Stocks Are Still Strapped Into A Rollercoaster

Summary

  • Markets have mostly calmed down after the mini-crash that started when Japan raised interest rates and U.S. data showed unemployment at a near-three year high.
  • Equities around the world had by Tuesday regained most of the losses they suffered the previous week, after a concatenation of economic and market events triggered a dramatic sell-off.
  • The Cboe VIX index hit a level of 65.73 during August 5, almost triple the previous close. This “fear gauge” has since dropped back to around 21.

Rear view of couple with arms raised about to begin descent on roller coaster in amusement park

Thomas Barwick

By Breakingviews

Stocks may have recovered from their big dip, but they’re still on a rollercoaster. Equities around the world had by Tuesday regained most of the losses they suffered the previous week, after a concatenation of economic and market

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

