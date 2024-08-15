Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (GRYP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Chang - CEO
Sim Salzman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright
Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets
Jon Hickman - Ladenburg and Thalmann

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Gryphon Digital Mining Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On the call are Rob Chang, Chief Executive Officer of the company and Sim Salzman, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Before I turn the call over to Mr. Chang, please note that statements made on this call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements from the company's management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, concerning future events.

Words such as may, should, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31st, 2023, as updated by the company's subsequent disclosures filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made on this call are made only as of today's date and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any such statements to reflect subsequent developments.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Rob Chang. Rob, please proceed.

Rob Chang

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us

Recommended For You

About GRYP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRYP

Trending Analysis

Trending News