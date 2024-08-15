Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Brace - Executive Chair
Adam Beaumont - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sean Stewart - TD Cowen
Rupert Merer - National Bank Financial
Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets
Robert Hope - Scotia Bank
Nicholas Boychuk - Coremark Securities
Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets
Mark Jarvi - CIBC

Operator

Welcome to the Northland Power Conference Call to discuss the Second Quarter 2024 Results. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10 A.M. Eastern.

Conducting this call for Northland Power, are John Brace, Executive Chair; and Adam Beaumont, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, Northland's Management has asked me to remind listeners that all figures presented are in Canadian dollars and to caution that certainly information presented and responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements, that include assumptions and are not subject to various risks. Actual results may differ materially from management's expected or forecasted results. Please read the forward-looking statements section in yesterday's news release announcing Northland Power's results and be guided by its contents and making investment decisions or recommendations. The release is available at www.northlandpower.com.

I will now turn the call over to John Brace.

John Brace

Thank you very much, DD. Thank you to all of you for joining us this morning for Northland's 2024 second quarter earnings call.

Before we update you on the quarter, I want to first underscore our firm commitment to the health and safety of every Northlander and every person working on our behalf, both on our construction sites and across our operations and offices. With a dedicated team of highly skilled health and safety professionals, Northland continues to stay committed in its pursuit of maintaining our industry-leading health

