The $300K IG SWAN Portfolio (22 Months Later)

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is an update and review of the author's SWAN $300K Investment Grade bond portfolio created for retirees, twenty-two months later.
  • The underlying bonds and overall portfolio are performing well, with 28 out of 28 bonds all showing unrealized gains.
  • High-yield dividend stocks aren't even close to as safe as Investment Grade bonds, as shown by B. Riley Financial blow up, as an extreme example.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Second Wind Capital. Learn More »

US Treasury I Bonds

DNY59

In late October 2022, as a special gift to retirees, I wrote: My Gift To Retirees: Sharing My Recently Constructed $300K Investment Grade SWAN Portfolio. This was a one-off and special assignment, as I was tasked by my parents, currently aged

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2023, the flagship account has compounded at 46% (pre-tax) per year.

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
16.7K Followers

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm long all of the bonds mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL--
Oracle Corporation
FDX--
FedEx Corporation
LEN--
Lennar Corporation
AMT--
American Tower Corporation
KR--
The Kroger Co.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News