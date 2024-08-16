Beyond The Obvious: 3 Dividend Stocks Changing The Game

yorkfoto

Introduction

If there's one thing we discuss a lot, it's "the big picture," as I believe staying on top of major trends is key when it comes to improving the odds of making profitable investment decisions.

This includes:

Leading economic indicators, like manufacturing and services surveys.

Consumer reports, including consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

Geopolitical developments like wars, major elections, and related events.

Supply chain developments, including economic re-shoring and unforeseen disrupting events, like pandemics, among many other factors.

To make matters more complicated, all of these issues are related. For example, politics impact consumer sentiment and supply chains (i.e., the Inflation Reduction Act). In general, it's close to impossible to view supply chains, politics, and macroeconomics as separate issues.

I only do this to make the research process a bit more structured.

With that said, in recent articles, we have discussed a lot of macroeconomics. This includes my recent article titled "Dividend Darlings: 3 Fantastic Stocks To Hold Rain Or Shine."

In that article, we discussed issues like rising pressure on the consumer, which has led to defensive consumer stocks outperforming cyclical consumer stocks. Generally speaking, that's a bearish development.

Based on that context, if I wanted, I could go even further, as there's a lot more bearish data to make the case that the consumer is in trouble. This includes the chart below, which shows that consumers are very downbeat when it comes to their household income expectations over the next 1–2 years.

SoFi, University of Michigan

It's truly a stunning chart.

That said, it's not that black and white.

In fact, that's why the current macro environment is so tricky. There is so much data out there with conflicting takeaways.

For example, small business optimism just made a huge comeback. It's still at subdued levels, but it's the trend that matters. It also needs to be said that strength mainly came from soft data, which means future expectations.

NFIB (Via X (@NeelyTamminga))

Moreover, as Bloomberg's John Authers explains, the NFIB asked companies what their biggest problem is. This includes sales. Usually, this confirms consumer trends, as a weak consumer translates to poor sales expectations.

As we can see below, sales are not a huge issue.

Bloomberg

The problem is that the trend is in the wrong direction. This is confirmed by the opinion of some of the biggest money managers.

Between August 2 and August 8, fund managers were asked by Bank of America if they expected a stronger economy. As we got bad news for unemployment numbers and a stock market sell-off during this survey period, it is no surprise that fund managers have become quite downbeat.

Bank of America

To make things confusing (again), the number of fund managers expecting the Fed to achieve a "soft landing" increased from 68% in July to 76% in August - a clear signal that some weakness is expected, yet not enough to derail the economy.

Bank of America

Essentially, the question is why fund managers are negative on the economy without expecting anything bad to happen.

The answer is interest rate expectations. The market expects rates to come down, supporting the economy.

Almost every single fund manager who took part in the survey expects short-term rates in the next 12 months to come down. That's the highest conviction this survey has ever shown.

Bank of America

Using CME Fed funds futures, we see the market expects gradual rate cuts to the 3.25-2.50% range in mid-2025.

CME Group

Although these numbers are highly volatile and by no means a guarantee that the Fed will cut this aggressively, it shows quite well that the market expects lower rates to support the economy, preventing a hard landing.

Having said all of this, predicting the economy is tricky - very tricky.

But regardless of what happens, I think a few things are certain:

The economy is weak. We're not in an official recession, but the economy has clearly weakened.

The consumer is not in a great spot.

Interest rates are coming down. While I still believe both inflation and interest rates will remain at above-average levels on a long-term basis, the Fed will likely cut rates to support the economy in the midterm.

Hence, I am seeking investments with secular growth tailwinds, fantastic balance sheets, and income. After all, as I wrote in recent articles (like this one), once rates come down and risk-free assets start to yield less, I expect trillions to rotate into high-quality income alternatives - like dividend stocks.

The three dividend stocks we'll discuss in the second part of this article all bring something special to the table, making them key players in their respective areas and excellent long-term dividend stocks.

Topaz Energy (TPZ:CA) - 5% Yield From A Low-Risk, High-Growth Business

Topaz is a C$3.8 billion market cap gem from Canada. It's a company I have discussed a number of times in the past (including in this article). However, I have never given it the attention it deserves.

Topaz Energy is a very special company with a very important task: it owns mineral rights that oil and gas companies need to produce natural gas, oil, and related products.

The only reason I have not bought Topaz Energy is that I already own two American royalty companies that account for roughly 18% of my total net worth. These companies are Texas Pacific Land (TPL) and LandBridge (LB).

However, I still may buy Topaz, as it's truly a fantastic company.

As I already briefly mentioned, Topaz Energy owns the mineral rights that oil and gas producers need for their operations. Most of these rights cover high-margin liquid-rich natural gas. This business segment comes with an operating margin of 99%, as TPZ does not need to do anything except collect royalties.

It also has an infrastructure segment, with an 80% fixed take-or-pay revenue flow and an operating margin of 90%.

Topaz Energy

Most of the company's operations are located in high-growth areas like the NEBC Montney, Clearwater, and others that are part of Canada's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, one of the areas with the most oil and gas reserves in the world.

In addition to benefitting from high margins, Topaz benefits from the fact that it is expected to grow production by up to 40% by 2028 without any additional capital requirements. Moreover, between 2020 and 2023, 120% of its production was replaced by operators finding new reserves.

In general, most of its acreage is still undeveloped, providing long-term growth potential for TPZ and its customers/clients. Close to 20% of its acreage is located in the NEBC Montney, where more than 90% of production is still undeveloped.

Topaz Energy

This bodes well for its dividend.

Since the company was spun off from its largest tenant, Tourmaline Oil (TOU:CA), it has hiked its dividend eight times to a current level of C$0.33 per share per quarter.

This implies a current yield of 5.1%.

Topaz Energy

But wait. It gets better!

The dividend is safe. According to the company, 45% of its dividend is protected by its low-risk infrastructure operations. This makes the dividend even less dependent on commodity prices.

Speaking of commodities, because Topaz does not have to deal with production costs (that's what its customers are dealing with), it has super low breakeven prices.

This year, the dividend is expected to be breakeven at $55 WTI and C$0 AECO.

You read that right. Even if gas in Canada is "free," the company can support its dividend if WTI trades at $55 or higher.

Topaz Energy

Hence, in an environment of elevated oil and gas prices, free cash flow potential is extreme. Based on 2024 estimates, an environment of C$4 AECO and $85 WTI could lead to a free cash flow of roughly C$320 million, 8.4% of its market cap.

Topaz Energy

If we include expected long-term production growth, we get very fertile ground for a high-yield dividend investment in one of the most important production areas in the world, supported by long-term demand tailwinds from artificial intelligence data centers, LNG exports, and the ongoing coal-to-gas transition.

Given the company's elevated yield and growth potential, I believe it's a Strong Buy.

With that said, while TPZ is critical in the oil and gas sector, the next stock is critical in precious metals.

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) - Gold And Silver Royalties

Franco-Nevada is also a Canadian company. However, it reports its earnings in U.S. dollars and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Although the company is often put in the gold and silver mining category, it does not produce precious metals. Franco-Nevada is a steamer. This means it finances mining operations in return for the right to buy a part of future production at a discount to the spot price.

This allows the company to benefit from potentially rising gold and silver prices without having to deal with any of the operating risks.

While I also like a few miners, I believe the streaming business model is superior, as it comes with a margin profile that is difficult to beat. Last year, for example, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 80%, with an adjusted net income margin of 56%.

The S&P 500 net income margin is in the low-10% range.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Using the data below, we see the majority of its revenue comes from gold. Total precious metal exposure is roughly 75%. On top of that, the company has oil and gas royalties, similar to Topaz Energy.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

It also helps that this business model comes without any gross debt and $2.4 billion in liquidity. Most of this liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead, Franco-Nevada's guidance for 2024 suggests a strong second half, with expected contributions from newly producing mines like Salares Norte, Greenstone, and Tocantinzinho.

Although the company expects to be at the lower end of its GEOs (gold equivalent ounces) sold guidance range (480 thousand to 540 thousand total GEOs), the expected recovery in production at Candelaria and Antapaccay should provide a significant boost, according to the company.

Moreover, the company's recent strategic acquisitions, mainly SolGold's Cascabel project, present substantial upside potential. The Alpala deposit within Cascabel is seen as a world-class copper-gold porphyry and is expected to significantly contribute to the company's revenues in the coming years.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

That said, one of the reasons why the company's stock price isn't going anywhere is issues in Panama, where the Cobre Panama mine is still under preservation and safe management.

This is a $10 billion mine that is currently not adding any revenue due to Panama's decision that its operation is unconstitutional.

The impact on FNV's GEOs and revenue can be seen below.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

While this is bad news, there's good news.

Essentially, investors are now able to buy a cheap company. FNV trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) ratio of 25.1x, below its long-term average of 25.7x. Excluding the massive mine of Cobre Panama, per-share OCF growth is expected to be 17% next year, potentially followed by 8% growth in 2026. This paves the way for 9-12% annual returns.

FAST Graphs

While I'm painting with a broad brush, investors get a cheap streamer and Cobre Panama for "free."

Although I dislike the geopolitical risks that tend to come with mining operations, I like FNV a lot at current prices.

On top of that, FNV has massive royalty growth opportunities, as it can grow its reserves to almost 120 million ounces at no additional cost.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Regarding its dividend, the company has a 1.2% yield. Although that may not be attractive to income-focused investors, it has one major benefit over most miners: consistency.

The company has hiked its dividend for 17 consecutive years, regardless of the price of gold (thanks to its high-margin business model).

Currently, it has a payout ratio of just 41% and significant growth opportunities.

Franco-Nevada Corporation

Moreover, over the past ten years, FNV has returned 126% in New York, 76% more than the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

Data by YCharts

As I believe that weakening economic growth could force the Fed to cut rates, potentially stimulating inflation, I am very bullish on gold and believe Franco-Nevada is a Strong Buy.

Prologis (PLD) - Industrial REIT Income

Both Franco-Nevada and Topaz are key in the industries they serve. They either provide drilling rights or financing for expensive operations.

Prologis is a real estate company.

It's one of the few companies in a low/no-moat sector that brings something truly special to the table, making it critical in a wide variety of supply chains.

On July 8, I wrote an in-depth article titled "Unboxing Dividends: Why Prologis Is A Shareholder's Dream." In that article, I explained how Prologis has become one of the most important warehouse owners in the world.

It currently owns roughly 1.2 billion square feet on four continents, with a focus on the United States and critical areas like Southern California, a market with favorable supply/demand dynamics.

Prologis

Its footprint is so large that the equivalent of 2.8% of global GDP flows through its distribution centers each year.

Moreover, looking at the overview below, we see the company caters to some of the world's largest companies dependent on efficient supply chains. This includes Amazon, Home Depot, FedEx, UPS, Geodis, Walmart, Deutsche Post-DHL, and many others.

Prologis

All of these companies are dependent on an efficient network of distribution centers to provide advanced services.

Even better, less than a third of its tenants are focused on cyclical spending. The remaining 69% come from companies enjoying secular e-commerce growth and the safety of selling daily basic needs.

Prologis

Moreover, the company is increasingly focusing on value-adding operations, including solar on roofs and data center conversions, an opportunity that will likely require between $7 billion and $8 billion in investment capital from the company over the next five years.

Prologis

Another thing that makes the company stand out is its balance sheet.

Prologis is one of the few REITs with an A-rated balance sheet. It has close to $6.0 billion in liquidity, a net leverage ratio below 5.0x EBITDA, and a weighted average remaining term on its debt of more than nine years.

Prologis

It also has an attractive dividend.

Currently yielding 3.1%, the dividend has a payout ratio of 71% and a five-year CAGR of 12.6%. The company has hiked its dividend every single year since the post-Great Financial Crisis recovery started to heat up.

Data by YCharts

Valuation-wise, the stock has recovered somewhat from its recent lows. Currently, the world's largest warehouse owner trades at a blended P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) ratio of 27.9x, slightly above its long-term average of 25.7x. However, growth expectations make up for that.

FAST Graphs

Using the data in the chart above, analysts expect per-share AFFO growth of 17% in 2025, potentially followed by 11% growth in 2026.

Especially if Cushman & Wakefield are right, we could see a strong rebound in industrial real estate in 2025, potentially leading to lower vacancy rates and stronger growth expectations.

As such, I give PLD a Buy rating, expecting it to return 10-12% per year, making it a great buy on weakness and a winner if the Fed cuts rates.

Takeaway

When we look at the big picture, it's clear that the current macro environment is tricky, as we're seeing mixed signals. While consumer sentiment is downbeat, there's also optimism among small businesses, and fund managers are increasingly hopeful for a "soft landing."

This complexity makes investing challenging, but also full of opportunity.

That's why I focus on companies with strong fundamentals and secular growth potential.

In this environment, I'm especially bullish on dividend stocks like Topaz Energy, Franco-Nevada, and Prologis. Each brings something unique to the table, from high-yield royalties to strategic real estate, making them excellent long-term holds in a volatile market and critical to the areas they serve.

