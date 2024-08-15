TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 15, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Young - SVP, IR and Treasurer
Mary Szela - President and CEO
Alex Kim - SVP, Interventional Radiology
Steven Katz - CMO
Sean Murphy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Walsh - JonesTrading

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to TriSalus Science Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are on listen-only mode. We will facilitate a question-and-answer session toward the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Jim Young, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at TriSalus for a few introductory comments.

Jim Young

Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from TriSalus Life Sciences are Mary Szela, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sean Murphy, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Alex Kim, Senior Vice President, Interventional Radiology; and Dr. Steven Katz, Chief Medical Officer. Earlier this morning, TriSalus released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on TriSalus' website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. Please see the risk factors in our SEC filings for additional details.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Mary.

Mary Szela

Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's call. This quarter, we made significant progress in advancing our strategic priorities and continued to achieve robust revenue growth. Today, we'll discuss the key highlights of the quarter and provide updates on our pioneering drug delivery technology, the

Recommended For You

About TLSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TLSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News