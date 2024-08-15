The $300K IG SWAN Portfolio (22 Months Later)

DNY59

In late October 2022, as a special gift to retirees, I wrote: My Gift To Retirees: Sharing My Recently Constructed $300K Investment Grade SWAN Portfolio. This was a one-off and special assignment, as I was tasked by my parents, currently aged 73 and 75, with finding very safe yield, but doing so in a very low volatility way, where their principal was 'money good' and as this was rainy day and taxable money that they couldn't afford to lose.

As I stated within the original piece, this is purely a 'Buy and Hold' portfolio, as our plan was for me to curate a high-quality and diverse list of Investment Grade bonds, construct a portfolio, and then have them sit back and collect the semi-annual coupon payments. At maturity, they would get back to par, when each individual bond matures.

Well, now twenty-two months later, the portfolio is doing and performing exactly as we drew it up. The only addition to the SWAN $300K Investment Grade bond portfolio was putting to work an additional $75K, and buying a 10YR U.S. Treasury bond, the 4.5% November 15, 2033 treasury (Cusip: 91282CJJ1) which, at the time of purchase, back on April 11, 2024, was sporting a 4.57% yield.

Enclosed below, as of the August 14, 2024, market close, please find the mark-to-market values of each specific bond. As you can see, measured from October 2022 - through August 14, 2024, we have gone a perfect 28 for 28 when it comes to unrealized gains. This is a function of 5YR U.S. and 10YR Treasury bonds rallying, as well as IG credit spreads rallying.

In terms of the best-performing bonds, the 10YR U.S. Treasury bond leads the way. Next up, in the number two through ten slots, are Oracle Corp. (ORCL), FedEx Corp. (FDX), Lennar Corp. (LEN), American Tower Corp. (AMT), Kroger Co. (KR), JPMorgan 4.8% (JPM), Union Pacific (UNP), Duke Energy (DUK), and Realty Income Corp. (O).

In the eleven through twenty slots are Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), Toyota Motor (TM), NextEra Energy (NEE), Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG), Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), Micron Technology (MU), Home Depot (HD), Verizon Communications (VZ), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and Cigna Group (CI).

Rounding out the last bonds are Bank of America (BAC), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Deere & Company (DE), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Ross Stores (ROST), Dollar General (DG), and Lowe's Companies (LOW).

This Is What A Real SWAN Portfolio Looks Like

If you closely follow my work, then you're well aware that the majority of my time is spent playing in the small-cap value sandbox. This consists of old school, bottoms-up fundamental analyses, trying to figure out businesses, sectors, normalized EBITDA power, valuations, and speaking with management teams. Small-cap value stock picking, especially for companies with market capitalization sub $1 billion, is so different and much more intellectually challenging/exciting/and rewarding than Investment Grade bonds. However, as I stated in the original October 28, 2022, piece, the corporate bond market plays a very important role for savers. Specifically, it provides a very safe, very reliable, and usually money good yield (your principal is protected) for savers. Pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, and savers rely on this safe and steady income, whereas the corporate issuers of debt use this capital to invest, innovate, and fund their working capital needs.

Unfortunately, in high finance, the vast majority of the time, there are no free lunches. And as I alluded to in my original October 28, 2022, piece, too many authors have advertising high-yield stocks that are purported safe, reliable, and well-suited for retirees. The pitch is that a carefully curated portfolio of high-yield dividend stocks can provide much more attractive and outsized yields (8% to 10%+), yields that are money good. Well, that isn't exactly true.

In fact, just this week, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), once a high-yielding dividend stock as well as a large issuer of baby bonds, (RILYZ), (RILYN), (RILYG), and (RILYM) completely blew up. The company announced the elimination of its common dividend and took a massive write-down on its significant Franchise Group (FRG) and associated Vintage Capital loans. The viability of its business, as a going concern, is now in question, as this is a financial company that relies on the perception of a good steward and operator. Sadly, many retirees got snake bit here, by the allure of what appeared to be an attractive dividend yield whereas they might have overlooked the significant balance sheet leverage of the business as well as the very low quality of the assets on RILY's balance sheet.

Now, of course, B. Riley could be an extreme example of what can go wrong, think the worst case, when chasing yield. And of course, there are some high-yield stocks that have performed far better. My point, though, and I said this back in piece (on October 28, 2022), the high-yield stocks aren't anything close to SWAN like and they sure as heck aren't anything close to investment grade bonds. If you understand volatility, if you understand balance sheet qualities, if you understand that your I.G. bonds rank senior in the capital structure and that you are a creditor, then you know, held to maturity, the vast majority of the time, these bonds are 'money good'. That said, I never buy any I.G. bonds of financial companies, unless they are the largest or best institutions in the world, such as JPMorgan Chase.

Just look at the very low historic defaults rate of Investment Grade bonds.

If anyone is interested in seeing the cusips, enclosed below is an easier-to-read chart. And I included the 10 YR Treasury, only to show how it impacted the overall portfolio yields.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

Putting It All Together

Everyone's financial situation and circumstances vary. The amount of risk and ability to withstand drawdowns, a person's specific time horizon, health, and family circumstances are all unique and important factors that must be evaluated. This is why many people pay financial advisors to help with financial planning and why the wealth management industry is so massive. That said, I'm the furthest thing from a financial planner or wealth advisor, nor I can I ever envision myself working in that capacity.

My only point is that I hope retirees have enough wisdom, life experience, and common sense to recognize that high-yield dividend stocks aren't exactly sleep well at night (SWAN) securities. B. Riley is a canary in the coal mine of what can go wrong, perhaps at the extremes, when you think there are free lunches in high finance. Let's face it, investment grade bonds behave radically different in terms of volatility, principal protection, and what they are designed to do. The hard part about putting money to work in an investment grade bond market is timing. What I mean by timing is the current 5YR and 10YR U.S. Treasury yields, in terms of relative yield, as well as the credit spreads. And, of course, you have to consider duration.

In closing, if you're a retiree that is investing rainy day money, money you really can't afford to lose, be very, very careful. It is usually best, certainly not always, of course, not to reach for yield. And if someone tries to tell you a portfolio of high-yield stocks is SWAN like, think twice.

