee or “other” expense category. However, levered funds are also responsible for paying interest expenses on borrowed funds. Although these costs do not go to the manager, they still qualify as expenses for the common shareholder.

However, beyond interest expenses, there is another lurking layer of added expenses for funds that use leverage. Typically, a management fee is charged on assets under management, which can also be referred to as “managed assets.” Closed-end funds have an outstanding share count upon which each share is responsible for covering its respective portion of the fund’s management. However, borrowed funds are managed in addition to common shares. This means a fund that charges a base management fee ratio of 1.0% and a leverage ratio of 50% will have an effective expense ratio of around 1.5% per common share.

Luckily, RFI avoids both these layers of fees by avoiding leverage entirely. Instead, RFI has a simple, but expensive, compensation structure.

RFI Prospectus

RFI’s fee structure is somewhat unique in that the administrative and “other” expense categories are nearly as large as the fund’s management fee. RFI charges a base management fee of 70 basis points, which is layered with two additional fees totaling an additional 64 basis points. One possible reason for the higher administrative fees could be the smaller assets under management which prevents the fund from scaling down these expenses. Combined, RFI charges a total management fee of 1.34% of assets under management, which is expensive for a real estate fund.

The fund is actively managed which requires more input as compared to passively managed counterparts. However, comparing RFI against active and passively managed exchange-traded funds reveals how much higher RFI’s expenses are. The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is one of the cheapest passively managed funds, charging just 7 basis points of assets under management. Compared to other actively managed fund, RFI is still far more expensive. Invesco’s actively managed fund called Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund ETF (PSR) charges 35 basis points as a management fee.

Performance Recap & Outlook

We last covered RFI in April, outlining performance over the long and short term. Over longer time horizons, we focused on RFI’s outperformance of the underlying benchmark and broader real estate sector.

Over the past decade, RFI has outperformed PSR and SCHH by around 50% and 70%, respectively, assuming dividends were reinvested. Clearly, RFI shareholders are being compensated for the additional fees charged by management. Most investors point to RFI’s dividend as justification for the added expenses. Total return is a better marker of management success since closed-end funds can choose their distribution yield irrespective of overall performance.

Data by YCharts

Looking closer, RFI has continued to outperform both exchange-traded fund options over the past twelve months. RFI continues to lead these three options without using leverage.

Data by YCharts

RFI’s management team has outperformed passively managed benchmarks through a combination of security selection and flexible investing outside of the sector.

The closed end fund is clearly outperforming passive and active ETFs, but how has RFI compared against its family at CNS. In our prior coverage, we explored the long-term performance of RFI against RQI and RNP. We found that RFI had underperformed slightly over long time periods but was considerably less volatile. Over time this means long-term shareholders would fall behind but could fare better during drawdowns. For example, RFI fared better than RQI during the REIT carnage of 2022.

Data by YCharts

However, the outlook has changed over the past three months. The Federal Reserve appears to be entering a multi-year rate cut cycle. Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, has softened his tone around his inflation-based interest rate policy. Now, he seems more agreeable to lowering the baseline borrowing rate at the September meeting.

More data suggests that cuts to the federal funds rate could be imminent. Currently, CME FedWatch suggests a 100% chance of a rate cut at the September meeting. The only debate is whether the cut will be 25 basis points or 50 basis points.

CME FedWatch

The shift in sentiment has led to a charge towards RFI’s leveraged siblings, predominantly RQI. RQI has broken out over the past three months, outperforming RFI by 5%. Both funds have performed well, but a degree of exuberance has pushed investors towards the larger, levered option.

Data by YCharts

The change in relative performance begs a critical question…

Is The Leverage Worth The Risk?

Comparing short and long-term performance of closed-end funds is a perilous and hazy task. The number of variables and considerations involved are far and wide. Often, the number of considerations makes it hard to develop a meaningful conclusion. Luckily, RFI and RQI are similar enough that drawing conclusions is possible. For example, the only material difference between the two funds is the use of leverage.

Over the past three months, the real estate sector has outperformed, mostly due to strong sentiment around rate cuts. Optimism has once again returned to real estate and the sector has made a considerable run against the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

As the real estate market moves north, the appreciating positions have positively influenced the net asset value for RFI and similar funds. The quick upward momentum has benefited levered funds more than their unlevered counterparts. Over the past three months, RQI’s net asset value has increased by 10% compared to RFI’s 7%, despite holding almost identical portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Despite the difference, the valuation of each fund has remained stable over the past three months. During the period, RFI’s premium to net asset value remained around 2%. Meanwhile, RQI continues to trade at a 6% discount to net asset value. Given each respective premium/discount to NAV has remained steady, the outperformance comes from changes to NAV as opposed to fund-level valuation.

Data by YCharts

This also means that one fund is trading at a considerably more attractive valuation. RQI’s discount to net asset value means shareholders can invest in a similar portfolio at a discounted price, assuming they are willing to accept the added leverage.

Leverage creates an added risk for the fund, particularly during significant down periods. As RQI has outperformed over the past three months, the opposite effect occurs when REITs and other investments in the portfolio decline. During extreme periods such as the financial crisis, this can amount to significant added risk. However, with a positive outlook for real estate, the added leverage is a tailwind.

Conclusion

Positivity means that leverage is back in style. Exuberance throughout the real estate sector has pushed RFI and RQI to 12 month highs as their net asset value climbs. RFI is performing well, outperforming most competing funds across the sector. However, the lack of leverage has recently held back RFI, causing the fund to underperform RQI.

Our previous coverage rated RFI a “Buy” as the outlook for real estate was considerably murkier. This meant a more conservative fund could be a better option. Over the past three months, the Federal Reserve has softened their tune and real estate is picking up. As the enthusiasm continues, RQI may continue to outperform. Additionally, RQI’s discounted valuation provides another driver which could boost the relative performance of RFI. For these reasons, we shift RFI to a “Hold” as it still remains one of the best closed-end funds in the real estate sector, but falls behind peers from CNS.