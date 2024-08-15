Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. (IFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Peill - IR, InspIR Group
Luis Felipe Castellanos - CEO
Michela Casassa - CFO
Carlos Tori - CEO, Interbank
Gonzalo Basadre - CEO, Interseguro
Bruno Ferreccio - CEO, Inteligo

Conference Call Participants

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America
Carlos Gomez - HSBC
Alonso Aramburu - BTG
Andrés Soto - Santander

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Intercorp Financial Services Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the presentation, we'll open the floor for questions. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Ivan Peill from InspIR Group. Sir, you may begin.

Ivan Peill

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

On today's call, Intercorp Financial Services will discuss its second quarter 2024 earnings. We are very pleased to have with us Mr. Felipe -- sorry, Luis Felipe Castellanos, Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services; Ms. Michela Casassa, Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services; Mr. Carlos Tori, Chief Executive Officer, Interbank; Mr. Gonzalo Basadre, Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro; Mr. Bruno Ferreccio, Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo. They will be discussing the results that were distributed by the company yesterday. There is also a webcast video presentation to accompany the discussion during this call.

If you didn't receive a copy of the presentation or the earnings report, they are now available on the company's website, ifs.com.pe. Otherwise, if you need any assistance today, please call InspIR Group in New York at (646) 940-8843.

I would like to remind you that today's call is for investors and analysts only. Therefore, questions from the media will not be taken.

Recommended For You

About IFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IFS

Trending Analysis

Trending News