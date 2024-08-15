GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2024 3:47 PM ETGEE Group Inc. (JOB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.64K Followers

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call August 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Dewan - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Thorpe - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Alex Stuckey - Chief Operating Officer

Derek Dewan

Hello and welcome to the GEE Group Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Period, Ended June 30, 2024 Earnings and Update Webcast Conference Call. I'm Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group. I will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today.

It is our pleasure to share with you GEE Group's results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter and year-to-date period. Ended June 30, 2024, and provide you with our outlook for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year in the foreseeable future.

Some comments Kim and I will make may be considered forward looking, including predictions, estimates, expectations, and other statements about our future performance. These represent our current judgments of what the future holds and are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described below under the caption forward-looking statements, safe harbor, and in Wednesday's earnings press release, and our most recent form 10-Q, 10-K and other SEC filings under the captions, cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements safe harbor, we assume no obligations to update statements made on today's call.

Throughout this presentation, we will refer to periods being presented as this quarter or the quarter or this year-to-date, or the year-to-date, which refer to the three month or nine-month periods ended June 30, 2024 respectively. Likewise, when we refer to the prior year, quarter, or prior year-to-date, we are referring to the comparable prior three-month

Recommended For You

About JOB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOB

Trending Analysis

Trending News