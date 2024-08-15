TLT: Sahm Rule Triggered, Raising Recession Risk (Rating Upgrade)

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • TLT recently experienced a strong rally due to disappointing economic data and slower inflation, improving its negative correlation with the equity market.
  • CPI YoY dropped below 3% for the first time since 2021, increasing expectations for Fed rate cuts and indicating that inflation is not capping TLT's upside potential.
  • With the recent unemployment rate at 4.3% and the historically reliable Sahm Rule triggering a recession signal, the economy faces growing risks amid a still inverted yield curve.
  • Without the GenAI boom, S&P 500 earnings might decline YoY, suggesting we're already in a recession within a 'normal' business cycle and potentially delaying recession into next year.
  • TLT is consistently trading above all its major moving averages with a golden cross, indicating a technical bullish signal.
Mr Lincoln"s eyes

HendrikDB

Investment Thesis

Treasuries have outperformed equities over the past two weeks as signs of an economic slowdown have finally started to emerge. Particularly, while the treasury yield curve has steepened—with the front end dropping more sharply than the long end—the iShares 20+ Year

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.21K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News