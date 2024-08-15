SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 2:35 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kayleigh Campbell - Head of Investor Relations
Tony Sarsam - President, CEO & Director
Jason Monaco - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Slagle - Jefferies
Ben Wood - BMO Capital
Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital
Andrew Wolf - CL King

Operator

Welcome to the SpartanNash Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I would like to turn the call over to Kayleigh Campbell, SpartanNash's Head of Investor Relations. Kayleigh?

Kayleigh Campbell

Thank you and good morning. On the call today from the company are President and Chief Executive Officer, Tony Sarsam, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Monaco. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which was issued this morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. For a copy of the earnings release as well as the company's supplemental earnings presentation, please visit SpartanNash's website spartanash.com/investors. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that today's discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. If you will refer to SpartanNash's earnings release from this morning, as well as the company's most recent SEC filings, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please remember that all forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and SpartanNash undergoes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

About SPTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPTN

Trending Analysis

Trending News