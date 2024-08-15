The Federal Reserve Won't Save The Market From Its Fate

yalcinsonat1

You often meet your fate on the road you take to avoid it." - Jean de La Fontaine

Investor expectations for the first cut to the Fed Funds rate since the central bank started to tighten monetary policy in March 2022 have grown in the past couple of months. These hopes have been dashed throughout the year after futures were pricing in six to seven 25bps interest rate reductions at the end of 2023 for this year. However, with this week's PPI reading on Tuesday coming in lower than expected and Wednesday's much-anticipated CPI report coming in as expected, at least a 25bps cut at the September FOMC is a near certainty. The bad news is the Federal Reserve might already be too late to save the economy from going into a recession, the much hoped for "soft landing" scenario.

For market historians, this shouldn't be a surprise. I have been walking this earth since 1966 and in that the Federal Reserve has managed to engineer one true soft landing (1995) in eleven tries. Given the distortions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdowns, and their aftermath; it was unfair for investors to expect Chairman Powell to pull the proverbial "rabbit" out of his hat. Goldman Sachs has the chances of a recession at 25% right now, the market is pricing in a similar or lower probability of recession given the S&P 500 trades at just under 22 times forward earnings. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) seems to be the one prominent bear on the Street right now, with only a 35% to 40% chance the Federal Reserve manages to pull off a soft landing. I am firmly in Mr. Dimon's camp on this topic.

After all, the Federal Reserve increased the money supply by 40% over two years in response to Covid and Congress showered trillions of dollars in stimulus programs on the economy. This helped ignite the worst levels of inflation since the days of Paul Volcker and distorted the federal budget so much that the fiscal deficit for FY2024 is at $1.52 trillion with two months to go in the government's fiscal year. This means the administration will run a fiscal deficit of north of six percent of GDP once again this year, at a time of economic expansion. The debt to GDP ratio is already at the highest level in U.S. history, and overall debt recently crossed the $35 trillion threshold. It only gets worse from here.

CBO/Capital Economics

Economic growth has already slowed markedly in 2024. After seeing GDP growth of 4.9% in the third quarter of last year, first-quarter GDP growth clocked in at a tepid 1.4%. Second quarter GDP growth did come in at 2.8% exceeding expectations. However, that initial reading will likely be revised down some in subsequent updates. Regardless, growth in the first half of 2024 was approximately half that of the back half of 2023.

U.S. GDP Growth Rate by Quarter (Statista)

The jobs market also seems to be weakening, with job openings at a three-year low. In July's BLS jobs report, a tepid 114,000 jobs were created, handily missing expectations. This number will likely be revised down in future updates as well. I say this as 11 of the 12 BLS jobs reports were revised down in 2023 and five of six BLS reports in 2024 have seen the same fate. In addition, the employment index in the August Philly Fed Outlook just came in at a -5.7 versus the +15.2 reading expected.

U.S. Bureau of Statistics

The July BLS jobs report was also important in that the unemployment rate ticked up again to 4.3%. That is up significantly from the 3.5% level of last summer. July's tick-up in the unemployment put it firmly in Sahm Rule territory. Every recession since the 1950s has seen this rule violated. So, unless things are truly "different" this time economically, a recession is looming on the horizon.

Price to sales ratio - S&P 500 (Macrotrends)

Even if it is a mild one, this scenario is not priced into the markets in any way, shape, or form. If price to earnings valuation isn't your preferred method of valuation, let's try price to sales. As can be seen above, the S&P 500 is trading at a price to sales ratio of approximately 2.9. The only time it has been higher was in December 2021 (3.04). This was right before the S&P 500 posted a loss of roughly 20% in 2022 and the NASDAQ fell by a third.

Dow market cap to GDP ratio (Macrotrends)

We could also do the Dow market cap to GDP ratio.

S&P 500 Market Cap/Book Value ratio (Multpl)

How about the S&P 500 valuation by the dividend yield?

S&P 500 dividend ratio (Multpl)

Or we could look at the S&P 500 market cap versus book value ratio. The only time this ratio has been at a higher level is right before the Internet Boom turned to the Internet Bust, knocking over 80% off the value of the NASDAQ peak to trough. Given AI is being billed as the biggest paradigm shift since the development of the internet, maybe this is the most appropriate valuation metric.

Shiller PE ratio (Multpl)

We could also look at the Shiller P/E ratio, which yields similar warning signs.

In summary, the economy is slowing, the jobs market is deteriorating, and the chances of recession are higher than the market is currently pricing in. In addition, stocks are trading at extreme valuations based on various valuation metrics. Investors betting that a few cuts to the Fed Funds rate are going to rescue the market from its fate and the significantly lower entry points that follow, are likely to be bitterly disappointed.