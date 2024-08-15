It's Time To Buy Southwest Airlines Stock And Wait

Aug. 15, 2024 4:22 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Stock
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I've been bearish on Southwest Airlines stock since 2018 and maintained that stance through the pandemic.
  • Historically, Southwest has had a long history as a profitable airline but hasn't adapted well to the current environment.
  • Activist investors should act as a positive catalyst for the stock.
  • Even if a full recovery for the business takes 5 years, Southwest's returns should exceed that of the S&P 500 if they are successful.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Blonde lady looking through the aeroplane window

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

After decades of successful execution, even during challenging environments like those post-9/11 and the Great Recession, the recent pandemic severely damaged Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV) business. The stock price is now down more than -60% off its highs

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $40/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
23.63K Followers

Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News