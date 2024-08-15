Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 2:12 PM ETGogoro Inc. (GGR) Stock, GGROW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annie Liao - Investor Relations
Horace Luke - Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Aitken - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Long Lin - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Welcome to the Gogoro Inc. 2024 Q2 Earnings Call. This conference call is now being recorded and broadcasted live over the Internet. Webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Gogoro team.

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome to Gogoro's 2024 Q2 Earnings Conference Call hosted by our CEO, Horace Luke; and CFO, Bruce Aitken. Hopefully, by now, you've seen our earnings. If you haven't, it is available on the Investor Relations tab of our website, investor.gogoro.com. We are hosting our earnings conference call via live webcast through Gogoro's website, where you can also download all the earnings release materials. We will also be displaying the materials on the webcast screen as we go. If you are joining us through the conference call, your dial-in lines are in listen-only mode. After Horace provides some of the business highlights from Q2, Bruce will go a bit deeper into the Q2 financial results. And then we will open the line for Q&A and answer as many questions as time allows.

As usual, we would like to remind everyone that today's discussions may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking statements that appear in our press release and investor presentation provided today.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Horace.

Horace Luke

Thanks for joining our call today. We're pleased

Recommended For You

About GGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GGR

Trending Analysis

Trending News