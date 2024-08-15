Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb

Previous Coverage & Current Thesis

So far, I've covered Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) two times. Both times, I assigned a 'buy' rating to the Company after considering the Q1 2024 developments and valuation aspects. Moreover, GLPI announced a great deal on July 12th, 2024.

The Company has recently released its Q2 2024 results, which proved to be the strongest summary of its quarterly developments ever. The robust investment activity, outstanding business metrics, and a substantially positive update of the management's expectations reaffirmed my previously announced thesis.

Despite GLPI's:

outstanding business metrics (one of the longest WALTs in the entire REIT sector and 100% occupancy rate)

still improving investment spreads

robust investment activity with great terms, incl. WALT, cap rates, and lease escalators

high, well-covered dividends

revised (in plus) guidance

... the market hasn't yet properly recognized GLPI's long-term ability to generate cash flows and take its business to the next level as a result of ongoing activities, in my opinion. Therefore, after consideration of GLPI's Q2 2024 results, I uphold my 'buy' rating. I am bullish on the Company's business and believe it is worth considering addition to a well-structured portfolio without overweighting exposure to the casino segment (we don't like putting all our eggs into one basket).

GLPI - Who Are You?

Gaming and Leisure Properties operates within a unique property segment - gaming properties. This segment is accompanied by unique value drivers that are uncanny for other property sectors. The Company (as well as its close peer, VICI Properties (VICI)), benefits from strong negotiating positions and is capable of securing:

Above-average rent escalators embedded within its leases.

Outstanding lease terms.

100% occupancy rate.

Moreover, this property segment is competitive over popular retail or industrial properties. For instance:

The industrial property sector has been facing headwinds related to the oversupply since mid-2022. This drove the market vacancy rate to over 6%, which took a toll on its representatives. Moreover, this led to slower decision-making and less activity in terms of new leases, which also weighed down on the occupancy rate. Unlike the retail properties, which are highly commoditized, casino properties usually constitute a brand in itself. That significantly limits the tenants' ability to negotiate and switch locations, especially given the market regulations.

GLPI has capitalized well on the tailwinds accompanying its property segment. Its portfolio comprises 65 gaming properties. Although the Company doesn't operate in Las Vegas, it has numerous regional venues that are go-to destinations in a specific area.

GLPI's Investor Presentation

To briefly summarize (and confirm) that the abovementioned value drivers are well-reflected within GLPI's business metrics:

1. The Company recorded a 100% occupancy rate as of June 2024.

2. GLPI's master leases (incl. rent renewals that are likely to occur) will often hold for 20+, 30+, or even 40+ and longer terms. Please review the details below:

GLPI's Press Release

3. Contractual rent escalators typically range from 1% to 2%. GLPI can secure even higher (or sticking to the higher end of the above range) contractual rent increases within its contracts. Please review the details below:

GLPI's Press Release

Robust Investment Activity At Positive Spreads Led To Improved 2024 Guidance

Including the previously mentioned transactions announced on July 12, 2024, GLPI has realized significant investment volume in 2024 YTD, amounting to $1.98B. These investments' weighted average cap rate is set to amount to an attractive 8.4%. Since the last time I covered GLPI, its cost of equity and weighted average cost of capital improved, leading to a higher (illustrative) investment spread equal to 1.5%.

Please refer to the table below for details.

Author based on GLPI and Seeking Alpha

With such an intensive investment volume, some may wonder about the Company's ability to finance that. Let me quote the management's statement on this matter shared during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

So, the funding needs for the transactions we recently announced with Bally's will be staggered over the next couple of years. As we've done historically, we intend to fund the transactions with both the mix of debt and equity. Our balance sheet gives us a lot of flexibility with our leverage below 4.6 times and our $1.750 billion revolver currently undrawn. With our second-quarter 10-Q filed and the financial results announced, obviously we'll be actively monitoring the capital markets to take advantage of any opportunities to lock-in capital at attractive rates for both of these transactions as well as other upcoming capital needs, including our debt maturities that we have coming due.

The increased investment activity led to a positive update regarding the AFFO per share guidance. Upon the Q2 2024 results release, GLPI announced an updated AFFO per share guidance of $3.74 to $3.76 vs its previously indicated $3.71 to $3.74. The Company's previously announced high-end of the expected range turned out to be the low-end of the updated one, which is a piece of positive news. Nevertheless, to play the devil's advocate, the forecasted AFFO per share growth year-over-year (at the midpoint) is still relatively modest and stands at ~1.6%.

Still, the Company proved its effectiveness in sourcing deals within not necessarily a pleasant transactional environment (as the gap between the buyers' and sellers' expectations is relatively wide during the high interest rate environment). Assuming GLPI will follow through on the announced deal and considering the sourcing efforts of its team (supporting external growth drivers), as well as the favorable terms of its leases (supporting internal growth drivers), I believe GLPI's AFFO per share will pick up the pace in the upcoming years.

However, there's a factor with a negative impact on GLPI's future results to consider - the Company has recently announced the pricing of notes at a combined principal of $1.2B. As indicated in the press release:

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the funding of announced transactions, development and improvement of properties, repayment of indebtedness, capital expenditures and other general business purposes.

I believe that part of the proceeds will be used to refinance the $400m of debt maturity upcoming in September 2024. As announced, GLPI priced $800m notes maturing in 2034 with a coupon of 5.625% and $400m maturing in 2054 with a coupon of 6.25%. With the above actions (and repayment of the notes maturing next month), GLPI will improve its debt maturity schedule and achieve a longer maturity structure, but it will increase its weighted average interest rate to some degree.

GLPI's Press Release

Valuation Outlook & Key Takeaways

Being an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking within a specific peer group.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO multiple stood at:

12.9x for GLPI

12.0x for VICI

9.0x for EPR Properties (EPR)

17.6x for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

15.7x for Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

13.8x for NNN REIT (NNN)

Considering the:

unique value drivers accompanying GLPI's property sector (well-reflected within its WALT, occupancy rate, and lease escalators)

robust investment activity with positive spreads

improving outlook regarding future growth

high dividend yield of ~6.2%, which is well-covered with a forward-looking AFFO payout ratio of ~81%

GLPI has room for further multiple expansion, with 14-15x range being well within its reach. Reaching just the lower end of the indicated range would result in double-digit total returns, when including the dividends.

Therefore, I am bullish on the Company's business and believe it is worth considering addition to a well-structured portfolio without overweighting exposure to the casino segment.

Nevertheless, there are some risk factors/weaknesses to consider: