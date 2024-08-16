Beyond The Obvious: 3 Dividend Stocks Changing The Game

Aug. 16, 2024 7:30 AM ETFNV, FNV:CA, PLD, TPZ:CA, TPZEF
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Staying on top of macro trends is crucial for informed investing. The current environment shows mixed signals, making it both challenging and full of opportunities.
  • Despite consumer struggles, some indicators show optimism, with fund managers expecting interest rate cuts. This could shift trillions into quality assets.
  • In this complex landscape, I'm focusing on investments with strong growth and income potential, making them solid choices for long-term dividend investing.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Benjamin Franklin portrait

yorkfoto

Introduction

If there's one thing we discuss a lot, it's "the big picture," as I believe staying on top of major trends is key when it comes to improving the odds of making profitable investment decisions.

This includes:

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
33.99K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNV--
Franco-Nevada Corporation
FNV:CA--
Franco-Nevada Corporation
PLD--
Prologis, Inc.
TPZ:CA--
Topaz Energy Corp.
TPZEF--
Topaz Energy Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News