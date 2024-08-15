PM Images

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) reported stellar revenue and earnings for its 1st fiscal 2025 quarter while guiding right in line with our exceptions with a caveat discussed later. The size and timing for the revenue gains hit our targets of at least flat year over year iPhone unit sales plus $1.5 ASP growth going forward. Our last article, Updating Cirrus Logic Revenue And Price Expectations For 2024 And Beyond, summarized future revenue estimates for Cirrus. Cirrus reported measurements which exceeded or equaled our projection. The target on the piggy bank sure looks inviting. Grab your weapon of choice and aim straight. The broken bank might just be completely full of lucrative treasures.

The Quarter

Now, let's review the quarterly results. Cirrus reported revenue of $374 million with non-GAAP earnings of $1.12 all significantly higher than the consensus at $318 million and approximately $0.60. Cirrus guided September at the top end $550 million. Net cash increased to almost $800 million. In the prepared remarks, management noted that it had begun shipment of the new codec and amplifiers, a practice most unusual with Apple. From our view, the above beat came from this early shipment. At $25 million above high-end guidance, Apple took delivery of approximately 5 million units worth of parts, $5 times 5 million units equals $25 million, a very common unit number predictive for Apple. John Forsyth, CEO, noted,

"In our flagship smartphone audio business, this past quarter marked a very significant milestone, as we began ramping production of our next-generation custom boosted amplifier and our first 22-nanometer smart codec, ahead of new product launches expected later this year."

Again, normally, this practice would have started in September.

And yet, another interesting comment came from management,

"When comparing our September quarter outlook to the equivalent quarter last year, we would note that in FY25 our September quarter begins and ends one week later. Thus, it encompasses one week more of the higher-volume production associated with typical seasonal product ramps."

Analysts asked often around this issue during the whole call. In our view, it is much less of an issue. It appears that shipping started early and confirms approximately the $1.5 increase. Early shipping does not affect a yearly total.

Management used a small amount of cash for purchasing a small amount of stock. But other uses seem imminent. A new opening, labeled, Director of Corporate Development, includes responsibilities for evaluating M&A targeted at tuck-ins. It appears thatCirrus has interest in purchasing something important for helping save development time.

The Estimate & Actual Results

Now, from our last article, we estimated the following.

Estimate/Guided/Actual (Millions) June September December March Actual $375 TBD TBD TBD Guided (Top End) $350 $550 TBD TBD Estimate $350-$360 $560 $700 $440 Click to enlarge

We actually believe that September will be closer to $600 million with December being closer to $650 million. Earning's estimated for the rest of the year shown in the next table are:

Earnings * June September December March Revenue $375 $580 $650 $450 Earnings $1.12 $2.45 $3.0 $1.50 Click to enlarge

* Based on margin at 51%, tax rate of 23%, share count of 54 million and an average cash expense of $125 million.

The total earnings estimate equals $8.0 plus. In our view, Apple will include the new parts only in the high-end phones or approximately 40%.

Finally, management made a short statement on the Android business. It is minor.

"During the quarter, we also engaged with Android customers on next-generation flagship smartphones with our general market audio components, and although the majority of our general market R&D resources are focused on developing products for new markets, we expect new flagship smartphones utilizing our components to come to market in the second half of the calendar year."

We also note that Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported meager September increases over the June quarter supporting the value Cirrus' recieived in its content increase.

PCs

Next, the June results reveal that the PC business is still to be awakened. Cirrus reported one customer at 88% leaving only $45 million for other business. It is important to note that the big change begins with Intel's Lunar Lake product introduction coming in September. Intel states that it will power more than 80 designs with its release. Forsyth mentioned that once launched Cirrus is inside of roughly 100 new laptop models and will generate tens of millions in revenue beginning in calendar year 2025.

On AI potential, Forsyth stated,

"We certainly see a lot of excitement, a lot of urgency, a lot of energy. I alluded to the fact that we believe there's over 100 designs in progress using at least one serious product, in many cases more than one, that are targeted at calendar '25 launches. And obviously, we're building for the period beyond that as well. . . . . So, I think, honestly, a few months ago, I would say that number is ahead of where we would have expected to be."

The December quarter might contain a significant level of new revenue from PCs, which is not included in this estimate.

Management also noted that it is now working on new PC products designed to capture a significantly higher portion of the market.

Future Products

A significant amount of the call dealt with future products. At the end, one analyst asked about Cirrus' view for future growth, unit growth or content growth. Forsyth answered, "our plan is always to make sure we've got means of growing in a world where units aren't the primary catalyst for that and we're not dependent on that."

With this approach in mind, let's see what might be inside the piggy bank. We begin with the SAM slide always in the company presentation.

Cirrus Logic

In the past, the company seems to always achieve in revenue 60% of the total value. In this case, it equals $5.5B, a level significantly higher than the current perceived run-rated value of $2.3B sometime in 2025.

Continuing, in the past, management has chatted about several opportunities one of particular interest is power conversion. The Lion purchase brought in a technology for power conversion which is unprecedented to none, low loss, small in size and equal to or less expensive. The ASPs appear to be approximately $0.75 per conversion, each device possessing 2-3.

Forsyth noted this time when asked,

"But we're very interested in areas where we can deliver meaningfully improved performance through the integration of more logic, more digital. And that will tend to mean that you will benefit from being on an advanced node for analog mixed signal, which we typically are. . . . And what that lends itself to is, certainly stuff around the battery where a lot of sensing and monitoring and then, kind of processing of the information you're getting from the battery, can be extremely valuable both for extending battery life and the impact of battery consumption and peak power consumption on the rest of the system performance."

On power conversion, he noted in particular, "Our teams are focused on maximizing power efficiency for various subsystems in battery-powered devices by implementing advanced converter topologies that integrate digital control and mixed-signal techniques." Forsyth also stated that much more detail would be communicated at more appropriate timing.

The coming markets aren't small still likely significantly higher than the current company size.

Future Stock Price Watch

We are watching charts for indications of future stock prices. The 30-minute chart comes from TradeStation Securities.

TradeStation Securities

In the chart, we are watching for a possible formation of a cup & handle pattern. This pattern creates a bowl followed by slow drift downward, followed by a breakout equal to the distance from the cup bottom, $110 and rim $140. We aren't predicting this pattern yet, rather just watching. A table illustrating possible catalysts is included next.

Possible Catalysts Event 1 Event 2 1. Rim Retracement iPhone Announcement* Fed Rate Cut 2. Side Drift Anticipation of Bullish Conditions 3. Breakout Election Positively Changing the Whitehouse Strong iPhone sales Click to enlarge

* Stocks heavily associated with Apple tend to historically rise in the period before the iPhone announcement and then drift off.

Should the approximate price of $170 come, our belief is that this is a fully valued situation. Short time holders might exit. Long-time players might sell calls.

Risk

Risks always exist. The tell-tell signs of a recession, likely deep, abound, the inverted interest rate curve, Sahm rule and many other indicators flash recession. Jamie Dimon of JPM stills sees a recession in the future. This is his third call. But, perhaps the most punitive miss is our call that only 40% of the phone receive the new chip, meaning 65% not 40%. This lowers the content change to roughly a dollar. Apple’s long history of only adding the latest and greatest to the new phone in the Pro-models seems still intact, but this could be the one time it isn't. Finally, China could invade Taiwan equaling another risk.

But we still see a likelihood of more stock price growth going forward and continue our buy rating, strong buy on weakness, under $130. The bank contents sureeeee look nice, so very nice.